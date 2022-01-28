McMichael snaps losing skid with league win over North Forsyth

MAYODAN – It was a long and often frustrating run prior to Thursday night, but McMichael finally snapped an eight-game losing streak with an impressive 64-43 2A Conference 34 victory over North Forsyth Jan. 27.
It was McMichael’s first league win for the 2021-2022 campaign and it couldn’t have come at a better time with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.
Considering the Phoenix still have five conference games remaining, including a rematch with the Vikings in the regular season finale on Feb. 11 in Winston-Salem, McMichael still has a chance to climb the ladder in the conference standings.
“That’s one of the things that we just had a quick conversation about in the locker room. We want them to enjoy this win tonight, but we get an opportunity to play everybody again with the exception of Andrews. We’ve already played them twice, so we’ll take this, try to build on it and just keep getting better,” McMichael head coach Randel Galloway said.
Hot-shooting from senior guard Matthew Wright, who drained three first quarter 3-pointers, in addition to Jayden Moore hitting four of five from the free throw line, sparked a run that put McMichael up front 20-7 at the end of the opening frame.
Even though the Vikings did a much better job from the inside-out, holding the Phoenix to just 7 points, the McMichael defense did their part limiting North Forsyth looks to close out the half with a 27-15 advantage.
The Vikings would inch closer in the third quarter, courtesy of a 3-pointer by senior point guard Justin Covington in addition to 5 of 6 shooting at the line, but DMHS was strong at the charity stripe as well hitting 7 of 9 free throws as a unit. In addition, scores by Brady Elrod, Wright and Cooper Kirkpatrick kept McMichael in the driver’s seat with a 41-25 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The Phoenix looked poised to close out the win, but after seeing several other close games slip away earlier in the season, McMichael kept the foot on the gas as they outscored the Vikings 22-16 down the stretch and got scores from six different players to assure the win.
“We definitely played better and stuck to our style of basketball. We made sure that we got good sets in the half court and took our opportunities to create fast breaks if it was there. If not, we just pulled it back and made sure that we got good shots. We talked a lot about shot selection, basic things – just boxing out and playing good, solid defense and I think we did a better job of that tonight,” said Galloway.
Wright had a game-high 20 points and Jayden Moore added 13 on a night where seven Phoenix players scored.
Covington was the only Vikings player to score in double figures with 13, which included two 3-point baskets.