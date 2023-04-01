The cream of the crop is rising to the top in the 2023 county high school varsity softball season. At the head of the class is undefeated McMichael with a 13-0 overall and 5-0 record in the Mid-State 2A Conference, the Phoenix are peaking heading into the heart of the regular season for a team poised to bring home some championship hardware.

McMichael started off the week on a high note with an 18-0 win over Walkertown Tuesday followed by a 6-0 shutout over cross-county rival Rockingham Wednesday. They capped off the week with an 8-0 victory over Southern Alamance Thursday night. In just one week, that’s a three-game stretch where they won by a combined 32-0 margin which not only indicates the collective power at the plate with a top-flight one through nine line-up cable of going yard on any swing. Leading the way defensively is junior pitcher Dakota Redmon who has been absolute money painting the corners of the plate all season.

Redmon was in excellent form last week highlighted by the shutout performance over a very talented Rockingham team March 29. She allowed just one hit surrendered by sophomore Presley Rothe in the second inning.

Offensively, highlights included a two RBI shot by McMichael senior Jada Johnson. The Phoenix had another big three run inning in the fifth. Seniors Bradyn Case and Brianna Lemons both had RBI singles, and fellow senior Kaylee Boles plated another run on a sacrifice fly.

McMichael earned a well-deserved three-day weekend before they prepare to hit the road to take on Mid-State 2A Conference rival West Stokes Monday.

The Phoenix defeated the Wildcats 7-3 in the first game in the series March 14.

After the final series with West Stokes, the Phoenix have one of their toughest challenges of the season on deck slated for the following weekend with a four-day east coast beach tournament that features some of the toughest teams in both North and South Carolina beginning April 7.

It’s an annual tourney that Phoenix head coach Bob Casto says is an excellent opportunity to help prepare for the caliber of talent McMichael will undoubtedly face in the post season for a team with state championship ambitions. With a veteran squad featuring eight seniors that has posted nine shutouts while outscoring the opposition by a combined 155-6 margin to this point in the season, it certainly appears the Phoenix are talented and experienced enough to bring home the title.

Rockingham snap shot

Despite the loss earlier in the week to McMichael, the Cougars at 7-2 overall and undefeated in Mid-State 3A Conference play at 6-0, are certainly no slouch of a team as well. Rockingham will get a chance to avenge the loss to the Phoenix April 20, but for now the Cougars are still in great shape heading into the final stretch of the season with a potential to bring home both a league regular season and tournament titles before the 2023 post season begins. Like McMichael, Rockingham thinks they can contend for a state championship.

Right now, it’s a two-horse race in the league standings with the Cougars and Southern Guilford (7-1) in the conference. They are several wins ahead of three teams tied for third in the standings. Either way, Rockingham is in great shape with just 11 regular season games remaining.

Morehead snap shot

The Panthers at 8-2 overall and second place at 3-1 mark in the Mid-State 2A Conference race, they are still in the hunt for a league championship with a lot of softball yet to be played. Obviously the second game in the series versus first place McMichael on the road April 18 could very well determine if a potential championship will be in the cards or not, but title or not, Morehead certainly appears to be a post season caliber team.

The Panthers will host Bethany (8-3, 4-0) Monday.

At any rate, it should be a wild run down the stretch.