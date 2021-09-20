McMichael picks up second-consecutive win on the road at West Stokes

KING – Things continued to move in the right direction for the McMichael football team as a second quarter offensive explosion propelled the Phoenix to a 28-14 Mid-State 2A Conference win over West Stokes Saturday night.

The Wildcats drew first blood with a touchdown to make it 7-0 heading into the second quarter, but that’s when McMichael’s offense finally put all of the pieces together as they scored three-straight TD’s to take command with a 21-7 lead at the half.

After trading scores in the third period, the Phoenix defense held tough with a scoreless fourth quarter to secure the win.

Back to full strength after having several players sitting out due to COVID exposure in previous weeks, McMichael head coach Tony McCants said it was nice to finally have his team near full strength and five a glimpse of potential success heading down the stretch.

“Finally having a full team at full strength with all of our offensive linemen and our backs, receivers our quarterback and having everybody there together – I think things really started clicking for us in the second quarter,” said the coach.

A shift in the attitude towards the culture when it comes to football at McMichael seems to be taking hold, and that is just what the coach envisions for the future.