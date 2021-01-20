McMichael earns spot in NCHSAA 2A state championship after sweeping Hawks in regional finals

“I feel like, for the first time, we are on an equal playing field with programs our size. When they predetermine brackets, and we go to Cardinal Gibbons or they send us to Watauga and they have 1600 kids and we have 800, I just feel like we are on a more level playing field now and our kids get to compete at the level we should be at. I’m excited. I can’t even describe what it is like to be able to do this with these kids that have worked so hard. You know, most of them have been with us six or seven years through club ball and middle school. They’ve been with us a long time and we are very, very happy for them,” said Woods.