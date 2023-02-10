STONEVILLE – The anticipation and excitement for the day had been building for months, but the McMichael volleyball team finally received their state championship rings following a 3-1 (23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-19) win over Camden County in the 2022 2A state title matches at NC State University’s Reynolds Coliseum Nov. 5, 2022.

Debbie’s Restaurant & Catering in Stoneville hosted a dinner followed by the presentation of the rings ceremony for the team, family and friends of the program Feb. 8.

Following dinner, head coach Marty Woods, her staff and school and community dignitaries spoke to the team and the crowd congratulating them on their monumental achievement.

“It has been an incredible journey for us. And like the other coaches emphasized, you are the reason we are here. You are the reason coaches stay in coaching as long as we do because we enjoy it. We love coming to practice. You go practice, you go to camps – you already know we’ve got three camps with college coaches that we’ve got set up already. You play travel ball – you do everything possible to make our lives better and not just our lives through volleyball, but as people too. There are some incredible friendships in here and I hope you hang onto that forever,” Woods said.

This was the first state championship volleyball team in the heralded history of the program.

Prior to unveiling the rings, a video montage was played for the attendees highlighting moments from the season and the state championship matches.

Woods, after reminding the ladies several times “no peeking,” the reveal moment finally arrived as the players opened the ring boxes. A chorus of ooh’s, ah’s and screams were accompanied by a bevy of smiling faces and even a few tears of joy when the players got to see the rings for the first time.

McMichael Athletics Director Thomas Horton told the ladies, he still had a lot of fingers left for more rings and several in attendance agreed the Phoenix will once again be loaded with veterans that have a chance to repeat.

With a solid core of the team returning in 2023, in addition to a solid group of up-and-coming JV players, the Phoenix have a chance of winning again.

Looking Back

The Phoenix entered the volleyball title contest riding high on a nine-game winning streak after bringing home both the 2022 Mid-State 2A regular season and conference tournament titles.

McMichael’s only loses last season included a pair to Regan and another to James F. Byrnes.

In the title series, No. 1 seed McMichael (37-3) rallied from a 25-23 loss in the first set, to sweep the final three to secure state championship victory over No. 2 Camden County (25-3).

The Phoenix held off a fierce rally in the fourth set that culminated with a high-flying spike by Jada Johnson on the left wing which sealed the 25-19 championship win.

McMichael’s Bianka Sola was named the state championship MVP and Anna Casto was presented with the Sportsmanship Award.

Woods, who was enshrined in the North Carolina Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2016, said it was an honor for her team to bring the state volleyball title home back to Mayodan.

Prior to winning the state championship, Woods said this wasn’t about adding a missing trophy to the mantel, but about adding to the legacy of the program.

Woods has coached volleyball at both Madison-Mayodan and McMichael and compiled an overall record of 795-309 over the course of her career.

The NCHSAA Coach of the Year in 2005, Woods also coached softball for 24 years – helping lead Madison-Mayodan to the AAA/AAAA state championship in 1982 in a three-game series win over North Lenoir.

To conclude the ring ceremony, Woods praised her team filled with achievement-oriented scholar athletes that do many community service activities in the community and set an example as role models.

“I do love you kids. I love as individuals. I love you as a group and for the way that you have represented McMichael. Everything you have done and given and sacrificed, so congratulations on the state championship ring,” said Woods.