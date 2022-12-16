Mid-State 2A Conference releases 2022 fall sports awards

The Mid-State 2A Conference recently released recipients for the 2022 fall sports season and several student-athletes from McMichael, Morehead and Reidsville were among those honored. See honorees below:
Girl’s Golf
Reidsville
Alina Amos
West Stokes
Kirstyn Page, Anna Jacobson and Kayla Fincher
Morehead
Paige Tuggle
Player of the Year – Kirstyn Page – West Stokes
Coach of the Year – Jeffrey Robertson – West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship – tie – West Stokes, Reidsville, Morehead, McMichael
Honorable Mention
West Stokes
Karlie Butts
McMichael
Kennedy Wilson, McKenna Goins and Savannah Martin
Girl’s Tennis
Reidsville
Mariana Faint, Kimberly Ortiz, Briseyda Padron, Cynthia Jaramillo, Christyn Trent and Daisy Ortiz
West Stokes
Sadie Hartle, Alyssa Sparks, Kathryn Davis, Piper Pollard and Gordon Grabs
McMichael
Emily Wall and Reagan Lambert
Morehead
Maria Wilson and Lizeth Espinoza
Player of the Year – Mariana Faint – Reidsville
Coach of the Year – Michelle Whitt – Reidsville
Team Sportsmanship – West Stokes
Volleyball
McMichael
Jada Johnson, Kacey Gore, Bianka Sola, Jenna Rosenbaum and Valeri White
West Stokes
Addison Burcham, Cameron Ring, Presley Barker and Jessica Beasley
Walkertown
Mariah Perry, Ava Arrington and Heidi Crews
Morehead
Hayden Dodson, Paige Tuggle and Lacie Fix
Andrews
Jessica Flowers
North Forsyth
Ariel Odugba
Reidsville
Taffarri Blackwell
Player of the Year – Jada Johnson – McMichael
Coach of the Year – Kaytee Ward – Walkertown
Team Sportsmanship – Morehead, Walkertown, West Stokes
Cross Country
Boy's
West Stokes
Greg Grasso, Zeb Mathis, Chad Goodman, Trevor Shiffert, Luke Nickless and Ryan Westmorland
McMichael
Kaden Pratt, Carter Simmons, Andrew Gunter and Dalton Piotrowski
Walkertown
Connor Vanchure
Andrews
John Shearin
Boy’s Runner of the Year – Greg Grasso – West Stokes
Boy’s Coach of the Year – Benji Knox
Team Sportsmanship – Andrews and West Stokes
Cross Country
Girl's
West Stokes
Mikayla Nixon, Sadie Knox, Millie McGee, Ryley Bowles and Ashly Elbadla
McMichael
Ava Williams, Aubrey Simmons, Autumn Hall, Olivia Shelton and Sadie Kemp
Andrews
Nijayah Townes
Walkertown
Ariana Arce
Female Runner of the Year – Aubrey Simmons
Coach of the Year – Clark Erskine – McMichael
Team Sportsmanship – Andrews and West Stokes
Soccer
North Forsyth
Axel Bernal Kael Trinidad, Job Botello, Torres Hernandez, Elias Aldo Guttierez, James Latham
Da’Lessandro Vega-Ruiz and Federico Verzo
McMichael
Drew Horne, Edward Robles Jalim, Cameron Smith, Emmanual Herra-Toscano and Ethan Fox
West Stokes
Caleb Wrenn, Myles Knox and Eli Edwards
Morehead
Jonathan Lopez, Collin Tiano, Carlos Ortiz and Alex Rubio
Walkertown
Rogelio Pioquinto, Tosh Gross and Guadalupe Cortes
Reidsville
Freddy Vasquez and Nabor Cabrera
Andrews
Jose Gomez, Bienfait Maombi, Sam Dezantil
Offensive Player of the Year – Jonathan Lopez – Morehead
Defensive Player of the Year – Jalim Torres Hernandez – McMichael
Goal Keeper of the Year – James Latham – North Forsyth
Coach of the Year - Callie Chilton - Morehead
Team Sportsmanship – Reidsville
Honorable Mention
Morehead
Omar Saidy, Alexis Rivera, Jose Gomez and Chris Cerda
North Forsyth
Cristian Vega and Melvin Flores
Andrews
Haben Abrecha and Adreanno Virgo
McMichael
Anthony Hernandez, Sebastian Aguirre and Eric Altamirano
West Stokes
Peyton Spainhour, Cole Zajdel and Dylan Moses
Reidsville
Jorge Ramirez and Alex Garcia
Football
Reidsville
Queshyne Flippen, Jaden McCain, Paul Widerman, Jeremiah Redd, Tamir Johnson, Aidan Mansfield,
Al Lee, Dionte Neal, Kendre Harrison, Nhycer Kelly, Nashaun Price, Matthew Guill, Devin Shryock and Lorenzo Mendosa
Walkertown
Chris McCorkle, Zahki Mitchell, Bryce Baker, Travis Pender, Landon Venable, Mitrend Curry, Jeremiah McIntyre Peebles, Zion Moye, Jaden Harding, J’Lynn Sheff and Abel Banos
North Forsyth
Jacob Patterson, Bernard Williams III, Victor Wingate and Lewis Green
McMichael
Jayden Moore, Brady Elrod, Houston Fulk, Emory Shaw, Daniel Grimmett, Jacob Dallas, Hayden Meeks and Braden Bloss
Morehead
Gavin Moore, Dominique Hairston, Quadir Rodgers, Giles Hall, Ya’Quil Dungee and Jadan Martin
West Stokes
Mason Cain, Dillon Stanley, Dakota Barker, Daniel Stanley, James Spainhour and Orasha Graham
Andrews
Jashawn Harris, Cory McManus, Timothy Ratley, Ta’Shaun Smith and Tristan Kirkwood
Offensive Player of the Year – Al Lee – Reidsville
Defensive Player of the Year – Nhycer Kelly – Reidsville
Specialist of the Year – Dionte Neal – Reidsville
Coach of the Year – Garrett Mills – Walkertown
Team Sportsmanship – Morehead
Honorable Mention
Reidsville
Trey Poteat, Landon Denny, Jariel Cobb, Titus Burson, Tyrese Turner, Ivar De Jong, Bryson Blackstock and Kai Jordan
Morehead
Corey Philson, Jordan Chandler, La’Vonta Spencer, MasonCurtis, Brittyn Barnes, Tyler Moore, Lucas Varona, Colby Garrett, Jonathan Dyson and Xavier Roberts
Andrews
David Hill and Marcus Pringle
Walkertown
Antwon Mitchell, Dezmond Williford, Valario Bethea and Chase Johnston
North Forsyth
Solomon Gantt, Zaire Adkins, Kerry Miller, Alamo Williams, Domnick Mounce, Keyon Smith, Devon Huntley and Chayse Morgan
McMichael
Chance Sides, B J Lash, Brady Dunn and Deven McMillan
West Stokes
Jackson Roscoe, Jackson Sammons and Caleb Wood