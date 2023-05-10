MAYODAN – McMichael’s magical undefeated run continues following a dominant 16-1 shellacking of No. 32 East Gaston in the opening round of the 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoffs Tuesday night

Obviously, as indicated by the lopsided score, the Phoenix were on-point at the plate as 11 different players garnered at least one hit on the night.

Makenna Stewart and Braydyn Case each had a pair of hits. In addition, Kaylee Boles, Emma Carpenter, Jada Johnson, Aubrey Hill, Anna Casto, Betsy Talor, Dakota Redmon, Abby Cayton and Savannah Lockhart all had hits.

Lockhardt continued to impress with her long-ball capabilities, hitting a home run, her eighth of the season. Those multiple hits led to runs as Stewart, Johnson, Redmon, Cayton (2), Case (4) and Lockhardt all had RBIs.

Junior Jordan McCorkle managed the lone hit of the night for the Warriors.

Redmon had another lights-out performance pitching. In addition to the one-hitter in four innings pitched, she walked just three and struck out eight.

UP NEXT: No. 1 McMichael (25-0) will host No. 17 West Lincoln (18-8) Friday. The Rebels advanced to the second round following a 2-1 victory over Forbush Tuesday.

BOX SCORE

EG 1 0 0 0 1 1 3

M 0 10 2 4 16 13 0