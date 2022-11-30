Mid-Carolina 1A and 2A fall sports All Conference awards released for fall sports season

The Mid-State 1A and 2A Conferences released top league honor-winners last weekend. Below is a complete listing of the awards:
Girl’s Tennis
Seaforth
Evelyn Atkins, Lauren Keeley, Bailey Shadoan, MaKenzy Lehew and Lily McFall
Chatham Central
Livvy Brooks, Ellie Phillips, Jaylee Williams and Lauren Caviness
Jordan-Matthews
Maggie Thornton, Jocelyn Sanchez and Jolitzy Fernandez-Arzate
North Moore
Logan Maness, Bailea Marley and Paris McCollum
Bartlett Yancey
Natalie Simmons
Player of the Year – Livvy Brooks – Chatham Central
Coach of the Year – Peter Petrides – Seaforth
Team Sportsmanship – Jordan-Matthews
Second Team All Conference
Charlie Ann George – Seaforth
Rachel Albright – Chatham Central
Nora Funez Lopez – Jordan-Matthews
Kelsie Hooper – Bartlett Yancey
Golf
Paige Ritter and Sierra Garner – North Moore
Reagan Mize, Jaylee Williams and Ashhton Wilkes – Chatham Central
Jenna Thompson – Seaforth
Second Team All Conference
Alison Bates – North Moore
Meredith Peele – Chatham Central
Madison Beck – Seaforth
Player of the Year – Paige Ritter – North Moore
Coach of the Year – Richard Smith – North Moore
Team Sportsmanship – Seaforth, North Moore, Chatham Central
Volleyball
Bartlett Yancey
Alannah Kelly, Kirsten Walker, Paige Lee, Kayden Miller and Jacmayne Henderson
Seaforth
Maris Huneycutt, Mia Kellam and Keira Rosenmarkle
Chatham Central
Karaleigh Dodson and Guerrero-Jamies
Jordan-Matthews
Reagan Smith and Abby Johnson
North Moore
Calissa Clendenin and Nevaeh Ross
Graham
Carly Adams
Player of the Year – Kayden Miller – Bartlett Yancey
Coach of the Year – Crystal Leenheer – North Moore
Team Sportsmanship – Graham
Second Team All Conference
Kendall Anderson – Seaforth
Kelsey Hussey – Chatham Central
Sydney Russell – North Moore
Amya Cunningham – Bartlett Yancey
Macy Beavers – Jordan-Matthews
Hailey Pickard – Graham
Boy’s Cross Country
Seaforth
Jack Anstrom, Will Cuicchi, Gabe Rogers, Henry McFall, Drew Parker, Nathan Smith and Thaddeus Hudec
Chatham Central
Kolton Phillips
North Moore
Austin Luck and Mack Burton
Jordan-Matthews
Christian Garcia Torres and Aiden Hernandez
Boy’s Runner of the Year – Jack Anstrom – Seaforth
Boy’s Coach of the Year – Eric Patin – Chatham Central
Team Sportsmanship – North Moore
Second Team All Conference
North Moore
Cade Lewis, Cayden Powers and Collin Freeman
Jordan-Matthews
Aiden Leysath, Aiden Harrison, William Coykenall, Buck Thornton and Bryon Martinez
Chatham Central
Troy Gaines and Carter King – Chatham Central
Girl’s Cross Country
Chatham Central
Caroline Austin and Heidi Viente
Seaforth
Katie Leonard, Claire Morgan, Juana Bautisa, Caidence Bazemore, Zuzanna Mikolajec, Katie Johnson and Natalia Davis
North Moore
Angelica Martinez and Kayden Beard
Jordan-Matthews
Jasmine Basilio
Girl’s Runner of the Year – Katie Leonard – Seaforth
Girl’s Coach of the Year – Tanelle Smith – Seaforth
Team Sportsmanship – North Moore
SecondTeam All Conference
Jordan-Matthews
Citlaly Aguillon, Hannia Martinez, Sage Coykendall, Jennifer Garcia Torres, Any Arita Palma and Anna Vicente
Soccer
Seaforth
Jack Haste, Blake Price, Hunter Blake, Taylor Johnson, Alex Gallegos, Jason Antley and Walker Magrinat
Jordan-Matthews
Juan Soto Hern, Zander Ocampo, Stiven Herra, Paul Lujan, Ricardo Roch, Armando Rocha, Andy Mendoza Villegas and Angel Gonzalez
North Moore
Christopher Betancourt, Christopher Velazquez Avila, Oscar Ramirez and Rafael Romero
Graham
Manuel Morales Torres, Hector Perez, Jose Pahua Bejar, Josue Castaneda, Yeshau Aureoles and Jonathan Beltran
Cummings
Johann Diaz and Edwin Zavala
Bartlett Yancey
Thomas Bailey and Jose Erroa
Offensive Player of the Year – Zander Ocampo – Jordan-Matthews
Defensive Player of the Year – Hunter Blake – Seaforth
Defensive Player of the Year – Christopher Velazquez Avila – North Moore
Goal Keeper of the Year – Jack Haste – Seaforth
Coach of the Year – Paul Cuadros – Jordan-Matthews
Team Sportsmanship – Bartlett Yancey
Second Team All Conference
Graham
Eddie Alejo and Avdiel Moreno
Jordan-Matthews
Edgar Pascual, Jayson De Paz Rodriguez, Emin Vargas and Francisco Ibarra
Seaforth
Cris Cervantes, Logan Sparrow and Toni Ramirez
Cummings
Jahaziel Herberth
North Moore
Robert Ramirez and Kevin Hernandez Oliver
Football
Cummings
Jonathan Paylor, Genesis Smith, Deandre Ragsdale, Kavon Fenderson-Poteat, Marione Enoch, Ahje Cotton, Johnniyus Sharpe, Johan Diaz-Rosa, Zyneal White, Khavarie Hightower and Damane Watkins
North Moore
Jamoriaon Horne, Nathan Upchurch, Parker King, Elliot Furr, Davon Wall, Jase Nelson, Sawyer Nall, Wyatt McNeill, Kolby Ritchie, Jakary Gillis, Carson Brady, Zeb Purvis and Colby Pennington
Bartlett Yancey
Jaylen Neal, Will Medlin, Maurice Thomas, Jakoby Casselman, Logan Church, Will Caldwell, Najay Rucker
Ladante Slade and Jordan Johnson
Seaforth
Anthony Vesce, Walter Entrekin, Broden Jones, Jackson Powell, George Weaver, Josh Brown and John Becker
Chatham Central
River Warren, Brandon Toomer, Devonte Johnson, Conner Kitchings, Hasten Paige and Omar Brower
Jordan-Matthews
Michael Scotton, Kevin Causey, Nick Glover, Gabriel Brewer and Neil Wiley
Graham
Gabe Spriggs, Keontae Hagwood Cochran, Alex Godley, T J Mitchell, Elijah Summers, Logan Andrews and Josh Gant
Defensive Player of the Year – Jakoby Casselman – Bartlett Yancey
Offensive Player of the Year – Jonathan Paylor – Cummings
Specialist of the Year – Johan Diaz- Rosa – Cummings
Coach of the Year – Andrew Carrouth – North Moore
Team Sportsmanship – Tie – Bartlett Yancey, North Moore, Seaforth
Second Team All Conference
Bartlett Yancey
Tizavier Jay, Jaiden Carolina, Marquize Palmer and James Jones
Cummings
Bramond Clark-McRae, Roderick Jeffries, Jamari Jones, Myalon McNair and Moshiya Gunn
Chatham Central
Shawn Johnson, Nolan Rinell and Stephen Silhan
Jordan-Matthews
Jaxon Globeshutz and Jeryamiah Berrara
North Moore
Michael Copeland, Jonathan Brown, Demark Kennedy, Joesph Ritter, Nathan Rogers and Kael Freese
Seaforth
Case Mitchell, Alex Hinchman and David Greenway