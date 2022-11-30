 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Carolina 1A and 2A fall sports All Conference awards released for fall sports season

The Mid-State 1A and 2A Conferences released top league honor-winners last weekend. Below is a complete listing of the awards:

Girl’s Tennis

Seaforth

Evelyn Atkins, Lauren Keeley, Bailey Shadoan, MaKenzy Lehew and Lily McFall

Chatham Central

Livvy Brooks, Ellie Phillips, Jaylee Williams and Lauren Caviness

Jordan-Matthews

Maggie Thornton, Jocelyn Sanchez and Jolitzy Fernandez-Arzate

North Moore

Logan Maness, Bailea Marley and Paris McCollum

Bartlett Yancey

Natalie Simmons

Player of the Year – Livvy Brooks – Chatham Central

Coach of the Year – Peter Petrides – Seaforth

Team Sportsmanship – Jordan-Matthews

Second Team All Conference

Charlie Ann George – Seaforth

Rachel Albright – Chatham Central

Nora Funez Lopez – Jordan-Matthews

Kelsie Hooper – Bartlett Yancey

Golf

Paige Ritter and Sierra Garner – North Moore

 Reagan Mize, Jaylee Williams  and Ashhton Wilkes – Chatham Central

Jenna Thompson – Seaforth

Second Team All Conference

Alison Bates – North Moore

Meredith Peele – Chatham Central

Madison Beck – Seaforth

Player of the Year – Paige Ritter – North Moore

Coach of the Year – Richard Smith – North Moore

Team Sportsmanship – Seaforth, North Moore, Chatham Central

Volleyball

Bartlett Yancey

Alannah Kelly, Kirsten Walker, Paige Lee, Kayden Miller and Jacmayne Henderson

Seaforth

Maris Huneycutt, Mia Kellam and Keira Rosenmarkle

Chatham Central

Karaleigh Dodson and Guerrero-Jamies

Jordan-Matthews

Reagan Smith and Abby Johnson

North Moore

Calissa Clendenin and Nevaeh Ross

Graham

Carly Adams

Player of the Year – Kayden Miller – Bartlett Yancey

Coach of the Year – Crystal Leenheer – North Moore

Team Sportsmanship – Graham

Second Team All Conference

Kendall Anderson – Seaforth

Kelsey Hussey – Chatham Central

Sydney Russell – North Moore

Amya Cunningham – Bartlett Yancey

Macy Beavers – Jordan-Matthews

Hailey Pickard – Graham

Boy’s Cross Country

Seaforth

Jack Anstrom, Will Cuicchi, Gabe Rogers, Henry McFall, Drew Parker, Nathan Smith and Thaddeus Hudec

Chatham Central

Kolton Phillips

North Moore

Austin Luck and Mack Burton

Jordan-Matthews

Christian Garcia Torres and Aiden Hernandez

Boy’s Runner of the Year – Jack Anstrom – Seaforth

Boy’s Coach of the Year – Eric Patin – Chatham Central

Team Sportsmanship – North Moore

Second Team All Conference

North Moore

Cade Lewis, Cayden Powers and Collin Freeman

Jordan-Matthews

Aiden Leysath, Aiden Harrison, William Coykenall, Buck Thornton and Bryon Martinez

Chatham Central

Troy Gaines and Carter King – Chatham Central

Girl’s Cross Country

Chatham Central

Caroline Austin and Heidi Viente

Seaforth

Katie Leonard, Claire Morgan, Juana Bautisa, Caidence Bazemore, Zuzanna Mikolajec, Katie Johnson and Natalia Davis

North Moore

Angelica Martinez and Kayden Beard

Jordan-Matthews

Jasmine Basilio

Girl’s Runner of the Year – Katie Leonard – Seaforth

Girl’s Coach of the Year – Tanelle Smith – Seaforth

Team Sportsmanship – North Moore

SecondTeam All Conference

Jordan-Matthews

Citlaly Aguillon, Hannia Martinez, Sage Coykendall, Jennifer Garcia Torres, Any Arita Palma and Anna Vicente

Soccer

Seaforth

Jack Haste, Blake Price, Hunter Blake, Taylor Johnson, Alex Gallegos, Jason Antley and Walker Magrinat

Jordan-Matthews

Juan Soto Hern, Zander Ocampo, Stiven Herra, Paul Lujan, Ricardo Roch, Armando Rocha, Andy Mendoza Villegas and Angel Gonzalez

North Moore

Christopher Betancourt, Christopher Velazquez Avila, Oscar Ramirez and Rafael Romero

Graham

Manuel Morales Torres, Hector Perez, Jose Pahua Bejar, Josue Castaneda, Yeshau Aureoles and Jonathan Beltran

Cummings

Johann Diaz and Edwin Zavala

Bartlett Yancey

Thomas Bailey and Jose Erroa

Offensive Player of the Year – Zander Ocampo – Jordan-Matthews

Defensive Player of the Year – Hunter Blake – Seaforth

Defensive Player of the Year – Christopher Velazquez Avila – North Moore

Goal Keeper of the Year – Jack Haste – Seaforth

Coach of the Year – Paul Cuadros – Jordan-Matthews

Team Sportsmanship – Bartlett Yancey

Second Team All Conference

Graham

Eddie Alejo and Avdiel Moreno

Jordan-Matthews

Edgar Pascual, Jayson De Paz Rodriguez, Emin Vargas and Francisco Ibarra

Seaforth

Cris Cervantes, Logan Sparrow and Toni Ramirez

Cummings

Jahaziel Herberth

North Moore

Robert Ramirez and Kevin Hernandez Oliver

Football

Cummings

Jonathan Paylor, Genesis Smith, Deandre Ragsdale, Kavon Fenderson-Poteat, Marione Enoch, Ahje Cotton, Johnniyus Sharpe, Johan Diaz-Rosa, Zyneal White, Khavarie Hightower and Damane Watkins

North Moore

Jamoriaon Horne, Nathan Upchurch, Parker King, Elliot Furr, Davon Wall, Jase Nelson, Sawyer Nall, Wyatt McNeill, Kolby Ritchie, Jakary Gillis, Carson Brady, Zeb Purvis and Colby Pennington

Bartlett Yancey

Jaylen Neal, Will Medlin, Maurice Thomas, Jakoby Casselman, Logan Church, Will Caldwell, Najay Rucker

Ladante Slade and Jordan Johnson

Seaforth

Anthony Vesce, Walter Entrekin, Broden Jones, Jackson Powell, George Weaver, Josh Brown and John Becker

Chatham Central

River Warren, Brandon Toomer, Devonte Johnson, Conner Kitchings, Hasten Paige and Omar Brower

Jordan-Matthews

Michael Scotton, Kevin Causey, Nick Glover, Gabriel Brewer and Neil Wiley

Graham

Gabe Spriggs, Keontae Hagwood Cochran, Alex Godley, T J Mitchell, Elijah Summers, Logan Andrews and Josh Gant

Defensive Player of the Year – Jakoby Casselman – Bartlett Yancey

Offensive Player of the Year – Jonathan Paylor – Cummings

Specialist of the Year – Johan Diaz- Rosa – Cummings

Coach of the Year – Andrew Carrouth – North Moore

Team Sportsmanship – Tie – Bartlett Yancey, North Moore, Seaforth

Second Team All Conference

Bartlett Yancey

Tizavier Jay, Jaiden Carolina, Marquize Palmer and James Jones

Cummings

Bramond Clark-McRae, Roderick Jeffries, Jamari Jones, Myalon McNair and Moshiya Gunn

Chatham Central

Shawn Johnson, Nolan Rinell and Stephen Silhan

Jordan-Matthews

Jaxon Globeshutz and Jeryamiah Berrara

North Moore

Michael Copeland, Jonathan Brown, Demark Kennedy, Joesph Ritter, Nathan Rogers and Kael Freese

Seaforth

Case Mitchell, Alex Hinchman and David Greenway

