McMichael’s unbeaten streak continues with lopsided win over Reidsville

MAYODAN – So far, to begin the 2022 baseball season, no one has had an answer as to how to stop undefeated McMichael, and Tuesday night was no exception as the Phoenix rolled to a 14-1 victory over cross-county rival Reidsville in Mid-State 2A Conference action.

Hunter Leak got the start for McMichael and his pitching and good defensive play behind him, helped the Phoenix get the first three Rams batters out to close the top of the first inning.

As it turned out, the opening frame turned out to be a marathon as Reidsville struggled to douse the fire from McMichael’s hot bats.

Multiple RBI hits moved runners around the bases and plated six runs prior to VMI-bound senior Matthew Wright, who launched a screamer over the left field fence, for a grand slam home run to bump the lead up to 10-0 at the end of the first inning. After a pitching change, the Rams finally got the third out to stop the bleeding.

Moments prior to the beginning of the second, Reidsville head coach Marc Tuttle gathered his guys and challenged them to rally and make a game of it.

The Rams responded defensively, holding McMichael scoreless in the second and third innings, while also plating a run in the bottom of the third when Devin Shryock hit the lone RHS hit, a double, sending Justin Lovelace across the plate for a score.

But the Phoenix heated up again in the fourth, scoring four more to account for the final margin of victory.

Leak picked up the win in three innings of work. He gave up just one hit and one run and struck out three Rams batters. Matthew Bedard pitched one inning and struck out three and Cooper Acord closed out the final inning and struck out one more to put the victory on ice.

In addition to Wright’s grand slam, Cooper Acord added three RBIs on a standup triple and Dustin Jackson had two hits and a pair of runs batted in as well.

It was a strong night with the stick from the top of the batting order on down as nine Phoenix players accounted for 11 hits as the squad racked up a .571 on base percentage on the night.

“As far as offense goes, it’s just that next-man-up mentality. They really believe so much in not giving at-bats away. That’s one of the things that has haunted McMichael in the past is that they gave some at-bats, so we really wanted to address that issue and I thought tonight after (Jake) Lathrop struck out with the bases loaded - next-man-up-mentality, Matthew (Wright) comes in and hits a grand slam for us, but throughout the lineup, we really had some good at-bats. Tonight was probably as good of an approach that we’ve had all year as a team. It just seemed everybody was on the same page,” McMichael head coach Bobby Smith said.

With the victory, the Phoenix improved to 8-0 overall and 3-0 in Mid-State 2A Conference play a third of the way into the season.

“Wins and losses will come, but it’s all about preparation and giving your team an identity and I’m very firm, very old-school and I think the guys have really bought into what we are doing. I’m impressed and I’m glad we are undefeated and we’ve played some pretty good teams, so we’ll see going into Friday night’s game at Reidsville. We’ve got Walkertown too next week and Morehead after that, so we’ll try to figure out where we are. Right now, I like our chances. We are undefeated and I think we’ve got the best arms in the conference and some pretty good bats too. It’s a tough conference and there are a lot of good teams and we’ve got a lot of respect for them, but we don’t really fear any of them to be honest with you,” Smith said.

UP NEXT: Reidsville (0-5, 1-6) travels to take on Bartlett Yancey (1-2, 2-6) Thursday then the Rams host McMichael in the second half of the league series Friday night.

Coming up next week, McMichael will take on Walkertown (4-1, 7-2) and Reidsville will travel to face West Stokes (0-0, 6-3) Tuesday.

BOX SCORE

M 10 0 0 4 X 14

R 0 0 1 0 0 1