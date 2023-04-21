MAYODAN - McMichael consistently put runners in scoring position and drove them in for runs and the defense did the rest to secure a 5-1 win over cross-county rival Rockingham Thursday night.

The Phoenix have just four regular season games remaining and have already locked up the 2023 Mid-State 2A Conference regular season championship with a perfect 7-0 league record, so all is certainly going to plan.

McMichael head coach Bob Casto said that although they still have a week of regular season games to play with the goal of finishing undefeated for the first time in program history, his team is not satisfied with already securing the Mid-State 2A Conference regular season title, they also want to win the league tournament and contend for a NCHSAA state championship.

“We will definitely have a shot at it. When we get into the playoffs, we have got to do the small things really well. We’ve got to put the ball in play and put the pressure on the other team and keep our strikeouts down,” said Casto.

McMichael got things going out straight out of the gate. After getting on board with a double, senior Jada Johnson advanced to third then scored on a pitch that got past the catcher for the 1-0 lead. The Phoenix were able to get two more runners on board, but Rockingham’s defense came through with the final out to end the inning.

The Cougars threatened in the top of the third with a runner on board, but a double play on a flip from third baseman Makenna Stewart to Anna Castoat second, who spun around and threw to first to clear the bases. An infield grounder resulted in the final out of the frame.

McMichael did the majority of the damage offensively in the bottom of the third. After Rockingham freshman Ava Grace Pruitt struck out the first two batters, things weren’t looking good for the Phoenix, but a single followed by an RBI home run shot by Savannah Lockhardt made it a 3-0 advantage. Senior Aubrey Hill plated another run on an RBI single and then another score on a pass ball bumped the lead up to 5-0.

The Phoenix defense proceeded to sit the next three batters on a series of ground balls to end the fourth inning.

McMichael threatened again in the bottom of the fifth with runners on second and third, but a bunt resulted in the second out and a head’s up tag at the plate by catcher Paydon Reynolds resulted in the third which eliminated the scoring threat.

Rockingham finally got their offense going with runners on the corners in the top of the sixth. Cougars senior Kaylie Pegram came through with an RBI single to cut the lead to 5-1, but RCHS couldn’t manage to generate any more offense the rest of the way.

McMichael’s defense secured the win sitting the next three batters down is succession for the final trio of outs to put the game on ice in the top of the seventh.

Dakota Redmon picked up the win in seven innings pitched. She gave up four hits, struck out seven and walked just two.

As a team McMichael had 10 hits, three RBIs and left six on base.

The Phoenix won the first game in the series over the Cougars by a 6-0 margin March 29.

At 19-0 overall so far this season, McMichael is playing with supreme confidence in a close-knit and loose dugout.

“I absolutely agree. You know, coach (Mike) Dalton and I were part of the 2009 McMichael baseball championship and the one thing I think these girls have in common with that team is that it is such a tight group that are friends. I’ve been telling them since they were 6 or 7 years old when they first started playing that they need to play together as much as they can and build some bonds because that’s the teams that really end up being special are the ones that are tight,” Casto said.

UP NEXT: McMichael will host Mid-State 2A league foe Walkertown (0-4, 10-6) Friday, then travels to face Randleman (3-7, 5-12) Monday. Rockingham (11-0, 13-5) hosts Mid-State 3A Conference rival Atkins (4-6, 5-8) April 24.

Next week is the last for regular season play for both teams. The conference tournament begins May 1 at the higher seeded team’s home field.

Seeding for the 2023 2A and 3A state playoffs will take place on May 8. First round games will be hosted by the higher seed in the first round. The state championship games will be played at a location yet to be determined June 2-3.

“I thought this game against a very good team was a good preparation for the playoffs because when we face some good pitching, we are going to have to find ways to score runs. We are not are not always going to hit a couple of home runs and we did a good job tonight. We played really, really good defense. You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Ava Grace Pruitt for keeping us off balance,” Casto said.

BOX SCORE

M 1 0 4 0 0 0 X 5

R 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1