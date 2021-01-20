McMichael earns spot in NCHSAA 2A state championship after sweeping Hawks in regional finals

LAGRANGE - McMichael earned the programs first trip to the 2020-2021 2A NCHSAA state volleyball championship after defeating previously unbeaten North Lenoir (25-16, 25-21, 25-21) in the Eastern Regional finals Tuesday night.
The three-match sweep earned the No. 9 seed Lady Phoenix a spot in the title game to take on No. 8 Foard Saturday morning.
In the opening set, it was a tight back-and forth battle featuring several ties and lead changes, but McMichael finally started to find their collective rhythm, as they closed out a 25-21 win.
That momentum carried over to the second set. Crisp passing, several kills and pinpoint serves helped the Lady Phoenix race to a commanding 9-0 advantage. But North Lenoir showed resolve as they went on a run of their own and eventually took over the lead at 14-13. After a timeout, McMichael’s North Carolina Hall of Fame coach Marty Woods preached focus with her team on the ropes.
DMHS responded in impressive fashion as they eventually closed out the second frame with a 25-21 victory.
McMichael began the third set with a 4-0 advantage, but the Lady Hawks weren’t going down easy as they eventually tied and then built a late 3-point lead at 21-18. DMHS rallied once again however, as solid play on the front line and great serves allowed McMichael to close out the win and advance to the 2021 2A NCHSAA state championship.
North Lenoir (12-1, 9-0) entered the game after winning both the Eastern Carolina 2A regular season and conference tournament championships.
Woods said even though her team has sealed a trip to the state title, there is still some room for improvement if the Phoenix plans to bring home a championship.
“We saw a lot of things that we weren’t efficient at. We saw some things on our side of the court, but they (North Lenoir) just refused to give up and wouldn’t let a ball hit the floor. It may not have been the traditional pass, set, hit every time which is what we try to play, but you’ve got to give them credit. That’s why they made it to the final four. In the last set, I think we just took care of the ball better on our side of the court. Our serving was good. Jada Johnson went out there and served exceptionally well, but we just didn’t execute well out there all of the time, but when they put it together, things looked pretty good for us,” Woods said.
History in the Making
The Lady Phoenix achieved several impressive milestones this season. This was the first time McMichael had ever reached the final four.
Woods has a 715-295 all-time record in her 43 seasons as both the head coach at Madison-Mayodan and McMichael High Schools. She has coached over 1,000 matches and won more than 700, a better than 70% winning percentage over the course of her volleyball coaching career.
As it turns out, Woods actually has an interesting backstory with North Lenoir. As the head coach of the Madison-Mayodan High School softball team, she led that program to a state championship, defeating North Lenoir in 1982.
Over the last several years, McMichael has made several deep volleyball tournament runs, but they were at a disadvantage as a smaller 3A classified team. Now, reclassified as a 2A program, they are competing against schools with similar demographics and Woods says that’s a good thing.
“I feel like, for the first time, we are on an equal playing field with programs our size. When they predetermine brackets, and we go to Cardinal Gibbons or they send us to Watauga and they have 1600 kids and we have 800, I just feel like we are on a more level playing field now and our kids get to compete at the level we should be at. I’m excited. I can’t even describe what it is like to be able to do this with these kids that have worked so hard. You know, most of them have been with us six or seven years through club ball and middle school. They’ve been with us a long time and we are very, very happy for them,” said Woods.
Woods said competing at the high school level in the COVID-19 restriction-based world has been tough on everyone, but her program was hit particularly hard at the beginning of the season and she’s proud of the way her players have responded in the face of adversary.
“I think they are so happy to get an opportunity to play. We’ve been shut down twice. We’ve had COVID exposure two different times. Five or six players missed the first 14 days of practice. I think they are doing the best they can. They are kids, so they are not staying away from social distancing as much as maybe adults would be, but they miss the socialization. They just thrive for something to be normal. Volleyball is that one norm that they just cling to, so that has been a positive thing for us. They’ve been able to bond and gel together and I just think they are happy to be able to bond and be playing,” the coach said.
UP NEXT:
McMichael (17-1) will hit the road to take on Foard (18-0) in the 2021 2A NCHSAA state championship at the neutral site of Green Level High School in Cary Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.
The Tigers, the Northwestern Foothills Conference and tournament champions, earned their trip to the title game after beating No. 3 West Wilkes (25-22, 25-16, 25-18) in the Western Regional finals Jan. 19
ROAD TO THE 2021 2A NCHSAA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP
Jan. 12
First Round
No. 9 McMichael 3, No. 8 Goldsboro 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-16)
No. 8 Foard 3, No. 9 Owen 0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-12)
Jan. 14
Second Round
McMichael 3, No. 1 Wheatmore 1 (22-25, 29-27, 25-13, 25-20)
Foard 3, No. 1 R-S Central 0 (25-15, 25-9, 25-23)
Jan. 16
Third Round
McMichael 3, No. 4 Carrboro 1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-21, 25-16)
Foard 3, No. 13 Patton 1 (16-25, 25-20, 25-10, 25-9)
Jan. 19
Fourth Round
McMichael 3, No. 3 North Lenoir 0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-21)
Foard 3, No. 3 West Wilkes 0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-18)