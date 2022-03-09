McMichael defeats Lady Panthers in first game of softball series

MAYODAN - Trailing 1-0 in a heated defensive struggle, McMichael’s collective bats came alive in the sixth inning as they plated five runs to earn a 5-1 Mid-State 2A Conference win over Morehead in the first half of the cross-county round-robin rivalry Tuesday night.

Morehead senior pitcher Maddie Booth and the defense behind her, held McMichael scoreless until the fifth inning.

Booth played a big role in the early Lady Panther lead as well as she drove home Morehead’s only run of the night in the fourth.

McMichael sophomore Dakota Redmon pitched a strong game as well and had a shutout going heading into the fourth.

The Lady Phoenix finally put everything together in the watershed inning in the sixth on a night where eight players combined for 10 hits.

Redmon picked up the win for McMichael. She threw seven strikeouts, gave up six hits and allowed just one run. She had plenty of help in the field when Morehead put balls in play as the Lady Phoenix defense closed out the night with a .935 fielding percentage and two errors.

Booth struck out five in six innings, but six errors in the field didn’t help the Lady Panthers cause.