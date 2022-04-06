McMichael’s Faith Robertson honored with All-Area selection by News & Record

McMichael junior guard Faith Robertson earned a Greensboro News & Record second team All-Area selection Monday.

Robertson, a starter for the Lady Phoenix since her freshman year, was a dynamo from the first time she stepped onto the hardwood. She led McMichael to a 14-10 record and a playoff berth in the 2021-2022 season. Robertson proved to be equally solid shooting from the perimeter as well as running the break.

Also receiving votes for the N&O Third team were Rockingham junior forward Skyler Fowler and teammate and sophomore guard Addison Gregson. Morehead senior guard Caitlyn Fontaine was an Honorable Mention.

The area's top girls players and coach this season, as voted by coaches:

COMPILED BY JOE SIRERA

Lee Newspapers

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

SYDNEY ROBERTS - G, 5-feet-6, senior, Southeast Guilford

Roberts carried an inexperienced Falcons team with her ability to do a little of everything as a combo guard and a leader. … Averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game for a Southeast team that reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Metro 4-A’s player of the year and a two-time all-conference selection. … MVP of the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational, where the Falcons won the title. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Undecided on where she will play college basketball.

FIRST TEAM

G-F AZAHREYA DRAYTON-GILL, 5-8, sophomore, Smith

A slasher who was able to break down defenses off the bounce for a Golden Eagles team that went from 0-11 in 2020-21 to 27-4 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Drayton-Gill averaged 15 points, 4.5 steals, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. … Shared Mid-State 3-A Conference’s player of the year award with teammate Zoe Davis. ... Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

G JASMINE HARRIS, 5-7, sophomore, Northern Guilford

Extremely athletic guard who could score off the bounce or from beyond the 3-point arc and whose defense often fueled the Nighthawks’ fearsome transition game. … Harris averaged 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists per game for a balanced team that went 28-1 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional semifinals. … All-Metro 4-A Conference and N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Already has recruiting interest, including a scholarship offer from Appalachian State.

G ADELAIDE JERNIGAN, 5-10, freshman, Bishop McGuinness

Only a freshman, Jernigan was the leading scorer for a Villains team that won the school’s 10th NCHSAA Class 1-A championship and finished 26-6. … Effective spotting up for 3s or driving on and posting up smaller defenders, the freshman averaged 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.6 assists per game. … Northwest Piedmont 1-A’s player of the year. … Had 16 points and 7 steals in the state championship game, showing off her length and athleticism on defense, to earn Most Outstanding Player honors for Bishop McGuinness.

F-C KENNEDY POWELL, 6-1, senior, High Point Christian

Inside presence and leader for a Cougars team that went 20-10 and reached the NCISAA Class 3-A championship game. … Powell averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. … Shared PTAC’s player of the year honors. … NCISAA Class 3-A all-state. … Also a volleyball standout for the Cougars, and will play that sport in college.

G CANDICE WILLIAMS, 5-7, sophomore, Page

Dynamic guard who got better as the season went on for the Pirates. … Averaged 14.9 points, 2.9 steals, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for a Page team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A selection. … All-tournament at the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

SECOND TEAM

F MAKAYLA CARNEY, 5-9, sophomore, Dudley

A force in the paint for the Panthers, Carney gives them a young building block moving forward. … Averaged 12.5 points, 14.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. … Had four 20-20 games and pulled down at least 20 rebounds in six games. … All-Mid-State 3-A Conference.

F ZOE DAVIS, 5-10, junior, Smith

Powerful inside presence who helped fuel the Golden Eagles’ turnaround from winless in 2020-21 to 27-4. … Davis averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game. … Shared Mid-State 3-A Conference’s player of the year award with teammate Azahreya Drayton-Gill. ... Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

C JOCELYN FOUST, 6-2, senior, Southwest Guilford

Senior leader and low-post scorer for a Cowgirls team that went 20-5 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Averaged 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal per game. … All-Metro 4-A Conference and Sheetz Holiday Classic MVP. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

G FAITH ROBERTSON, 5-3, junior, McMichael

A true point guard who can also score when needed, Robertson led the Phoenix to the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs. … Averaged 13.9 points, 6.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 rebounds per game. … Three-time all-conference selection. … McMichael’s all-time leader in assists with a season still to play. … A multi-sport standout who also was all-conference in cross country.

G-F KYLIE TORRENCE, 6-0, freshman, Western Guilford

Torrence burst onto the scene this season as a freshman, giving the Hornets someone to build around. … Averaged 14.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals per game. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.

THIRD TEAM

G CHARLEY CHAPPELL, 5-6, junior, Bishop McGuinness

Vocal leader for the Class 1-A state champions, Chappell helped the Villains win their first title since 2014. … Averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game as Bishop McGuinness went 26-6. … Had 15 points, 7 assists and 3 steals in the title game to earn Most Valuable Player honors. … Three-time All-Northwest Piedmont 1-A selection.

G MASLYN MOSBACHER, 5-4, sophomore, Northwest Guilford

Small but tough guard who led the Vikings in scoring and assists as a sophomore. … Mosbacher averaged 13 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds per game for a Vikings team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.

F JADYN NEWSOME, 5-10, junior, Northern Guilford

Newsome provided a strong inside presence for the Nighthawks and was particularly effective in the screen-and-roll game. … Averaged 9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks per game for a balanced team that went 28-1 and reached the Class 4-A West regional semifinals. … All-Metro 4-A Conference and N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

F LILY PEREIRA, 5-10, junior, Wesleyan

Pereira provided strong inside play for a Trojans team that went 18-7 and reached the third round of the NCISAA Class 4-A playoffs before losing to eventual champion Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. … Averaged 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. … NCISAA Class 4-A all-state.

G MADISON YOUNG, 5-11, junior, Northwest Guilford

Versatile guard and tenacious defender for a Vikings team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Young averaged 11 points 5 rebounds and 3 assists. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A Conference.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES

• G Alex Belton, junior, Andrews

• Victoria Boddie, senior, Ragsdale

• F Tate Chappell, junior, Bishop McGuinness

• G Christina DeLisa, junior, Northern Guilford

• F-C Skyler Fowler, junior, Rockingham County

• G Ge’Kayla Goins, freshman, Piedmont Classical

• G Addison Gregson, sophomore, Rockingham County

• G Taylor Hawley, sophomore, Wesleyan

• F Ella Heldman, senior, Caldwell

• G Sanai Johnson, freshman, Andrews

• G Kate Jones, senior, Greensboro Day

• G Avery Knapp, sophomore, Grimsley

• G Lilly McRae, senior, Wesleyan

• G Anna Schmedes, senior, Page

• G Grace Shoemaker, freshman, Cornerstone Charter

• F Hattie Sloyan, sophomore, Page

• G Morgan Smith, sophomore, Smith

• G Courtney Taylor, junior, Southwest Guilford

• F Nadia VonReichbauer, sophomore, Grimsley.

HONORABLE MENTION

Andrews: G Ashley Bowman, senior; G Anaya Cureton, senior.

Bethany Community: G Leah Denny, freshman.

Caldwell: G Taylor Riffey, sophomore; F McKinley Tate, senior.

Greensboro Day: G Samantha Collins, freshman.

Morehead: G Caitlyn Fontaine, senior.

Piedmont Classical: F Lauren Joiner, senior.

Reidsville: G Kiera Perkins, junior; G Gracious Wise, sophomore.

Smith: G Azaria Scott, sophomore.

COACH OF THE YEAR

KIM FURLOUGH, Northern Guilford

Furlough guided the Nighthawks to the first unbeaten regular season in school history and a 28-1 overall record, and she did it with a team that did not start a senior. With all of Northern’s key players returning, a third state championship in the program’s storied history is not out of the question for a team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional semifinals.

Also receiving votes

Myke Bolton, Smith; Rachel Clark, Southeast Guilford; Brittany Drew, High Point Christian; Frank McNeil, Dudley; Brian Robinson, Bishop McGuinness; Nick Scarborough, Southwest Guilford; John Shearin, Andrews.