McMichael mounts comeback for home victory over Atkins

MAYODAN – Trailing 2-0 with no hits heading into the fourth inning, McMichael finally found answers in the batter’s box and would march on to a 4-2 win over Atkins Monday night.

In the early going, the Camels had the hot bats to start the game with three-consecutive singles which led to a 1-0 lead as McMichael got out of the opening frame stranding two runners on base. That trend continued with back-to-back singles in the top of the third that culminated with another score on a pop sacrifice for the 2-0 advantage.

Camels senior pitcher Marcello Ricigliano had a no hitter going heading into the fourth, but an error in the infield put Jake Lathrop on first base which turned the tide of the game. Next up, Matthew Wright hit a double, followed by a sacrifice shot in the field by Brady Elrod which put the Phoenix on top 2-1. On deck was Jace Dunn, who plated the go-ahead run to close out the inning with a 3-2 lead.

Another pop sacrifice by Elrod in the bottom of the sixth inning, turned out to be the final score of the night as the Phoenix defense held down the stretch.

McMichael senior Hunter Leak picked up the win on the mound in five innings pitched. He gave up five hits, struck out five and allowed two earned runs. Elrod got the save in two innings of work. He and the defense had a pair of one-two-three innings, and Elrod struck out three Atkins batters in the process.

Wright led the Phoenix offensively. He went 2 for 2 at the plate, had a walk and scored a pair of runs. Elrod had two RBIs while Jace Dune and Tyler Sorrell each had a hit and an RBI apiece.

McMichael head baseball coach Bobby Smith continues to hammer home the message of cleaning up what he terms the small-ball stuff. Things like communication on the bases with the coaching staff and the other red herrings of baseball that can bite you when a game is on the line. Raw talent can carry a team so far, and McMichael certainly has plenty of that. But if the Phoenix are going to make the deep post season run the team envisions, those things have to be addressed the coach said to his team after the game following a big win over then first place Morehead (7-1, 11-2) April 8.

“We are playing for our playoff lives. We’ve got to have thick skins from here on out because I’m going to demand a lot more from you. Last week doesn’t mean anything unless we play well in the next two weeks, understand? One slip-up in a game like today has us going to Randleman in the first round. We don’t want that. We want to host. We want to be here, so we have to give ourselves a chance to win every game . . . I’m proud of the win, but I felt like you were just going through the motions,” the coach said.

UP NEXT: DMHS (6-2, 13-2) is slated to play four games in four days in a tournament at Southern Guilford and Northeast Guilford respectively Friday and then the semi-final round next Monday and Tuesday. Following that, McMichael has their final out-of-conference home game versus South Stokes April 20 before the much-anticipated series showdown with first place West Stokes (4-0, 11-3) April 26 and April 29. The Mid-State 2A Conference Tournament follows beginning May 2.

Since the next four-game stretch is against out-of-conference opposition, it won’t affect their quest to potentially close out as one of the top two spots in the Mid-State 2A regular season conference race, which would earn an automatic 2A NCHSAA playoff bid. But getting there is one thing, earning a top spot to where they can make a deep post season run, is another matter altogether.

“Absolutely, it’s all about seeding. You want to be as high as you can because the further you drop down, the more the chance you are going to have to go to Randleman in the first round or East Surry, one of the top teams in the state. We want to make sure we finish and give ourselves a chance at the end of the year,” Smith said.

Atkins (6-4, 11-5) travels to take on Parkland (0-14) Thursday.

BOX SCORE

M 0 0 0 3 0 1 4 6 0

A 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 2