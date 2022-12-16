 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-State 2A Conference releases 2022 fall sports awards

The Mid-State 2A Conference recently released recipients for the 2022 fall sports season and several student-athletes from McMichael, Morehead and Reidsville were among those honored. See honorees below:

Girl’s Golf

Reidsville

Alina Amos

West Stokes

Kirstyn Page, Anna Jacobson and Kayla Fincher

Morehead

Paige Tuggle

Player of the Year – Kirstyn Page – West Stokes

Coach of the Year – Jeffrey Robertson – West Stokes

Team Sportsmanship – tie – West Stokes, Reidsville, Morehead, McMichael

Honorable Mention

West Stokes

Karlie Butts

McMichael

Kennedy Wilson, McKenna Goins and Savannah Martin

Girl’s Tennis

Reidsville

Mariana Faint, Kimberly Ortiz, Briseyda Padron, Cynthia Jaramillo, Christyn Trent and Daisy Ortiz

West Stokes

Sadie Hartle, Alyssa Sparks, Kathryn Davis, Piper Pollard and Gordon Grabs

McMichael

Emily Wall and Reagan Lambert

Morehead

Maria Wilson and Lizeth Espinoza

Player of the Year – Mariana Faint – Reidsville

Coach of the Year – Michelle Whitt – Reidsville

Team Sportsmanship – West Stokes

Volleyball

McMichael

Jada Johnson, Kacey Gore, Bianka Sola, Jenna Rosenbaum and Valeri White

West Stokes

Addison Burcham, Cameron Ring, Presley Barker and Jessica Beasley

Walkertown

Mariah Perry, Ava Arrington and Heidi Crews

Morehead

Hayden Dodson, Paige Tuggle and Lacie Fix

Andrews

Jessica Flowers

North Forsyth

Ariel Odugba

Reidsville

Taffarri Blackwell

Player of the Year – Jada Johnson – McMichael

Coach of the Year – Kaytee Ward – Walkertown

Team Sportsmanship – Morehead, Walkertown, West Stokes

Cross Country

Boy's

West Stokes

Greg Grasso, Zeb Mathis, Chad Goodman, Trevor Shiffert, Luke Nickless and Ryan Westmorland

McMichael

Kaden Pratt, Carter Simmons, Andrew Gunter and Dalton Piotrowski

Walkertown

Connor Vanchure

Andrews

John Shearin

Boy’s Runner of the Year – Greg Grasso – West Stokes

Boy’s Coach of the Year – Benji Knox

Team Sportsmanship – Andrews and West Stokes

Cross Country

Girl's

West Stokes

Mikayla Nixon, Sadie Knox, Millie McGee, Ryley Bowles and Ashly Elbadla

McMichael

Ava Williams, Aubrey Simmons, Autumn Hall, Olivia Shelton and Sadie Kemp

Andrews

Nijayah Townes

Walkertown

Ariana Arce

Female Runner of the Year – Aubrey Simmons

Coach of the Year – Clark Erskine – McMichael

Team Sportsmanship – Andrews and West Stokes

Soccer

North Forsyth

Axel Bernal Kael Trinidad, Job Botello, Torres Hernandez, Elias Aldo Guttierez, James Latham

Da’Lessandro Vega-Ruiz and Federico Verzo

McMichael

Drew Horne, Edward Robles Jalim, Cameron Smith, Emmanual Herra-Toscano and Ethan Fox

West Stokes

Caleb Wrenn, Myles Knox and Eli Edwards

Morehead

Jonathan Lopez, Collin Tiano, Carlos Ortiz and Alex Rubio

Walkertown

Rogelio Pioquinto, Tosh Gross and Guadalupe Cortes

Reidsville

Freddy Vasquez and Nabor Cabrera

Andrews

Jose Gomez, Bienfait Maombi, Sam Dezantil

Offensive Player of the Year – Jonathan Lopez – Morehead

Defensive Player of the Year – Jalim Torres Hernandez – McMichael

Goal Keeper of the Year – James Latham – North Forsyth

Coach of the Year - Callie Chilton - Morehead

Team Sportsmanship – Reidsville

Honorable Mention

Morehead

Omar Saidy, Alexis Rivera, Jose Gomez and Chris Cerda

North Forsyth

Cristian Vega and Melvin Flores

Andrews

Haben Abrecha and Adreanno Virgo

McMichael

Anthony Hernandez, Sebastian Aguirre and Eric Altamirano

West Stokes

Peyton Spainhour, Cole Zajdel and Dylan Moses

Reidsville

Jorge Ramirez and Alex Garcia

Football

Reidsville

Queshyne Flippen, Jaden McCain, Paul Widerman, Jeremiah Redd, Tamir Johnson, Aidan Mansfield,

Al Lee, Dionte Neal, Kendre Harrison, Nhycer Kelly, Nashaun Price, Matthew Guill, Devin Shryock and Lorenzo Mendosa

Walkertown

Chris McCorkle, Zahki Mitchell, Bryce Baker, Travis Pender, Landon Venable, Mitrend Curry, Jeremiah McIntyre Peebles, Zion Moye, Jaden Harding, J’Lynn Sheff and Abel Banos

North Forsyth

Jacob Patterson, Bernard Williams III, Victor Wingate and Lewis Green

McMichael

Jayden Moore, Brady Elrod, Houston Fulk, Emory Shaw, Daniel Grimmett, Jacob Dallas, Hayden Meeks and Braden Bloss

Morehead

Gavin Moore, Dominique Hairston, Quadir Rodgers, Giles Hall, Ya’Quil Dungee and Jadan Martin

West Stokes

Mason Cain, Dillon Stanley, Dakota Barker, Daniel Stanley, James Spainhour and Orasha Graham

Andrews

Jashawn Harris, Cory McManus, Timothy Ratley, Ta’Shaun Smith and Tristan Kirkwood

Offensive Player of the Year – Al Lee – Reidsville

Defensive Player of the Year – Nhycer Kelly – Reidsville

Specialist of the Year – Dionte Neal – Reidsville

Coach of the Year – Garrett Mills – Walkertown

Team Sportsmanship – Morehead

Honorable Mention

Reidsville

Trey Poteat, Landon Denny, Jariel Cobb, Titus Burson, Tyrese Turner, Ivar De Jong, Bryson Blackstock and Kai Jordan

Morehead

Corey Philson, Jordan Chandler, La’Vonta Spencer, MasonCurtis, Brittyn Barnes, Tyler Moore, Lucas Varona, Colby Garrett, Jonathan Dyson and Xavier Roberts

Andrews

David Hill and Marcus Pringle

Walkertown

Antwon Mitchell, Dezmond Williford, Valario Bethea and Chase Johnston

North Forsyth

Solomon Gantt, Zaire Adkins, Kerry Miller, Alamo Williams, Domnick Mounce, Keyon Smith, Devon Huntley and Chayse Morgan

McMichael

Chance Sides, B J Lash, Brady Dunn and Deven McMillan

West Stokes

Jackson Roscoe, Jackson Sammons and Caleb Wood

