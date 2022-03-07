Mid-State 2A Conference releases winter season awards

2021 – 2022 Winter Sports All Conference
Several Rockingham County student-athletes from McMichael, Morehead and Reidsville received Mid-State 2A Conference recognition for winter sports this week. See selections below:
Wrestling
Morehead
Jorden Talley, Jared Thomas, Allen Cohen, Cole Prichard, Ayden White, Ephram Biggs, Mekhi Hairston,
Jonathan Dyson, Colin Baumann and Seth Stratton
Reidsville
Alex Murphy, Nick Wilson, Rayshaun James, Lamar Carter, Diaren Broadnax, Julius Miller, David Diaz and Nhycer Kelly
McMichael
Eddie Robles and Hayden Meeks
West Stokes
Landon Neal, Seth Ingle, Bryan Gordon and Cole Waddell
Walkertown
Anthony Brannon, Brayden Millner, Chris McCorkle, Lucas Arce and Lynn Sheff
North Forsyth
Myquan Royster
High Point Andrews
Marcel Bailey
Wrestler of the Year: lower weight classes – Landon Neal , West Stokes
Wrestler of the Year: upper weight classes – Bryan Gordon, West Stokes
Coach of the Year: Paul Biggs, Morehead
Team Sportsmanship: High Point Andrews
Girls Swimming
Morehead
Mallory Combs, Kennedy Smith, Megan Rosas-Wuotto, McKenna Super, Hannah Moore and Makayla Hairston
McMichael
Sophia Pirrwitz
West Stokes
Hannah Fulp, Presley Hartle, Kylie Holmes, Maggie Hill, Morgan Sargent, Gordon Grabs, Kayleana Savannah and Serena Silmser
Female Swimmer of the Year: Kennedy Smith, Morehead
Female Coach of the Year: William Bradshaw, Reidsville
Team Sportsmanship: Reidsville
Boys Swimming
Morehead
Colby Garrett, Zach Barton, Omar Saidy, Braden Richardson, Ian Walker and Lamin Saidy
McMichael
Jake Allred, Matthew Bedard, Jake Lathrop, Jacob Swisher, Tucker Neal and Garrett Heath
Reidsville
Dylan Law
West Stokes
Zachary Heath, Wes Copenhaver, Brayden Lapham, Charles McGhee, Blaise Dalton and Griffin Sparks
Male Swimmer of the Year: Zachary Heath, West Stokes
Male Coach of the Year: Maggie Jones, McMichael
Team Sportsmanship: West Stokes and Reidsville tie
Girls Indoor Track and Field
Walkertown
Quinyla Ross, Kyah Newton Roseboro, Madison Minga Perry, Alia Bowles and Mariah Perry
West Stokes
Malia Harris, Sadie Knox and Karlie Butts
High Point Andrews
Jayla Volley
Female Runner of the Year: Mariah Perry, Walkertown
Female Coach of the Year: Mike Smith, Walkertown
Boys Indoor Track and Field
West Stokes
Cody Rakes, Alec Woods, Greg Gasso, Trevor Shiffert, Zeb Mathis, Blaize Dalton, Ahiyason Bullard, Ethan Jessup, Hunter Ramy and Orasha Graham
North Forsyth
Jacob Patterson, Joseph Terry, Kamari Carter and Victor Wingate
High Point Andrews
Brendon Miller and Benedict Snyder
Walkertown
Greg Potter, Ryan Thornton-Johnson, Chris McCorkle, Jerimiah McIntrye, Randy Oliva and Conner Vanchure
Male Runner of the Year: Greg Gasso, West Stokes
Male Coach of the Year: Erica Durham, West Stokes
Boys Basketball
Morehead
Makel Smith, Lucas Lynn and Hayden Friese
Reidsville
Cam Peoples and Amari Baggett
McMichael
Matthew Wright
Walkertown
Jeremiah Scales, Bryce Baker and Jaylen Wilkerson
High Point Andrews
Woodrow Jackson and Corey Pate
West Stokes
Camden Edmonds and Bryson Bowman
North Forsyth
Justin Covington
Player of the Year: Makel Smith, Morehead
Coach of the Year: Richard Daniels, Walkertown
Team Sportsmanship: McMichael
Boys Basketball Honorable Mention
Morehead
Landon Carter
Reidsville
Al’Jariq Lee, Landon Denny, Eric Neal, Keyshob Allen, Jammarion Blair and Qyshenne Flippin
McMichael
Jayden Moore
Walkertown
Landon Venerable and Zakhi Mitchell
High Point Andrews
Keyshawn Dunthrob
West Stokes
Keyon Rawley and James Spainhour
North Forsyth
Jamari Hauser, Nasir Graham and Jerrod Samuels
Girls Basketball
Reidsville
Kiera Perkins and Gracious Wise
McMichael
Faith Robertson and Chaya Tatum
Morehead
Caitlyn Fontaine
Andrews
Alex Belton, Ashley Bowman, Anaya Cureton and Sanai Johnson
West Stokes
Bree Spainhour, Hannah Davis and Haley Brewster
Walkertown
Shariya Bailey
North Forysth
Trinity Dempsey
Player of the Year: Bree Spainhour, West Stokes
Coach of the Year: John Shearin, High Point Andrews
Team Sportsmanship:McMichael, Morehead and Walkertown - tie
Girls Basketball Honorable Mention
Morehead
Alicia Wall, Megan Booker, Kaleh Dillard and Jazaria Samolu
Reidsville
Heaven Perkins
McMichael
Lia Jones-Spencer and Rachel Horton