McMichael claims 2021 Mid-State 2A Conference volleyball title

MAYODAN – The McMichael volleyball team won the 2021 Mid-State 2A Conference title with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-15) sweep over West Stokes Oct. 20.

The Lady Phoenix, who made it to the 2A NCHSAA State Championship game last year, are hoping for a different outcome this time around.

McMichael lost 3-0 (25-14, 25-11, 25-22) in the title game Jan. 23, 2021. It was the programs first trip to not only the NCHSAA Final Four, but the championship round as well.

Even though the Lady Phoenix lost the core of veteran leadership from that team, a 12-0 finish in Mid-State 2A Conference play and a strong close to the regular season is a confidence-builder. In addition, McMichael has won four-consecutive games and closed out with a battle-tested 21-6 campaign.

NCHSAA Hall of Fame head coach Marty Woods said recently she was excited to see what her young, but talented team can do in the post season.

Woods recently became North Carolina’s all-time high school win leader last week with 734 victories over the course of her four decade-plus career.

No. 3 McMichael will host No. 30 Anson (13-11) Oct. 23 in the 2A West bracket.