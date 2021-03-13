McMichael snaps multi-year losing streak, shocking cross-county rival Morehead

EDEN – What started out as a slow first half grinder, turned into a fourth-quarter shootout for all the marbles as McMichael broke one of the longest losing streaks in the state to shock cross-county rival Morehead in a 30-27 thriller Friday night.
Despite four rushing touchdowns by Morehead sophomore quarterback Jadan Martin, and a productive night by senior running back Jacob Svedek, it wasn’t enough down the stretch as McMichael, who didn’t have the lead until the fourth quarter, continually answered the bell when challenged to seal the win.
After Martin scored from 11 yards out late in the third quarter to give the Panthers a 21-14 lead, it appeared Morehead was finally poised to close out the win. It certainly seemed to be the prevailing opinion on the MHS sideline.
But McMichael came through with a clutch 15-play drive on their next possession, which mixed both the run and the pass, to march down the field. The drive culminated with a 1-yard Matthew Wright score.
The Phoenix followed that up with a gutsy 2-point conversion call on a pass to Jace Dunn to give McMichael a 22-21 lead with 4:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.
It didn’t take long for the Panthers to respond, however. After getting the ball just outside of their own 40-yard line on the ensuing kick, Martin hit Mark Pettie on a slant, who hit the seam and then broke away for a big gain that set Morehead up with a first and goal at the 5-yard line. On the next play, Martin scored yet again to put MHS back on top 27-22 with 3:59 to go in the game.
McMichael, led by Wright, completed elusive quick-strikes to Casey Elrod and Jayden Moore and got the Phoenix past midfield by the fourth play of the ensuing drive. Moments later Wright connected with Moore on a 19-yard sideline route for a score which gave the Phoenix the lead for good with 2:17 on the clock.
“That is something that we talk to him about. The last few weeks, I felt like he was a little gun-shy. Tonight, he really earned his stripes. He stepped up in the pocket and made some big throws when it counted and made some big runs too on our designed reads. Matthew is a true competitor. I’m really proud of all these kids. What was it an 0-23 snap – so one of the longest losing streaks in the state no longer exists, so I’m really proud to be the Phoenix coach today,” head coach Tony McCants said.
Morehead still had a shot with plenty of time to mount a comeback, with possession of the ball near midfield after the next kick, but an interception by Jacob Swisher sealed the win for DMHS.
“I love this team and the way they compete. Week in and week out, we get counted out a lot, but you couldn’t tell these guys that. Every week they come in hungry and ready to prepare and ready to work and that is the greatest group of kids to coach,” said McCants.
UP NEXT
Morehead (0-3) hosts at Northeast Guilford (0-3)
McMichael (1-2) at Western Alamance (3-0)
BOX SCORE
DMHS 0 7 7 16 — 30
MHS 7 0 14 6 — 27
SCORING LOG
First Quarter
MHS Jadan Martin runs for 3-yard touchdown. P.A.T. good. 6:07, 7-0
Second Quarter
McM Matthew Wright threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Casey Elrod. P.A.T. good, 2:41, 7-7
Third Quarter
MHS Martin runs for 1-yard touchdown. P.A.T. good. 8:43, 14-7
McM Jayden Moore runs for 1-yard touchdown. P.A.T. good. 4:33, 14-14
MHS Martin runs for 11-yard touchdown. P.A.T. good. :22, 21-14
Fourth Quarter
McM Wright runs for 1-yard touchdown. 2-point conversion on pass from Wright to Jace Dunn good. 4:25, 22-21
MHS Martin runs for 5-yard touchdown. P.A.T. no good. 3:58, 27-22
McM Wright throws 19-yard touchdown pass to Moore. 2-point conversion run by Wright good 30-21.