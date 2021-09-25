McMichael rolls to their third-consecutive victory over T.W. Andrews

The Red Raiders finally got going late in the second quarter with a couple of big gains that moved the ball into scoring position for the first time all night. Andrews' senior quarterback Marquette Hoskins scored from 4 yards out, but the P.A.T. failed which cut the lead to 21-6 with 3:14 to go in the half.

On the ensuing kick, Moore fielded and flipped the ball to junior Brady Elrod who raced all the way down to the Andrews 35 yard line. A mix of the run and the pass ensued and culminated with a 3 yard touchdown by Dalton to make it 28-6 heading into the break.

McMichael didn’t lose any momentum early in the third as it took the Phoenix just four plays to score on a 5 yard Moore TD to extend the lead to 35-6.

Minutes later, Dalton made the highlight reel as he broke through the line of scrimmage, bounced to the outside and jetted 73 yards for a touchdown.

Cody Yokley added an 8 yard TD in the fourth quarter as McMichael worked the clock to close out the victory.

The tandem of Moore and Dalton seemed virtually unstoppable at times and a lot of that was due to the unsung heroes in the trenches.