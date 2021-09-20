McMichael picks up second-consecutive win on the road at West Stokes

KING – Things continued to move in the right direction for the McMichael football team as a second quarter offensive explosion propelled the Phoenix to a 28-14 Mid-State 2A Conference win over West Stokes Saturday night.
The Wildcats drew first blood with a touchdown to make it 7-0 heading into the second quarter, but that’s when McMichael’s offense finally put all of the pieces together as they scored three-straight TD’s to take command with a 21-7 lead at the half.
After trading scores in the third period, the Phoenix defense held tough with a scoreless fourth quarter to secure the win.
Back to full strength after having several players sitting out due to COVID exposure in previous weeks, McMichael head coach Tony McCants said it was nice to finally have his team near full strength and five a glimpse of potential success heading down the stretch.
“Finally having a full team at full strength with all of our offensive linemen and our backs, receivers our quarterback and having everybody there together – I think things really started clicking for us in the second quarter,” said the coach.
A shift in the attitude towards the culture when it comes to football at McMichael seems to be taking hold, and that is just what the coach envisions for the future.
“First off West Stokes has a good team and they had a solid game plan for us, so hats off to them for the fight and the grit that they showed. On our end, we are preaching to the kids about changing the culture here and doing things the McMichael way. What that means is that we come to work every day. We come eager to learn and get better and prepare each other for games like we just had,” McCants said.
After consecutive wins over South Stokes and North Surry, last Saturday’s loss to McMichael was the Wildcats’ first of the 2021 season.
Although spirits are high at DMHS following back-to-back wins, McCants said there is still plenty of work ahead for his team to become a consistent winner.
“We’ve got to take it one day at a time and one game at a time. We talk a lot and use the cliché 1-0, so we strive to be 1-0 every day at practice and 1-0 at the end of the week. We really don’t spend a lot of time talking about what is ahead of us. Right now, we are focused on Andrews and trying to put together the best game plan to beat them on Friday,” said McCants.
UP NEXT:
McMichael (1-0, 2-2) will host T.W. Andrews (0-0, 1-2) while West Stokes (0-1, 2-1) hosts Walkertown (0-0, 2-2) Sept. 24.
BOX SCORE
M 0 21 7 0 28
W 7 0 7 0 14