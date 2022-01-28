McMichael snaps losing skid with league win over North Forsyth

MAYODAN – It was a long and often frustrating run prior to Thursday night, but McMichael finally snapped an eight-game losing streak with an impressive 64-43 2A Conference 34 victory over North Forsyth Jan. 27.

It was McMichael’s first league win for the 2021-2022 campaign and it couldn’t have come at a better time with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Considering the Phoenix still have five conference games remaining, including a rematch with the Vikings in the regular season finale on Feb. 11 in Winston-Salem, McMichael still has a chance to climb the ladder in the conference standings.

“That’s one of the things that we just had a quick conversation about in the locker room. We want them to enjoy this win tonight, but we get an opportunity to play everybody again with the exception of Andrews. We’ve already played them twice, so we’ll take this, try to build on it and just keep getting better,” McMichael head coach Randel Galloway said.

Hot-shooting from senior guard Matthew Wright, who drained three first quarter 3-pointers, in addition to Jayden Moore hitting four of five from the free throw line, sparked a run that put McMichael up front 20-7 at the end of the opening frame.