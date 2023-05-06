The four county high school baseball teams got their first taste of post season play in both the Mid-State 2A and 3A Conference tournaments this past week.

Unfortunately, no team in the county could bring home a championship even though Morehead advanced to the 2A championship game as did Rockingham in the 3A conference.

Let’s take a look at the 2A tournament:

Morehead

Just like in the regular season, Morehead (19-5) had a successful Mid-State 2A Conference tournament run. The Panthers defeated North Forsyth 15-0 in the first round May 1, then followed that up with a 4-0 shutout win over rival McMichael in the second, earning Morehead a spot in the tournament title game.

The Wildcats took the early 2-0 lead in the opening frame and held the Panthers scoreless in the fourth inning where Morehead plated a trio of runs to take over with a 3-2 lead. Both teams played strong defensively in the fifth, but West Stokes had another strong inning in the sixth as they outscored the Panthers 4-2 which accounted for the 6-5 final score.

In the championship game, Morehead had their chances as Briar Woods, Brittyn Barnes and Landon Roberts each had RBIs, but they only managed three hits on the night. They drew six walks, but Wildcats senior lefty Jake Smith made several clutch pitches over the course of the night, mixing in a wicked change-up to keep the Panthers off balance.

Clearly, Morehead is still one of the top teams in the region, and a state championship caliber contender. But Mid-State 3A Conference regular season and tournament champions West Stokes had the Panthers number this season sweeping them in three games.

West Stokes won the first in the series by a 10-6 margin April11 and again by a 7-4 margin April 13, followed by the tournament championship loss May 4.

Several Morehead players received top league honors:

Mid-State 2A Conference Pitcher of the Year: Anderson Nance

Mid-State 2A Conference All Conference Performers: Anderson Nance, Landon Woods, Brittyn Barnes, Seth Sharpe, Briar Woods and Matthew Simpson

Mid-State 2A Conference All-Tournament team: Seth Sharpe, Anderson Nance and Landon Woods

McMichael

McMichael (15-11) also had a successful first round with a 10-0 victory over T.W. Andrews Monday night, but fell to Morehead in a 4-0 shutout loss in the second round.

The Phoenix had a rough start to the regular season, losing their first four games, but showed resolve and their overall record should be good enough to earn a post season bid.

Led by seniors Gio Hernandez, Brady Elrod, Tyler Sorrell and junior Jace Dunn – McMichael also has a sturdy supporting cast that could do some damage in the post season.

Reidsville

In the Mid-State 2A Conference tournament, Reidsville (6-6, 11-14) defeated Walkertown 10-0 in the first round, but West Stokes, the eventual league champion, proved too tough to overcome as the Wildcats won 11-1 in the second.

After a rough start to the 2023 regular season, the Rams rallied, winning seven of 10 games to play their way onto the playoff bubble. At under .500 overall on the season, it’s probably a long shot, but their strong push at the end might be enough to earn them an at-large bid depending on a variety of factors on how other teams performed state-wide .

Rockingham

In the Mid-State 3A Conference tournament, Rockingham (10-4, 17-7) received a first round bye and smoked Smith 15-0 Tuesday and followed that up with a 2-1 victory over Atkins Thursday, earning a spot in the league title game.

But credit Eastern Guilford’s pitching and defense for posting the 5-0 shutout victory Friday in the championship. Meanwhile, the Cougars just couldn’t get much going offensively as they only posted four hits on the night. Dominick Hawkins led the way with three of those hits and Nick Rumbley had the other. Unfortunately, that’s about all the fireworks they could muster at the plate. The Wildcats had a slow and steady night in the batter’s box plating one run in the third, fourth and fifth inning and added two more in the sixth to close out the win.

The good news for Rockingham is that they have already locked up a post season bid despite the loss due to their second place regular season finish.

UP NEXT: Now the county teams eagerly await state playoff seeding by the NCHSAA which will be released Monday, May 8. First round games in the 2023 state tournament begin the following day with games set to take place at the higher seeds on Tuesday.