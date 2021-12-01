McMichael’s second half surge helps secure road win over Rockingham

WENTWORTH – McMichael blew open a tight first half game and held off a late fourth quarter rally to notch a 64-54 road win over cross-county rival Rockingham in front of a packed house Tuesday night.
“I thought we played decent defense in the first half. We switched it up and played zone and I think that was a little more effective than man-to-man. The offense is still not polished. I think that our football guys still haven’t fully adjusted yet, but we can’t make that excuse and I think our offense will come along. I thought our defense did a better job in the second half,” McMichael head basketball coach Randel Galloway said.
The Cougars took the early lead thanks to a corner 3-pointer by Evan Shotwell, followed by a steal and a fast break bucket by Clay Jones to go up 5-0. McMichael got on the board courtesy of a put-back by Jayden Moore, but another quick 3-pointer by CJ Mills kept Rockingham in control. The Phoenix rallied however, beginning with a 3 by Austin Wagner and a bucket by Matthew Wright which narrowed the Cougars advantage to 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Wagner then gave the Phoenix their first lead of the game with a jumper from the top of the key. A back-and-forth, mostly one-possession game ensued for the majority of the second period before a pair of free throws by Wagner gave the Phoenix the 26-25 edge in the final seconds of the half.
The momentum continued to shift in McMichael’s favor in the opening minutes of the third quarter thanks to an increase in defensive intensity which led to a jumper by Moore, followed by a bucket in the lane and yet another 3-pointer by Wagner which helped the Phoenix build a 9 point lead as they closed out the frame with a 44-35 advantage.
As the fourth quarter wound down, McMichael seemed to be on the verge of running away with it as they built a 13 point lead, but Rockingham showed no quit as they cut it a two possession game on a score by Luke Smith with 1:40 to go in the game. In the end however, the Phoenix hit crucial free throws and a steal and score by Wright locked down the victory.
Wagoner led McMichael with a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers, three in the second half.
Jayden Moore added 14 and Matthew Wright had 12 more.
Galloway said he thinks Wagner’s proficiency beyond the arc was no fluke in Tuesday's game.
“Listen, he has that potential. He’s just a sophomore, but played up on varsity last year and gave us good minutes. We know he can shoot the ball, but sometimes when you are young, it takes a game like this to get things going so hopefully this is a good start for a season for him,” Galloway said.
Smith had 14 and Clay Jones chipped in 10 on the night for the Cougars. In addition, Shotwell added 14 points who had bookend 3-pointers - one in the first quarter and another in the fourth.
Despite the loss, Rockingham’s first-year head coach Tanner Brooks believes the best is yet to come for his program.
“It comes down to a lot of things. You have got to do the fundamental things in basketball that gets you wins. That’s making free throws and getting defensive stops. In the third quarter, I think that we lapsed on that a little bit and got behind. My kids fought as hard as they could to get back into it, but at the end of the day, McMichael got the best of us. It was a competitive game and congratulations to them. We’ve got some work to do. I think we’ve taken some massive steps forward, but we’ve still got some things to do to figure some of that stuff out and when we do, I think we can be pretty dangerous if we allow ourselves to be,” Brooks said.
UP NEXT: Rockingham (0-3) hits the road to take on Morehead (2-0) and McMichael (1-1) hosts Walkertown (0-2) Friday night.
BOX SCORE
M 9 17 18 20 64
R 10 15 10 19 54