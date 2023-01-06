McMichael girl’s hold off second half rally for win over Morehead

EDEN – The Lady Phoenix shook off a non-productive third quarter to eventually come away with a 49-34 Mid-State 2A Conference win over McMichael in the first game in the annual series Friday night.

It was a pretty close for the majority of the opening frame with the Phoenix holding a two-possession advantage the whole way as they closed out with an 11-6 lead at the end of the first period.

But McMichael’s full-court pressure defense began to pay dividends as multiple turnovers turned into points in transition as the Panthers went ice cold from the field. The Phoenix didn’t allow a score for the entire second quarter.

Phoenix guard Faith Robertson knocked down a 3-pointer and scored several points attacking the rim as well. She got some help from Anna Casto, Sadie Kemp and Gracie Lovelace as the lead ballooned to 30-6 at the half and the game seemed all but over.

But after trailing by 24 points in the first half, Morehead made it interesting in the second half.

The Panthers did a much better job of handling McMichael’s pressure and actually went on a bit of a run as a score by Qwanea Rodgers and a 3-pointer by Destiny Minter cut it to 35-18 right before the end of the third quarter.

Panthers forward Tahmaurah Wilkins scored the first basket on a put-back in the final frame to cut it to 35-22 (11 points) forcing the Phoenix to call a timeout to try and regroup following the rough third quarter and slow start to the fourth.

McMichael finally got back to what gave them the big lead in the first half, playing strong pressure defense and scoring from the inside out to lock up the win.

Robertson led McMichael with 17 and Casto added 8 points. Six players scored on a night where the Phoenix were playing without their leading scorer Chaya Tatum in the second half, who left the game with a knee injury. McMichael head coach Taylor Luegers said after the game she could have come back in the game, but he didn’t want to risk it given they had such a large lead at the half.

Tahmaurah Wilkins led Morehead with a game-high 18 and Minter chipped in 9 more.

UP NEXT: Morehead (0-3, 4-8) hosts T.W. Andrews (2-0, 7-3) and McMichael (2-1, 7-5) will hit the road to take on Walkertown (0-2, 5-3) Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Phoenix will host the Panthers in the second half of the Mid-State 2A Conference round-robin series Jan. 31.

BOX SCORE

McM 11 19 5 14 49

MHS 6 0 18 16 34