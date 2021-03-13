McMichael snaps multi-year losing streak, shocking cross-county rival Morehead

EDEN – What started out as a slow first half grinder, turned into a fourth-quarter shootout for all the marbles as McMichael broke one of the longest losing streaks in the state to shock cross-county rival Morehead in a 30-27 thriller Friday night.

Despite four rushing touchdowns by Morehead sophomore quarterback Jadan Martin, and a productive night by senior running back Jacob Svedek, it wasn’t enough down the stretch as McMichael, who didn’t have the lead until the fourth quarter, continually answered the bell when challenged to seal the win.

After Martin scored from 11 yards out late in the third quarter to give the Panthers a 21-14 lead, it appeared Morehead was finally poised to close out the win. It certainly seemed to be the prevailing opinion on the MHS sideline.

But McMichael came through with a clutch 15-play drive on their next possession, which mixed both the run and the pass, to march down the field. The drive culminated with a 1-yard Matthew Wright score.

The Phoenix followed that up with a gutsy 2-point conversion call on a pass to Jace Dunn to give McMichael a 22-21 lead with 4:25 remaining in the fourth quarter.