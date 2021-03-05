Mid-State 2A / 3A releases 2020-2021 All-Conference honors

Men’s Basketball
McMichael
Matthew Wright, Michael Lyons
Morehead
Makel Smith, Stefan McLaughlin, Lucas Lynn
Eastern Alamance
Darius Kane
Northeast Guilford
Barry Tate
Northern Guilford
Nolan Hodge, Jackson Helms, Manny Elliott, AdonijahWhitley
Person
Tae Bailey, JaSeil Bumphus, Tymaureon Outlaw,
Rockingham County
Colby Doss
Western Alamance
Logan Adams, Xander Ward
Player of the Year: Darius Kane, Eastern Alamance
Player of the Year: Nolan Hodge, Northern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Kellen Parrish, Northern Guilford
Women’s Basketball
McMichael
Faith Robertson, Jayda Hairston
Morehead
Jamea' Thomas
Rockingham County
Hope Smith, Skyler Fowler
Northeast Guilford
Kelsey Barrow
Northern Guilford
Taylor Haynes, Jadyn Newsome, Jasmine Harris
Person
Aaliyah Jones, Madison Dunkley, Alexzia Thompson
Western Alamance
Lydia Stucker, Allison Quinn
Player of the Year: Hali Watkins, Eastern Alamance
Player of the Year: Lydia Stucker, Western Alamance
Coach of the Year: Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford
Volleyball
McMichael
Danni Lester, Cassie Tanton, Lauren Tuttle, Gracie Lovelace
Morehead
Hailey Blackwell
Rockingham County
India Hairston
Eastern Alamance
Reagan Hartley, Maddie Lawson
Northern Guilford
Aimee Pack, Macy Bolyard, Bella Wooden
Person
Emma Duncan, Karoline Cox, Lillie Davis, Kelcey Mangum
Western Alamance
Cate Harris
Outstanding Player of the Year: Cassie Tanton, McMichael
Most Valuable Player of the Year: Emma Duncan, Person
Coach of the Year: Marty Woods, McMichael
Women’s Cross Country
Rockingham County
Kaitlyn Warner
Eastern Alamance
Rocio Rosa, Abigail Lush, Grace Dobson, Brooklyn Porter, Laila Anderson, Allison Guinn, Audrey Hupman
Northern Guilford
Sarah Baum, Emma Hardiman, Natalie States, Katie Howell, Kiersten Kohler, Sarah Rackers, Audrey Wrinkle
Runner of the Year: Laila Anderson, Eastern Alamance
Coach of the Year: Richard Kohrman, Eastern Alamance
Men’s Cross Country All-Conference
McMichael
Clark Roberts
Morehead
Harry Wilson
Rockingham County
TJ Garrett, John Piotrowski
Northern Guilford
Jack Dingman, Ernesto Barrios-Zavala, Logan Dingman, Hazen Harvell, Mateo De Lisa, Matthew Weaver, Jack Harrigton
Western Alamance
Tyler Journigan, Joseph Storsved
Eastern Alamance
Andrew Parker, Benny Salvatore
Runner of the Year: Jack Dingman, Northern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Thanh Ngo, Northern Guilford
Men’s Swimming All-Conference
Rockingham County
Jeremy Everitt, Wilson, Caleb Parker, John Everitt, Lane Blankenship, Lawson McMichael
Eastern Alamance
Owen Sawyer
Northern Guilford
Matt Wachendorfer, Ethan Pollina, Reid Teoh, Chris Glebus, Jayson Snyder, Christopher Schilling, Bradley Gentry, Will Cooper, Carter Warrick, Nikolai Teague
Swimmer of the Year: John Everitt, Rockingham County
Most Valuable Swimmer: Matt Wachendorfer, Northern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Stephen Loy, Eastern Alamance
Women’s Swimming All-Conference
Rockingham County
Peyton Wilson, Bethany Denson, Meredith McKinney, Brooke Parker
Eastern Alamance
Braylee Carter
Northern Guilford
Maura Schoppa, Rori Rountree, Helena Teague, Kyndall Beane, Hannah Wachendorfer, Sydney Roberts