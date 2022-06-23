McMichael’s Dynamic Duo joins elite group

MAYODAN - 2022 McMichael graduates Matthew Wright and Jake Lathrop were recently selected as North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (NCBCA) 2A All-State players.

The duo were key members of a Phoenix team that won 10 games in a row to begin the season and closed out 2022 with a 17-7 record in a tough Mid-State 2A Conference and earned a spot in the 2A NCHSAA post season.

They join an elite club as two of only six McMichael players ever achieve All-State status. Alex Shelton (2006), Joseph Hughes (2007 and 2009), Allen Webster (2008) and Craig Erskine (2009) are the only other Phoenix members to ever achieve All-State status.

Wright was McMichael’s ace on the mound with Lathrop calling the game from behind the plate. Lathrop also saw significant time pitching as well. The pair, who have played together since they were 7 years old, led the team on offense and defense.

Wright, a three-sport Mid-State 2A All Conference athlete, will continue to play baseball in college after accepting a scholarship offer to Virginia Military Institute.

In addition to baseball, he was the quarterback on the McMichael football team as well as point guard for the Phoenix on the hardwood.

But it was on the diamond where his star shone brightest.

Wright had a .428 batting average, a .540 on base and .822 slugging percentage. He had eight doubles three triples, 20 RBIs and hit a pair of home runs during his senior campaign.

Once he got on base, he did some damage to the opposition as well. Wright stole 14 bases and scored 21 runs.

He had a nearly flawless career defensively with a fielding percentage of .972. On the mound he was 8-2 as a starter and finished up with a 1.24 ERA and struck out 66 batters.

“Matthew is just a true three-sport athlete. Playing football, basketball, baseball – it kept him grounded. It kept him to where he stayed focused year-round with his work ethic. It’s rare in this day where players tend to specialize in just one sport. He rewrote the book on being successful in all of them,” said McMichael head coach Bobby Smith.

Lathrop will continue to play baseball at the next level as well after signing his National Letter of Intent to compete at King College in Bristol, Tennessee.

Lathrop finished his high school career with a batting average of .426, a .598 on base and a .898 slugging percentage. He had 11 doubles, two triples and a trio of home runs. He scored 21 runs and had 19 RBIs. On the mound he was 7-2 and closed out his senior campaign with a 1.33 ERA and struck out 68 opposing batters. In addition, he was exceptional defensively as his .990 fielding percentage indicates.

“Jake is the first one, if you have a bad at-bat or play in the field in the dugout, especially with a game like baseball where you fail two thirds of the time, he’s the first guy to lift you up. With Jake, with his leadership ability, he’s always positive and that is huge in our sport. The other players really look up to him. He’s a humble kid. There is no ego with him whatsoever. He just works hard. Whether it is swimming in the winter to keep himself in shape or putting in the extra time after practice, he does that. He came in this year as a pitcher and embraced the role. With him and Matthew on the mound, it was a one and one-A type of situation on the mound. There was no drop off in talent. He’s probably going to catch in college, but by him committing to pitch, it just made us better. I am sure both will be successful at the next level. No question,” Smith said.

The coach said the pair set the tone for a successful season with their positive examples and the younger kids learned the right way to play the game thanks to their positive attitudes and strong work ethics.

“It’s just an honor to coach those kids. As an old-school guy, that’s why I stay in the game. When you see guys like that, playing with respect for the game, they are just second-to-none,” Smith said.

“Due to their commitment to athletics, you are looking at two All-State players that will always be remembered at McMichael. They will be remembered as two of the best players to ever come through the program,” said the coach.