McMichael grad Carrie Wilson tapped as new RCC volleyball coach

WENTWORTH – Rockingham Community College Director of Student Life Maggie Murray recently announced the appointment of Carrie E. Wilson as the new women’s volleyball coach, effective January 2021.

She will succeed David Ragan, who will coach the women’s beach volleyball team during the spring 2021 season. Wilson’s focus will be to recruit and prepare the team for indoor/court volleyball for the fall 2021 season.

“We’re so excited to have Carrie step into the roll as head volleyball coach for our Lady Eagles. In addition to bringing a vast knowledge of volleyball, she brings energy, excitement, and passion. Our Lady Eagles will be flying high with her leadership,” Murray said.

Wilson is a graduate of McMichael High School in Madison, and received her bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in English literature from High Point University.

Her volleyball coaching experience includes serving as both an assistant coach and head coach with NC Power Volleyball in Greensboro from 2016 to the present, and as assistant coach of the Rockingham Community College women’s team in the fall of 2019.