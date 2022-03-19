McMichael picks up cross-county rivalry win over Rockingham

WENTWORTH – Two of the hottest high school baseball teams in the region got together for the first game of their regular season series and the match-up did not disappoint with seven innings of edge-of-the-seat action.

Ultimately, it was McMichael that came out on top with a 2-0 shutout win over cross-county rival Rockingham Friday night.

A breakout third inning for the Phoenix, beginning with a solo home run shot over the left field fence by Matthew Wright broke a scoreless stalemate. Then an RBI by Hunter Leak turned out to be the only other score of the game, but there were several instances where Rockingham threatened to score including a bases loaded situation where McMichael pitcher Matthew Wright had his back against the wall with no outs.

But the Phoenix defense pulled it together getting a pair of outs and Wright struck out the next batter to leave three Rockingham runners stranded to get out of the inning unscathed.

“We had to go out there to calm him down because he was a little too quick to the plate. We knew if we slowed him down and got to a knee-high fast ball, we thought we could get back to the middle. We tried to call that, but we looked to get the double play – just get them to hit a ground ball to us. We were giving them a run if we hit anywhere but the pitcher, so we got one and we thought we were in pretty good shape. We just didn’t want to give them a big inning,” Phoenix head coach Bobby Smith said.

McMichael had 11 hits total on the night led by Lathrop with three.

The home run versus Rockingham was his second in 24 hours. He hit another from 345 feet out versus Martinsville the previous night at McMichael.

“He’s the real deal and that was against the wind (at Rockingham). It was a bomb. Sometimes you just need one or two and with our pitching, sometimes that’s all you need. We let them off the hook in a couple of innings ourselves. We left a couple of runners on. We’ve got some stuff to work on Monday – situational stuff, but overall I’m really excited. This is my first time coaching with the McMichael-Rockingham rivalry and it feels pretty good,” said Smith.

Tyler Sorrell and Wright had two more hits while Cooper Acord, Brady Elrod, Damion Scott and Gio Hernandez added a base knock as well. Dustin Jackson and Sorrell each had a stolen base on the night for the Phoenix.

Wright picked up the win on the mound in five innings of work where he gave up four hits, two walks and struck out eight Cougar batters. Lathrop closed out the final two innings and gave up one hit and struck out five.

Mason Lynch led Rockingham with a pair of hits while Israel Zarate, Ayden Johnson, Clay Jones and Cody Peters each had one more.

The Cougars drew two walks, while McMichael had four.

Hunter Thomas got the start for Rockingham. He pitched 4.2 innings and gave up nine hits, two runs and struck out three. Zarate closed out the final 2.1 innings and gave up two hits and struck out three as well.

“Both teams played well defensively and both teams put the ball in play. I wish we could have done a little bit more, but I think we both had our chances. They had that big home run, the solo shot and then the other RBI, but it was a good ball game. Sometimes you win them, sometimes you don’t,” Rockingham head coach George Barber said.

The March 18 game was arguably both teams toughest test each has faced so far this season.

Entering the game, McMichael had basically dominated the competition with the exception of the road game at North Stokes March 10. After trailing 6-0, the Phoenix rallied for a 10-7 win. The other five shutout victories where by a combined 66-0 margin.

Other than the 10-0 loss to Northern Guilford March 2, the Cougars had rattled off four in a row including a marquee victory over highly-touted Morehead 5-1 March 4 prior to the McMichael game.

Rockingham’s offense and defense have been impressive as well with 60 total runs scored to-date.

UP NEXT: Rockingham (4-0, 5-2) takes on Eastern Guilford (4-0, 8-0) on March22 at home. McMichael (2-0, 7-0) hosts Reidsville (0-4, 1-5) Tuesday.

The Cougars and Phoenix will face one another again April 25 in the second game in the series at McMichael.

BOX SCORE

M 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2 11 1

R 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0

Rockingham 15, Smith

March 18 – first half of double-header

Even though the loss to McMichael was a tough pill to swallow, the Cougars started the night in fine fashion as they dominated Mid-State 3A Conference rival Smith (0-4, 2-4) by a 15-0 margin in the opening game of the night.

The Cougars had seven hits and seven RBIs and the Golden Eagles allowed RCHS to continually plate additional runs on pass balls.

Cougars sophomore pitcher Evan Penny threw a no-hitter, walked only one and threw six strikeouts.

Rockingham began the week on a high-note when senior pitcher Ayden Johnson threw a perfect game in the first of the league series versus Smith March 15. He recorded 15 strikeouts and allowed no walks in five innings pitched in the Cougars 18-0 shutout win over the Golden Eagles.