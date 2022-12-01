McMichael proves too tough for Cougar boys to close out November on a high note

MAYODAN - McMichael jumped all over the Cougars coming out of the gate as they closed out a 66-53 win over cross-county rival Rockingham Wednesday night.

Back-to-back 3-point buckets by Jace Dunn helped the Phoenix jump out to the early lead at the closed out the first quarter with a 11-4 lead.

In the opening minutes of the second period, Rockingham started to chip away at the lead, and a 3-pointer by Dynamite Johnson cut it to two-possessions at 15-10 with under six minutes to play in the half. The Cougars made things interesting when Evan Shotwell scored on a fast break to trim the lead to 19-16 near the four minute mark.

But scores by Cooper Kirkpatrick, Jayden Moore, Brayden Dalton and Dunn helped build a commanding 33-17 lead by halftime.

That positive momentum carried over to the third period as Rockingham went cold. Credit solid defensive play by McMichael that forced turnovers which led to points for the Phoenix as the lead grew to 49-29 at the end of the third quarter.

By the beginning of the fourth period, the writing was basically on the wall as the lead grew to 26 points in the final minutes of the game.

The Cougars made a late push to cut it to 13 points, but time was not on their side as McMichael locked up the win.

Kirkpatrick led the Phoenix with a game-high 21 points and knocked down a pair of 3-pointers. Dunn had a big night from the perimeter as well knocking down four 3’s and Moore added 12 points and was four of five from the free throw line.

Lane Powell paced the Cougars with 15 points. Johnson had 8 and Luke Strittmatter added 7 more.

UP NEXT: McMichael (2-1) will travel to take on Rockingham (0-2) Friday in the second half of the round-robin rivalry Friday night. The Phoenix then has a home game versus Magna Vista (0-0) Saturday, then another road trip to North Stokes (1-1) Dec. 6. Rockingham hosts Morehead (1-0) next Tuesday.

BOX SCORE

M 11 22 16 17 66

R 4 13 14 22 53