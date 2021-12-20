Mid-Carolina 1A/2A 2021 Fall Sports All Conference

Women’s Golf
Chatham Central
Reagan Mize, Ashton Wilkes, Chloe Fuquay, Reagan Murray, Meredith Peele
North Moore
Paige Ritter, Alison Bates, Diana Miranda, Nala Gainer, Chloe Hussey
Seaforth
Avery Fauth, Olivia Dennis, Jenna Thompson, Ellie Johnson
Jordan-Matthews
Paige Colborne
Player of the Year – Avery Fauth, Seaforth
Coach of the Year – Linda Burke, Chatham Central
Volleyball
Bartlett Yancey
Elizabeth Proctor, Kayden Miller, Alayna Crumpton, Faith Upchurch, Alannah Kelly
Chatham Central
Karaleigh Dodson, Taylor Poe, Sadie Gaines
North Moore
Reese Hancock, Julia Paschal
Jordan-Matthews
Reagan Smith, Janeyra Guerrero
Graham
Carly Adams
Cummings
Tayanna Patrick
Seaforth
Maris Huneycutt, Mia Kellam
Player of the Year – Kayden Miller, Bartlett Yancey
Coach of the Year – Tracy Herring, Graham
Team Sportsmanship – Chatham Central, Seaforth, Graham – Tie
Volleyball - Honorable Mention
Seaforth
Lily Dulin
Chatham Central
Lindsey Johnson, Abby Johnson
Bartlett Yancey
Faith Johnson, Kaitlyn Oakley, Paige Lee, Kirsten Walker, Jazmyne Henderson
Graham
Jakayla Crisp, Hailey Pickard, Tramya Brown, Skylar Parsons
Jordan-Matthews
Brenley Rivers, Lia Carter, Sophia Murchison
North Moore
Kennedie Mercer, Taleah Cochran-Chisholm, Jodi Myrick
Cummings
Loriselle Acevdo, Jennifer Rivas, Janiya Moore, Damaris Heurta
Women’s Tennis
Chatham Central
Olivia Brooks, Ellie Phillips, Jaylee Williams, Rachel Albright
Jordan-Matthews
Maggie Thornton, Jocelyn Sanchez, Sarai Ibarra-Rivera, Destinee Ledwell
Seaforth
Evelyn Atkins, Bailey Shadoan, Lily McFall
Bartlett Yancey
Kelsie Hooper, Natalie Simmons
North Moore
Layla Williams, Mikayla Perry
Player of the Year – Olivia Brooks, Chatham Central
Coach of the Year – Chip Millard, Jordan-Matthews
Team Sportsmanship – Bartlett Yancey
Women’s Cross Country
Seaforth
Claire Morgan, Lily Cox, Zuzanna Mikolajec, Ava Belle Cox, Katie Johnson, Carolina Bartee
North Moore
Adysen Robinson, Savanna Kennedy
Jordan-Matthews
Jasmine Basillo, Hannia Martinez
Chatham Central
Kailey Green
Runner of the Year – Claire Morgan – Seaforth
Coach of the Year – Tanelle Smith – Seaforth
Team Sportsmanship – North Moore
Men’s Cross Country
Seaforth
Jack Anstrom, Will Cuicchi, Ethan Becker, Andrew Parker, Evan Hepburn, Connor Yalch, Harry Mendlovitz, Henry McFall
Chatham Central
Kolton Phillips, Seth Gilliland, Luke Gaines
Graham
Oscar Tello
Runner of the Year – Jack Anstrom – Seaforth
Coach of the Year – Duncan Murrell – Seaforth
Team Sportsmanship – North Moore
Soccer
Jordan-Matthews
Irvin Campos, Cristian Cruz, Brian Hernandez, Juan Hernandez Soto, Alexis Ibarra, Zander Ocampo, Ricardo Rocha, Brock Rohaly
North Moore
Christopher Velasquez Avila, Jose de Jesus Betancourt, Noel Hernandez-Velazquez, Alex Garcia, Fernando Martinez-Guzman, Tristan Aviles Popoca, Ricky Betancourt
Cummings
Johan Diaz, Osmir Ramos, Jahazeil Herberth, Alexjandro Guerrero, Angel Zambrano, Brandon Ruiz
Graham
Imer Landa, Jonathan Ruiz Vazquez, Ismael Castillo, Yeshua Aureoles
Seaforth
Jack Haste, Blake Price, Hunter Blake
Offensive Player of the Year – Zander Ocampo, Jordan-Matthews
Defensive Player of the Year – Cristian Cruz, Jordan-Matthews
Goal Keeper of the Year – Ismael Castillo, Graham
Coach of the Year – Paul Cuadros, Jordan-Matthews
Team Sportsmanship – Jordan-Matthews
Soccer Honorable Mention
Seaforth
Jason Antley, Toni Rodriguez, Logan Sparrow
Jordan-Mathews
Benjamin Dekaney, Christopher Reyes, Jonathan Campos, Paul Lujan, Anthony Rodriguez, Armando Rocha, Andy Mendoza
Football
Cummings
Dylante James, Jonathan Paylor, Jamarion Vaughn, Marione Enoch, Ahje Cotton, Zion Crawley, Mori Farrell, Johnniyus Sharpe, Genesis Smith, Jaylen Haith, Kaven Fenderson Poteat
North Moore
Brian Loza, James Ross, Jase Nelson, Drew Brewer, Javory Wall, Logan Pennington, Elliot Furr, Justis Dorsett, Oljawaun Person
Jordan-Matthews
Jaxon Globuschutz, Calvin Schwartz, Trevor Williams, Toren Korpela, Rayshaun Alston, Chris Ray
Chatham Central
Collin Lagenor, Devin Cheek, Trey Clay, Malachi Moore, William Douglass, Nicolas Jourdan, Matthew Smith
Bartlett Yancey
Devon Thompson, Micah Rone, William Caldwell, Brendan Nunnally, Jayquan Morton, Dylan Wall,
Davon Lipscomb, Maurice Thomas, Logan Church
Graham
Dexer Flood, Khavarie Hightower, Makhi Enoch, Gabriel Spriggs, Timothy Mitchell, Keonte Haywood-Cochran, Alex Godley, Carlos Quintanilla
Offensive Player of the Year – Jonathan Paylor, Cummings
Defensive Player of the Year – Dylantae James, Cummings
Specialist of the Year – Calvin Schwartz, Jordan-Matthews
Coach of the Year – David Grimm, Cummings and Andrew Carrouth, North Moore
Team sportsmanship, Jordan-Matthews
Football Honorable Mention
Jordan Matthews
Fabian Thompson Scotten, Conner Reading, Kelton Fuquay
Bartlett Yancey
Jaylen Neal, Jaden Killebrew, Donte Slade, Jakoby Cassellman
North Moore
Kael Freese, Zeb Purvis, Caleb Hunt, Carson Brady, Wyatt McNeill, Jamorion Horne, Tyjae Grier,
Colby Pennington
Chatham Central
Colby Williamson, Hasten Paige, Colton McKeithan, Landon Hackney
Cummings
DeAndre Ragsdale, Moshiya Gunn, Kris Milliken, Roderick Jefferies