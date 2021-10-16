McMichael rallies for huge road win to remain undefeated in league play

History won’t be on McMichael’s side in arguably the most important regular season game in which the program has ever played . Talk about bulletin board material, Reidsville is 31-0 all-time versus McMichael, a county rivalry which was established in 1989. During those three-plus decades of dominance, the Rams have posted 12 shutouts and last defeated the Phoenix 70-0 Aug. 30, 2019. The two teams did not play in 2020 due to COVID shutdown or in the consolidated 2021 spring makeup season prior to McMichael’s 3A to 2A Conference realignment.

But it seems things have changed from 2019 to present for the Phoenix. There is a new coach in Tony McCants, who guided the Phoenix to the post season earlier this spring, who has brought a new attitude when it comes to football at McMichael.

He is well aware of the challenge that the Rams pose next week, but says he is excited to go head-to-head with the returning 2A NCHSAA state champions.

“Reidsville is a great program and we are excited to be mentioned in the same breath with them right now in terms of playing for championships, but we want to take that next step. We want to not only be mentioned with them, but also want to be able to compete.”

In the case of the Rams and Phoenix match-up, to the winner will likely go the spoils. Both teams are undefeated and tied in conference play at 4-0, so the right to claim the title likely goes through Community Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. next Friday night.