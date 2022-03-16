Membership approves suspension of some bylaws

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) and the North Carolina State Board of Education (SBOE) have both approved and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will allow the Association to continue to oversee the governance of high school athletics in the state for the next four years. The agreement comes after the passage of HB 91 by the NC General Assembly in November, which required the two parties to have a formalized relationship.

Additionally, the member schools of the NCHSAA voted on and approved suspension of the Association’s Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws that are in conflict with the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding. This vote was approved via electronic ballot and satisfied NCHSAA Bylaw VII which requires three-quarters affirmative votes of the total ballot distributed.

“We are glad to be able to continue to govern and lead in the area of education-based athletics for the member high schools of our state,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “Further, our Board of Directors and I firmly believe that the NCHSAA is the best organization in our state for the governance and continued flourishing of high school athletics here in North Carolina. We believe the history and track record of the Association demonstrates the NCHSAA has the best interest of its schools and students at heart, and it will always remain at the center of what we do.”

According to the law passed by the General Assembly in November, the NCHSAA and SBOE had until March 15, 2022, to sign the formal Memorandum of Understanding.