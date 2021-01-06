McMichael picks up season opening victory at Person County

ROXBORO - McMichael held off a late fourth quarter Rockets push to come out with a 55-47 Mid-State Conference win over Person County in the season opener Tuesday night.

The Phoenix overcame a slow start where they trailed 10-6 entering the second quarter, to more than double their offense, and closed out the half with a 26-19 advantage.

McMichael got a little more breathing room as they closed out the third quarter up 36-26, but the Rockets turned up the intensity in the fourth period.

Even though Person tripled their offense in the fourth quarter, the Phoenix more than matched that output with 22 points of their own to put the game on ice.

Tae Bailey led Person with 12 points, including a pair of 3’s. Jasiel Bumphus and Julian Crawley each added 8 for the Rockets.

McMichael’s Michael Lyons had a game-high 22, Matthew Wright added 16 and Jayden Moore had 11 to pace the Phoenix offensively.

UP NEXT:

McMichael will travel to Northern Guilford on Friday.

BOX SCORE

M 6 20 10 22 55

P 10 9 7 21 47