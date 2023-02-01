McMichael girls sweep Morehead in regular season series

MAYODAN – The McMichael girls basketball team picked up a 47-30 win over cross-county and Mid-State 2A Conference rival Morehead in the second game in the regular season round-robin rivalry Tuesday night.

It was all Phoenix in the first quarter, as more than a half dozen turnovers led to buckets on the other end of the floor as McMichael closed out the opening frame with a 12-2 advantage. Four different players got on the scoreboard in the first quarter including Faith Robertson, Zary Hairston, Anna Casto and Gracie Lovelace.

Meanwhile, McMichael’s defense continued to press and force turnovers and Morehead couldn’t seem to find any offense as the lead grew to 20-5 at the half.

Robertson heated up in the third, scoring 10 more points. The Panthers got a boost from Destiny Minter, but the lead grew to 28 points at its apex as the Phoenix remained in control at the end of the third period at 39-16.

Morehead actually outscored McMichael 14-8 in the final frame, but the damage was done as the Phoenix put the win on ice.

Robertson led McMichael with 25 points and hit 10 of 13 from the free throw line. It turned out to be a historic night for the senior as she was recognized for being just the third Phoenix girls player to score more than 1,000 points in her career. A starter since her freshman season, Robertson is also the all-time assists leader at McMichael.

Minter led Morehead with 10 points.

The Phoenix won the first game in the series over the Panthers by a 49-34 margin Jan. 6.

UP NEXT: McMichael (6-1, 11-6) hits the road to take on McMichael at TW Andrews (7-0, 13-3) Wednesday and Morehead (0-8, 4-13) will travel to face the Red Raiders the following Friday.

BOX SCORE

McM 12 8 17 8 47

MHS 2 3 11 14 30