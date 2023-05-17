MAYODAN – After two scoreless innings, McMichael’s offense shifted into high gear as a grand slam four RBI shot over the center field wall by Dakota Redmon put the Phoenix in the driver’s seat in what turned into a 6-0 win over Anson in the third round of the 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoffs May 19.

After more than a two hour lightening delay in the top of the sixth inning, the game finally resumed and the Phoenix defense came through with the final six outs to put the win on ice.

“It was probably more frustrating for the kids than it was me because I kind of was expecting it to come into play at some point. I was hoping to get it all in, but it (the storm) came in a little earlier than I thought. They wanted to play and are sitting up there thinking are we going to be able to get this game in? You know, that team (Anson) drove two and a half hours and we owed it to them to do everything we could to play and not make it a shortened game,” McMichael head coach Bob Casto said.

Aubrey Hill got things started with a single, then Jada Johnson drew a walk. Anna Casto also got on board with a walk to load the bases then Redmon hit the homer for the 4-0 lead. It was the Phoenix’ second grand slam in the last two games.

A fielding error in the bottom of the fourth led to another DMHS score, then Savannah Lockhart plated the final run of the night on an RBI single. After the lengthy delay, Redmon and the defense secured the shutout for the win.

The Bearcats entered the game after winning two in a row and closed out the 2023 campaign at 13-12.

In addition to winning both the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season and tournament championships, the Phoenix has won 27-consecutive games.

Redmon picked up the victory in seven innings pitched. She gave up four hits, three walks, surrendered no runs and struck out 12 on the night.

Top League Honors for Phoenix

Several members of the McMichael softball team were recently rewarded for their solid play throughout the season. Bradyn Case, Anna Casto, Jada Johnson, Savannah Lockhart, Dakota Redmon and MaKenna Stewart all received Mid-State 2A All Conference recognition. Redmon was also selected as the league’s Pitcher of the Year.

Lockhart was honored as the Mid-State 2A Player of the Year and Bob Casto was tapped as the Coach of the Year.

Aubrey Hill, Kaylee Boles, Brianna Lemons and Betsy Taylor received Honorable Mention status.

UP NEXT: No. 1 seed McMichael (27-0) will face No. 4 West Stanley (25-1) in the fourth round Friday.

The Colts defeated No. 5 Maiden 5-2 in the third round Tuesday to earn a road trip to face the No. 1 seed.

Casto said it is a tough road to achieve the goal of winning a state title, but it’s one his team is eager to face.

“It’s not intimidating, but you know you are going to have to earn every game. Basically, it is looking like the best four teams are going to make it and that doesn’t always happen. Honestly, the four best teams in the 4A west might be the best four teams in the state. You are talking about teams that are pretty tough with no loses or one loss,” said Casto.