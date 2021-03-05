 Skip to main content
Mid-State 2A / 3A releases 2020-2021 All-Conference honors
Mid-State 2A / 3A releases 2020-2021 All-Conference honors

Men’s Basketball

McMichael

Matthew Wright, Michael Lyons

Morehead

Makel Smith, Stefan McLaughlin, Lucas Lynn

Eastern Alamance

Darius Kane

Northeast Guilford

Barry Tate

Northern Guilford

Nolan Hodge, Jackson Helms, Manny Elliott, AdonijahWhitley

Person

Tae Bailey, JaSeil Bumphus, Tymaureon Outlaw,

Rockingham County

Colby Doss

Western Alamance

Logan Adams, Xander Ward

Player of the Year: Darius Kane, Eastern Alamance

Player of the Year: Nolan Hodge, Northern Guilford

Coach of the Year: Kellen Parrish, Northern Guilford

Women’s Basketball

McMichael

Faith Robertson, Jayda Hairston

Morehead

Jamea' Thomas

Rockingham County

Hope Smith, Skyler Fowler

Northeast Guilford

Kelsey Barrow

Northern Guilford

Taylor Haynes, Jadyn Newsome, Jasmine Harris

Person

Aaliyah Jones, Madison Dunkley, Alexzia Thompson

Western Alamance

Lydia Stucker, Allison Quinn

Player of the Year: Hali Watkins, Eastern Alamance

Player of the Year: Lydia Stucker, Western Alamance

Coach of the Year: Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford

Volleyball

McMichael

Danni Lester, Cassie Tanton, Lauren Tuttle, Gracie Lovelace

Morehead

Hailey Blackwell

Rockingham County

India Hairston

Eastern Alamance

Reagan Hartley, Maddie Lawson

Northern Guilford

Aimee Pack, Macy Bolyard, Bella Wooden

Person

Emma Duncan, Karoline Cox, Lillie Davis, Kelcey Mangum

Western Alamance

Cate Harris

Outstanding Player of the Year: Cassie Tanton, McMichael

Most Valuable Player of the Year: Emma Duncan, Person

Coach of the Year: Marty Woods, McMichael

Women’s Cross Country

Rockingham County

Kaitlyn Warner

Eastern Alamance

Rocio Rosa, Abigail Lush, Grace Dobson, Brooklyn Porter, Laila Anderson, Allison Guinn, Audrey Hupman

Northern Guilford

Sarah Baum, Emma Hardiman, Natalie States, Katie Howell, Kiersten Kohler, Sarah Rackers, Audrey Wrinkle

Runner of the Year: Laila Anderson, Eastern Alamance

Coach of the Year: Richard Kohrman, Eastern Alamance

Men’s Cross Country All-Conference

McMichael

Clark Roberts

Morehead

Harry Wilson

Rockingham County

TJ Garrett, John Piotrowski

Northern Guilford

Jack Dingman, Ernesto Barrios-Zavala, Logan Dingman, Hazen Harvell, Mateo De Lisa, Matthew Weaver, Jack Harrigton

Western Alamance

Tyler Journigan, Joseph Storsved

Eastern Alamance

Andrew Parker, Benny Salvatore

Runner of the Year: Jack Dingman, Northern Guilford

Coach of the Year: Thanh Ngo, Northern Guilford

Men’s Swimming All-Conference

Rockingham County

Jeremy Everitt, Wilson, Caleb Parker, John Everitt, Lane Blankenship, Lawson McMichael

Eastern Alamance

Owen Sawyer

Northern Guilford

Matt Wachendorfer, Ethan Pollina, Reid Teoh, Chris Glebus, Jayson Snyder, Christopher Schilling, Bradley Gentry, Will Cooper, Carter Warrick, Nikolai Teague

Swimmer of the Year: John Everitt, Rockingham County

Most Valuable Swimmer: Matt Wachendorfer, Northern Guilford

Coach of the Year: Stephen Loy, Eastern Alamance

Women’s Swimming All-Conference

Rockingham County

Peyton Wilson, Bethany Denson, Meredith McKinney, Brooke Parker

Eastern Alamance

Braylee Carter

Northern Guilford

Maura Schoppa, Rori Rountree, Helena Teague, Kyndall Beane, Hannah Wachendorfer, Sydney Roberts

Western Alamance

Elizabeth McDevitt, Abby Henderson, Kate Stafford, Bella Cress, Meghan Ballard, Chelsea Quinn, Emily Purgar, Ellie Henderson

Swimmer of the Year: Peyton Wilson, Rockingham County

Most Valuable Swimmer: Maura Schoppa, Northern Guilford

Coach of the Year: Jodi Troxler, Rockingham County

