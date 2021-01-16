McMichael proves too tough for Lady Panthers in league rivalry game

MAYODAN – Steady scoring and a stern Lady Phoenix defensive effort proved to be the primary factors as McMichael came away with a big 50-33 Mid-State Conference win over Morehead Friday night.

The Lady Phoenix were effective on both ends of the floor and their suffocating defense didn’t allow Morehead to get clear looks. Multiple turnovers and blocks helped McMichael speed up the tempo as they built an 18-7 advantage at the end of the first quarter. That trend continued for the remainder of the second quarter as the Lady Phoenix closed out the half with a 35-12 lead.

Morehead wasn’t ready to throw in the towel however, as they outscored DMHS 14-10 in the third quarter which cut the lead down to 45-26, but a comeback was not to be as McMichael more than doubled the Lady Panthers offense in the final frame to put the game on ice.