McMichael knocks off North Lenoir in first round playoff action
MAYODAN – The McMichael girls’ basketball team pulled off an impressive 76-65 upset win in the first round of the 2021 2A NCHSAA state basketball playoffs Tuesday night.

North Lenoir entered the post season virtually unblemished in regular season play. Their only loss was a 64-62 overtime affair versus Kinston Jan. 22. The Lady Hawks entered the first round after winning five-consecutive games.

DMHS sophomore guard Faith Robertson led the charge offensively with 21 points. Freshman Jayda Hairston had 17 and Chaya Tatum added 11.

In addition, Lady Phoenix guards Danni Lester and Dakota Redmon combined for 17 more.

With the win, McMichael improved to 5-8 after clinching an automatic bid following clinching the 2A regular season title championship in the split 2A / 3A Mid-State Conference.

UP NEXT:

The No. 2 seed Lady Phoenix hosts No. 10 St. Pauls Thursday at 7 p.m.

