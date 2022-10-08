McMichael too much for Morehead to handle in county showdown

EDEN - Sparked by running back Jayden Moore’s four rushing touchdowns, in addition to timely big scoring drives in both the third and fourth quarters, McMichael rolled in impressive fashion to a big 63-34 win over cross-county and Mid-State 2A Conference foe Morehead Friday night.

“He’s just got a great center of gravity and he’s got very good vision as a running back. He sees that hole well and he’s able to diagnose blocks and more importantly, he’s always falling forward. He’s a big back – he’s about 220, so that’s a lot of speed and a lot of power going at the defense. He’s always able to fall forward and get those tough yards, so having a running back like that and actually the offensive line that we’ve got, it makes it a little bit easier as a play caller on those the short yardage situations and we are able to rely on him and our offensive line,” said McMichael head coach Tony McCants.

Ya’Quill Dungee got the Panthers on the board first with an 8 yard run for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed, but the Phoenix answered with a 14-play scoring drive that culminated with Moore’s first score of the night on a goal line run to take over the lead at 7-6 following an Ethan Fox P.A.T. with 1:05 to go in the first quarter.

On the ensuing kick, return man Dominque Hairston hit a seam in the middle of the field then bounced to the outside and outran everyone for an electric 80 yard touchdown to give Morehead the 14-7 lead with under a minute to go in the opening frame.

Moore tied the game on his second rushing TD from 8 yards and then he put the Phoenix in the driver’s seat with another score for the 21-14 advantage with 2:17 to go in the second quarter.

McMichael wasn’t done however. After a recovering a fumble on special teams, the Phoenix mounted a drive and quarterback Jace Dunn threw an 18 yard post pass to Brady Elrod for a touchdown to extend the lead to 28-14 right before halftime.

Dunn picked off right where he left off to begin the third quarter with a 67 yard scoring strike to Fox on a post route.

The Panthers kept it respectable adding two more scores in the third and one more in the fourth, but McMichael made it to the end zone five more times down the stretch to lock up the win.

It seemed like every time Morehead started to claw their way back in the game, the Phoenix piled on another score as the Panthers defense struggled to make key stops for the majority of the second half.

“Defensively, we just couldn’t stop the run. I’m a firm believer that you’ve got to be able to stop the run to be successful and we didn’t do a very good job of that tonight and they did a good job of controlling the game,” said Morehead head coach Maurice Torain.

The Panthers final three-game stretch won’t be easy with T.W. Andrews, Walkertown and Reidsville still on deck and they are likely going to need to close strong in order to have a shot at making the playoffs, so Torain said his team has just got to take them one at a time and keep his guys focused.

“I just told them to keep fighting. The score tonight was rough, but life is going to be a whole lot harder. You got to learn how to keep going and fight and persevere and we’ve got to move on,” Torain said.

McMichael’s final three-game stretch could very well decide the Mid-State 2A regular season champion and could potentially earn the Phoenix an automatic playoff bid with a first or second place finish.

On deck for McMichael is Walkertown, Reidsville and North Forsyth.

“I’m just really proud of our kids with the way we played the first game and the way they’ve responded this season. We didn’t play so great in that first game against Rockingham, but we’ve really started to put it together over the last two weeks. What you are seeing is a bunch of guys who are selfless and playing for each other and really coming together as a team. I’m really proud of the way that they have responded this season and the way that have had each other’s back,” McCants said.

McMichael (3-0, 6-1) hosts Walkertown (2-0, 5-1) and Morehead (1-2, 3-4) has a home game versus T.W. Andrews (1-2, 4-3) Oct. 14.