McMichael rolls in homecoming win over cross-county rival Morehead

Morehead entered the game short-handed. Starting quarterback Jadan Martin and lineman Spencer Jamison are both out with season-ending right knee injuries and several other players did not dress due to illness.

McMichael kept up the pressure after the halftime break. On their opening possession of the third quarter, a 10 yard scoring-strike from Wright to Brady Elrod resulted in a touchdown to increase the lead to 36-3. After a penalty plagued series of possessions by both teams, the Phoenix got another boost from sophomore running back Jaden Moore who broke off a 30 yard jaunt for the final TD of the night as McMichael bled the clock in the fourth quarter to close out the victory.

Dalton had 170 yards rushing on 11 carries and Moore had 180 on 17 touches to lead the McMichael attack on the ground.

Phoenix head coach Tony McCants said it is rewarding to see the running game continue to produce the way they have over the last five games.