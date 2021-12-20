 Skip to main content
Mid-Carolina 1A/2A 2021 Fall Sports All Conference
Women’s Golf

Chatham Central

Reagan Mize, Ashton Wilkes, Chloe Fuquay, Reagan Murray, Meredith Peele

North Moore

Paige Ritter, Alison Bates, Diana Miranda, Nala Gainer, Chloe Hussey

Seaforth

Avery Fauth, Olivia Dennis, Jenna Thompson, Ellie Johnson

Jordan-Matthews

Paige Colborne

Player of the Year – Avery Fauth, Seaforth

Coach of the Year – Linda Burke, Chatham Central

Volleyball

Bartlett Yancey

Elizabeth Proctor, Kayden Miller, Alayna Crumpton, Faith Upchurch, Alannah Kelly

Chatham Central

Karaleigh Dodson, Taylor Poe, Sadie Gaines

North Moore

Reese Hancock, Julia Paschal

Jordan-Matthews

Reagan Smith, Janeyra Guerrero

Graham

Carly Adams

Cummings

Tayanna Patrick

Seaforth

Maris Huneycutt, Mia Kellam

Player of the Year – Kayden Miller, Bartlett Yancey

Coach of the Year – Tracy Herring, Graham

Team Sportsmanship – Chatham Central, Seaforth, Graham – Tie

Volleyball - Honorable Mention

Seaforth

Lily Dulin

Chatham Central

Lindsey Johnson, Abby Johnson

Bartlett Yancey

Faith Johnson, Kaitlyn Oakley, Paige Lee, Kirsten Walker, Jazmyne Henderson

Graham

Jakayla Crisp, Hailey Pickard, Tramya Brown, Skylar Parsons

Jordan-Matthews

Brenley Rivers, Lia Carter, Sophia Murchison

North Moore

Kennedie Mercer, Taleah Cochran-Chisholm, Jodi Myrick

Cummings

Loriselle Acevdo, Jennifer Rivas, Janiya Moore, Damaris Heurta

Women’s Tennis

Chatham Central

Olivia Brooks, Ellie Phillips, Jaylee Williams, Rachel Albright

Jordan-Matthews

Maggie Thornton, Jocelyn Sanchez, Sarai Ibarra-Rivera, Destinee Ledwell

Seaforth

Evelyn Atkins, Bailey Shadoan, Lily McFall

Bartlett Yancey

Kelsie Hooper, Natalie Simmons

North Moore

Layla Williams, Mikayla Perry

Player of the Year – Olivia Brooks, Chatham Central

Coach of the Year – Chip Millard, Jordan-Matthews

Team Sportsmanship – Bartlett Yancey

Women’s Cross Country

Seaforth

Claire Morgan, Lily Cox, Zuzanna Mikolajec, Ava Belle Cox, Katie Johnson, Carolina Bartee

North Moore

Adysen Robinson, Savanna Kennedy

Jordan-Matthews

Jasmine Basillo, Hannia Martinez

Chatham Central

Kailey Green

Runner of the Year – Claire Morgan – Seaforth

Coach of the Year – Tanelle Smith – Seaforth

Team Sportsmanship – North Moore

Men’s Cross Country

Seaforth

Jack Anstrom, Will Cuicchi, Ethan Becker, Andrew Parker, Evan Hepburn, Connor Yalch, Harry Mendlovitz, Henry McFall

Chatham Central

Kolton Phillips, Seth Gilliland, Luke Gaines

Graham

Oscar Tello

Runner of the Year – Jack Anstrom – Seaforth

Coach of the Year – Duncan Murrell – Seaforth

Team Sportsmanship – North Moore

Soccer

Jordan-Matthews

Irvin Campos, Cristian Cruz, Brian Hernandez, Juan Hernandez Soto, Alexis Ibarra, Zander Ocampo, Ricardo Rocha, Brock Rohaly

North Moore

Christopher Velasquez Avila, Jose de Jesus Betancourt, Noel Hernandez-Velazquez, Alex Garcia, Fernando Martinez-Guzman, Tristan Aviles Popoca, Ricky Betancourt

Cummings

Johan Diaz, Osmir Ramos, Jahazeil Herberth, Alexjandro Guerrero, Angel Zambrano, Brandon Ruiz

Graham

Imer Landa, Jonathan Ruiz Vazquez, Ismael Castillo, Yeshua Aureoles

Seaforth

Jack Haste, Blake Price, Hunter Blake

Offensive Player of the Year – Zander Ocampo, Jordan-Matthews

Defensive Player of the Year – Cristian Cruz, Jordan-Matthews

Goal Keeper of the Year – Ismael Castillo, Graham

Coach of the Year – Paul Cuadros, Jordan-Matthews

Team Sportsmanship – Jordan-Matthews

Soccer Honorable Mention

Seaforth

Jason Antley, Toni Rodriguez, Logan Sparrow

Jordan-Mathews

Benjamin Dekaney, Christopher Reyes, Jonathan Campos, Paul Lujan, Anthony Rodriguez, Armando Rocha, Andy Mendoza

Football

Cummings

Dylante James, Jonathan Paylor, Jamarion Vaughn, Marione Enoch, Ahje Cotton, Zion Crawley, Mori Farrell, Johnniyus Sharpe, Genesis Smith, Jaylen Haith, Kaven Fenderson Poteat

North Moore

Brian Loza, James Ross, Jase Nelson, Drew Brewer, Javory Wall, Logan Pennington, Elliot Furr, Justis Dorsett, Oljawaun Person

Jordan-Matthews

Jaxon Globuschutz, Calvin Schwartz, Trevor Williams, Toren Korpela, Rayshaun Alston, Chris Ray

Chatham Central

Collin Lagenor, Devin Cheek, Trey Clay, Malachi Moore, William Douglass, Nicolas Jourdan, Matthew Smith

Bartlett Yancey

Devon Thompson, Micah Rone, William Caldwell, Brendan Nunnally, Jayquan Morton, Dylan Wall,

Davon Lipscomb, Maurice Thomas, Logan Church

Graham

Dexer Flood, Khavarie Hightower, Makhi Enoch, Gabriel Spriggs, Timothy Mitchell, Keonte Haywood-Cochran, Alex Godley, Carlos Quintanilla

Offensive Player of the Year – Jonathan Paylor, Cummings

Defensive Player of the Year – Dylantae James, Cummings

Specialist of the Year – Calvin Schwartz, Jordan-Matthews

Coach of the Year – David Grimm, Cummings and Andrew Carrouth, North Moore

Team sportsmanship, Jordan-Matthews

Football Honorable Mention

Jordan Matthews

Fabian Thompson Scotten, Conner Reading, Kelton Fuquay

Bartlett Yancey

Jaylen Neal, Jaden Killebrew, Donte Slade, Jakoby Cassellman

North Moore

Kael Freese, Zeb Purvis, Caleb Hunt, Carson Brady, Wyatt McNeill, Jamorion Horne, Tyjae Grier,

Colby Pennington

Chatham Central

Colby Williamson, Hasten Paige, Colton McKeithan, Landon Hackney

Cummings

DeAndre Ragsdale, Moshiya Gunn, Kris Milliken, Roderick Jefferies

