McMichael rolls to their third-consecutive victory over T.W. Andrews

MAYODAN - McMichael put together their most complete all-around game to date as they dominated in a 49-6 Mid-State 2A Conference win over T.W. Andrews last Friday night at Macfield Stadium.
It was the Phoenix’ first three-game winning streak since 2009 and more importantly, improved McMichael to 2-0 in the Mid-State 2A Conference standings.
“The kids played really well tonight and they were able to execute the game plan that we had. We had a good week of practice and right now we are just working to keep the guys tuned-in, focused and keep them hungry for the next game,” McMichael head coach Tony McCants said.
After getting the ball near midfield on their opening possession of the game, it took McMichael just five plays to reach pay-dirt as senior quarterback Matthew Wright got the Phoenix on the board with a 20 yard touchdown run for the first score of the game.
McMichael’s defense made the first of many stands on Andrews’ next possession, the Phoenix capitalized and mounted another scoring drive that culminated with a 14 yard TD run by sophomore running back Jayden Moore which put DMHS up 14-0 following the Jaylen Hernandez P.A.T. with 3:29 to go in the opening frame.
Thanks in large part to the dual-attack rushing tandem of sophomore Jayden Moore and senior Zack Dalton, the Phoenix put together and 80 yard scoring drive that ended up with a TD run by Moore for the 21-0 advantage.
The Red Raiders finally got going late in the second quarter with a couple of big gains that moved the ball into scoring position for the first time all night. Andrews' senior quarterback Marquette Hoskins scored from 4 yards out, but the P.A.T. failed which cut the lead to 21-6 with 3:14 to go in the half.
On the ensuing kick, Moore fielded and flipped the ball to junior Brady Elrod who raced all the way down to the Andrews 35 yard line. A mix of the run and the pass ensued and culminated with a 3 yard touchdown by Dalton to make it 28-6 heading into the break.
McMichael didn’t lose any momentum early in the third as it took the Phoenix just four plays to score on a 5 yard Moore TD to extend the lead to 35-6.
Minutes later, Dalton made the highlight reel as he broke through the line of scrimmage, bounced to the outside and jetted 73 yards for a touchdown.
Cody Yokley added an 8 yard TD in the fourth quarter as McMichael worked the clock to close out the victory.
The tandem of Moore and Dalton seemed virtually unstoppable at times and a lot of that was due to the unsung heroes in the trenches.
“I feel our offensive line is starting to click. They are starting to really understand what we are trying to do running the ball and they are doing a great job with the double teams and getting off of those double teams and pulling. Zack and Jayden are seeing the holes really well and making the cuts. Watching them on film, it’s kind of astonishing to see how well they are reading the field right now, but the offensive line is really clearing the way,” said McCants.
“It’s a total team effort. We’ve got some things we need to clean up on special teams and with penalties, but our defense is playing lights-out. They are gritty and get after it. We preach 11 hats to the ball and you can tell those guys are really buying in to that philosophy. We also like to move people around and make it hard for offenses to scheme and game plan,” the coach said.
UP NEXT: McMichael (2-0, 3-2) will hit the road to take on Lexington (0-1, 0-2) while T.W. Andrews (0-1, 1-3) hosts North Forsyth (1-0, 2-2) Oct. 1.
BOX SCORE
M 14 14 14 7 49
T 0 6 0 0 6