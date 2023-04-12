JIM SANDS

NORTH MYRTYLE BEACH, SC - The McMichael softball team returned to Mayodan from the Boarder Battle Tournament better than when they departed last week after sweeping Loris, the NMB Chiefs and Whiteville – but some things remained the same as the Phoenix remained undefeated at 17-0.

With just six games remaining, two of them Mid-State 2A Conference games, the regular season championship is a virtual lock if they close out strong.

The only thing standing in their way is second place Morehead at 3-1 in league play. The Panthers, 10-2 overall, have four conference games remaining and have a showdown at home versus the Phoenix April 18.

At the holiday tournament last weekend, McMichael defeated Loris 7-1 on April 7, North Myrtle Beach 18-8 Saturday and Whiteville by a 6-1 margin in the championship game April 10.

In addition to the regular season championship, the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament title is also on McMichael’s bucket list, and based on the way they have dominated the other teams in the league thus far in 2023, the Phoenix are odds-on favorites to add that trophy on the mantle as well. That will be the final tune-up before the 2023 2A NCHSAA state playoffs begin.

McMichael head softball coach Bob Casto said losing in the third round last season was disappointing, but it has fueled his veteran squad, featuring eight seniors, to pursue a state title this year.

“Unfortunately, with the way they have got the playoffs set up, we were playing West Stokes for the fourth time. Last year they were kind of in our situation. They had seven or eight seniors. When you are playing a veteran team and they’ve seen your pitching three games already, it’s kind of tough to beat them, especially when they were playing at home. Unfortunately that’s the way that it went. We got to play three rounds last year and two of the rounds were against conference teams. I wish we could do something to change that because nobody wants to play the same teams again. Part of the excitement of getting to the playoffs is playing somebody different, so it is what it is. But that is motivating for us because I think the girls thought we could have gone farther. That’s softball and we lost to a good team in a close game and that happens,” Casto said.

The Phoenix offense has been off the charts so far this season as they have amassed a collective batting average of .440. As a team they have 216 hits, 175 RBIs and 21 home runs.

They are equally effective on defense with a nearly mistake free combined .970 fielding percentage.

McMichael’s pitching has been outstanding as well. Led by senior ace Dakota Redmon, who is 12-0 on the season, she has a .61 ERA and 140 strikeouts.

Anna Casto has performed well also when Redmon needs a break. Casto is 5-0 as a starter – has a 2.77 ERA and 19 strikeouts.

For a team that has nine shutouts, aside from a close 2-1 win over Providence Grove March 22, no other team has been really challenged the Phoenix as they have outscored the opposition by a 195-17 margin collectively, that’s an average of 17-1 per contest. Only two other teams have been within four runs.

Casto said there is no such thing as a perfect team, but he says this team is truly special.

“Maybe we don’t leave as many people on base, but we’ve played solid defensively and hit the ball really well, so there is not that much for me to complain about,” said Casto.

He said other than the big guns, there is plenty of credit to go around in regards to McMichael’s success.

“Savannah (Lockhart), Dakota (Redmon) and Jada (Johnson) are mentioned frequently and rightfully so, because they have been great, but the thing that makes this team so hard to beat is the balance and the fact you never know where it is going to come from. I mean this weekend Makenna (Stewart) had a three hit game. Anna (Casto) had a three hit game and Aubrey (Hill) hit her first homer,” the coach said.

UP NEXT: McMichael hosts cross-county rival Morehead (3-1, 10-2) Tuesday at 6 p.m.