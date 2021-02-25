McMichael’s second round playoff opponent St. Pauls forfeits due to COVID

Both the boys and girls basketball teams at St. Pauls High School have forfeited their spots in the 2A state playoffs due to COVID-19 protocols.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association confirmed the news to HighSchoolOT on Thursday afternoon.

St. Pauls' boys basketball team was supposed to host Northeastern in the second round on Thursday. The girls team from St. Pauls was scheduled to travel to McMichael for its second round game.

Both Northeastern and McMichael will advance to Saturday's third round. Northeastern's boys team will face the winner of Washington and James Kenan, while McMichael's girls team will travel to the winner of Thursday's game between Croatan and Southwest Onslow.

St. Pauls' boys basketball team finishes the season with a record of 14-1, including a 7-1 mark in the Three Rivers 1A/2A Conference. The St. Pauls girls basketball has not lost a game this season, reporting a record of 14-0 overall and 8-0 in conference play.