McMichael proves too tough for Lady Panthers in league rivalry game

MAYODAN – Steady scoring and a stern Lady Phoenix defensive effort proved to be the primary factors as McMichael came away with a big 50-33 Mid-State Conference win over Morehead Friday night.
The Lady Phoenix were effective on both ends of the floor and their suffocating defense didn’t allow Morehead to get clear looks. Multiple turnovers and blocks helped McMichael speed up the tempo as they built an 18-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter. That trend continued for the remainder of the second quarter as the Lady Phoenix closed out the half with a 35-12 lead.
Morehead wasn’t ready to throw in the towel however, as they outscored DMHS 14-10 in the third quarter which cut the lead down to 45-26, but a comeback was not to be as McMichael more than doubled the Lady Panthers offense in the final frame to put the game on ice.
Lady Phoenix freshman Jayda Hairston was sensational scoring from inside as well as the perimeter as she led the way offensively with a game-high 19 points. Sophomore guard Faith Robertson was on track for a big night as well with 12 points including a pair of 3-pointers, but she took a scary hit to the head while diving for a ball out of bounds. After several tense minutes where she laid motionless on the floor, Robertson eventually got to her feet and walked off the court unassisted. She was checked for concussion protocol and briefly returned to the court, but then took another knock at had to sit out the remainder of the game.
India Clark-Robinson led Morehead offensively with 10 points in the low post.
The Lady Panthers will get a shot to avenge the loss when Morehead hosts McMichael in Eden Feb. 5.
UP NEXT:
Morehead (0-4) at Northeast Guilford (0-3), Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
McMichael (2-2) at Western Alamance (3-0), Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
BOX SCORE
MCM 18 17 10 15 50
MHS 7 5 14 7 33
Northern Guilford 81, Lady Phoenix 44
GREENSBORO – Pressure defense led to multiple transition scores propelled the Lady Nighthawks to a big 81-44 Mid-State Conference win over McMichael Monday night.
A pair of Taylor Haynes 3-pointers helped put Northern Guilford up 10-5 near the five minute mark, but a perimeter trey by McMichael freshman Jayda Hairston kept the Lady Phoenix in the game, trimming the lead to 16-8 with less than two minutes to play in the opening frame. NGHS closed out the period strong, however, adding several more scores to end the first quarter with a 24-11 advantage.
The Lady Phoenix didn’t get many open looks from the outside and NGHS had a half dozen blocks in the low post which translated to turnovers and production on offense on the other end of the floor. The Lady Nighthawks ended the half with a 38-19 lead at the end of the second quarter.
NGHS really turned it on in the second half as they built a commanding 63-37 lead heading into the fourth period.
By then, the writing was on the wall as the Lady Nighthawks closed out the win to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Haynes had a game-high 16 points, including four 3-point baskets to lead the way offensively for Northern Guilford. Haynes recently committed to play college basketball at University of Mount Olive following her high school graduation this spring.
Her teammates Avery Burnham and Abby Murly each added 10 and all told, it was a balanced night offensively across the board with 11 out of 12 players scoring at least a point during the game. It was a solid night at the charity stripe as well, as NGHS knocked down 13 of 18 free throws.
McMichael’s Jayda Hairston led the way for the Lady Phoenix with 14 and Faith Robertson chipped in 10 points.
BOX SCORE
N 24 14 25 18 81
M 11 8 18 7 44