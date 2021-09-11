 Skip to main content
McMichael continues recent hot streak with league win over Morehead
McMichael continues recent hot streak with league win over Morehead

spike-photo

A McMichael player goes up for the kill in action versus cross-county rival Morehead last Thursday night. Courtesy of the win over the Panthers, the Phoenix moved into sole possession of first place in the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season race.

 JIM SANDS /

MAYODAN – The McMichael volleyball team extended their most recent four-game winning streak following a three-set sweep over Mid-State 2A Conference rival Morehead Thursday night.

The Phoenix (7-4, 4-0) has seemingly righted the ship after losing their previous four games in a challenging weekend tournament at the end of August. DMHS responded in a big way in a 3-0 (25-9, 25-7, 25-16) sweep Thursday night over the Panthers (6-3, 3-1) near the midway point of the season.

It was only McMichael’s second Mid-State 2A Conference game of the season. The first, another three-set win over Reidsville (25-5, 25-8, 25-5) Sept. 2.

DMHS closed out the week with another weekend tournament versus Southwest Randolph and West Stanley Saturday. Results weren’t available at press time.

Morehead had a strong start to the 2021 season, winning six of eight, including their previous three games prior to the loss at McMichael.

Next week marks another busy one for McMichael with a road trip to Bishop McGuiness followed by a pair of home games versus Southwest Guilford Wednesday then T.W. Andrews Thursday.

The Panthers have a packed week as well with a four-game home stand beginning Monday versus Magna Vista followed by a double-header versus West Stokes Tuesday then a game versus Martinsville Wednesday.

The Mid-State 2A Conference is currently led by McMichael (4-0), West Stokes (1-0) and Morehead (3-1) battling to stay at the top of the league standings.

Morehead will get a chance to avenge the loss to McMichael in the second half of the round-robin rivalry in Eden Oct. 5.

