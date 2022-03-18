McMichael showcases offensive prowess in pair of dominant wins over Martinsville

MAYODAN – After an extended layoff, McMichael got back to work as they blasted Martinsville in back-to-back double-header victories Thursday afternoon.

The Phoenix defense set the tone with right-hander Hunter Leak on the mound, but it was the offense that really put the Bulldogs away with multiple hits and RBIs that resulted in a plethora of runs. Martinsville didn’t do themselves any favors in the field, failing to make playable balls that continually kept Phoenix runners moving around the bases for scores. The highlight of the opening frame was a two RBI home run by senior Jake Lathrop, a deep shot to right center field that easily cleared the 345 foot fence.

The Phoenix scored 15 runs in the bottom of the first and 10 more in the second before three outs in the top of the third ended the first game on a slaughter rule with a 25-0 victory. Ten different players combined for 15 hits and 21 RBIs in the first game.

Leak picked up the win, allowing just one hit and Matthew Bedard closed out the final inning.

The second game was not nearly as lopsided, but still another big win as the Phoenix close it out by a 15-0 margin.

After McMichael head coach Bobby Smith gave his team last Friday night off to recharge after a tough week, Mother Nature intervened Wednesday to shut down a much-anticipated game with cross-county rival Rockingham.

Nevertheless, the win over Martinsville allowed the Phoenix to knock the rust off before the road game at Rockingham game Friday.

The March 18 game at RCHS will be both teams toughest test to-date.

Undefeated McMichael (6-0) has basically dominated the competition with the exception of the road game at North Stokes March 10. After trailing 6-0, the Phoenix rallied for a 10-7 win. The other five shutout victories where by a combined 66-0 margin.

Other than the 10-0 loss to Northern Guilford March 2, the Cougars (4-1) have rattled off four in a row including a marquee victory over highly-touted Morehead 5-1 March 4.

Rockingham’s offense and defense have been impressive as well with 60 total runs scored to-date.