McMichael notches win over West Stokes in gridiron league opener

MAYODAN – For only the third time in program history, McMichael High School pulled off a 17-12 win over West Stokes in the first Mid-State 2A Conference game of the year Friday night at Macfield Stadium.

The Phoenix took advantage of several big first half offensive plays in the air, in addition to a late turnover, which ultimately sealed the victory as McMichael won their fourth-straight ball game.

DMHS drew first blood with a seven play drive that culminated on a 31 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jace Dunn to Houston Fulk on a post route for the 7-0 lead with 2:47 to go in the opening frame following the Ethan Fox extra point.

The Wildcats drew closer when running back Dillon Stanley punched it in for a 1 yard touchdown, but the P.A.T. was blocked to cut McMichael’s advantage to 7-6 with 10:10 remaining in the second quarter.

The DMHS defense held on two more drives, then the offense came through with another big strike for a score. This time, Dunn drew the linebackers to the interior on a pump fake and quickly launched a rainbow over the top to hit Fulk again for his second TD on the night from 42 yards out to increase the lead to 14-6 with time winding down.

The Phoenix defense held once again forcing a punt, but Dunn and Fulk hooked up again, moving the ball deep into enemy territory. On another post route, Fulk pulled another long pass down with one hand inside the Wildcats 10 yard line with just over a minute remaining. McMichael couldn’t punch it in however, and had to settle for a 19 yard field goal by Fox for the 17-6 advantage right before the half.

With a two score cushion, things were good for DMHS early in the fourth quarter, but Stanley got his team back in it after breaking containment, and cutting back inside. He would race untouched for a 34 yard cutback run for a touchdown to trim the Phoenix lead to 17-12 after the 2-point conversion failed with 10:16 to go in the game.

West Stokes threatened once again on a drive that had McMichael on the edge, but an interception off of a tipped ball hauled in by junior defensive back Calloway Maliq put the game in the books.

“That play, I’ve got to give a lot of credit to my secondary because our coaches have been working them hard and that’s one area we needed to improve on coming into this game because they have a good passing attack. We’ve given up quite a few yards in the air, so I’m ecstatic for them that they were able to seal that game for us. Really the game came down to physicality. They were very, very physical, but we were able to match it and just made one or two more plays,” McMichael head coach Tony McCants said.

Even though the Wildcats held McMichael scoreless for the rest of the game, the Phoenix did do a great job of bleeding the clock down the stretch in the second half when they had the ball to keep the West Stokes offense off of the field.

McCants and company knew West Stokes would be focusing on shutting down running back Jayden Martin, so they they had to have success in the passing game to win.

“I’m so proud of them. They had a good plan. Obviously we knew they were going to focus on No. 9 (Martin) and we saw that in the early going. They were putting eight in the box and just daring us to throw and we executed and I think that was a big part of it. I’m happy for Jace. He spent the whole summer not being able to throw the football and he was able to come back out and show the accuracy that we knew he had,” said McCants.

West Stokes head coach Chris Johnson intensely addressed his team and said the loss was something no one on his team expected. After a tough loss to East Surry, followed by a bye week, he thought the Wildcats would be ready, but he said all of the coaches and players had a role in the loss in the postgame address.

“Hats off to their coaching staff – they had a great game plan for us. They executed it well and made adjustments. We were really focusing in on trying to stop their run and their big back, No. 9, he was our focus and they did a great job of identifying what we were doing and finding ways to hurt us through the air. We definitely dug ourselves a hole here tonight and you’ve just got to take it one game at a time and refocus and try your best to learn from this and go forward and make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Johnson said.

The Phoenix entered the game on a hot streak. Following a disappointing 30-13 loss to cross-county rival Rockingham in the season opener Aug. 19, McMichael reeled off three-consecutive victories.

The first step in the right direction began with a 40-38 overtime win over Bartlett Yancey in week No. 2 followed by a 21-20 victory over South Stokes Sept. 2 in a game they initially trailed 20-0.

Then the Phoenix got the offense going into high gear with a 52-32 win over Carver last week.

Changing the culture football culture has been a topic of conversation for many years, but McCants thinks what his team has done in recent years, proves things are moving are turning a struggling program into a winner.

“It’s huge for this program. To see where we came from when I first took the job two years ago, the program had a 0-23 losing streak. Last year, we finished at 7-4 last year, and to be 4-1 this season, with four wins in a row, it’s a testament to the boys. It’s a testament to our young men. Their hard work, their dedication, their selflessness and their commitment to each other – I think really that is what it is all about and how they are playing together,” said McCants.

UP NEXT:

McMichael (4-1) at T.W. Andrews (4-1) next Friday. West Stokes (2-2) has a bye next week, but will return to action with a conference road game at Walkertown (3-1) Sept. 23.

BOX SCORE

M 7 11 0 0 17

W 0 6 0 6 12