McMichael baseball team names field in honor of Mike Dalton at home opener

MAYODAN – The McMichael baseball program took a major step to not only honor one of the community’s most beloved public servants, but also make certain his legacy will endure with the naming the field in honor of former head baseball coach Mike Dalton.

Dalton, who led McMichael to the 2009 NCHSAA state championship, has been a primary contributor across the board in athletics and education in the community for decades. He has served as the Western Rockingham Middle School baseball and softball coach, JV basketball coach, Madison-Mayodan football and basketball coach, Huntsville baseball coach and director, Huntsville Community Board President, RCS bus driver, varsity softball coach and been a member of McMichael football's chain crew. You name it, he’s done it current DMHS head baseball coach Clark Erskine said.

“Tonight is a very special night for the entire baseball program, school and community. Tonight we honor a coach, friend and mentor to countless people, coach Mike Dalton. We would like to welcome and thank all of his family for attending as well as his past, current and future athletes or friends who are here this evening,” said Erskine.

Dalton continues to coach and mentor the youth in Western Rockingham County to this day.