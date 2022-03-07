 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-State 2A Conference releases winter season awards
Mid-State 2A Conference releases winter season awards

2021 – 2022 Winter Sports All Conference

Several Rockingham County student-athletes from McMichael, Morehead and Reidsville received Mid-State 2A Conference recognition for winter sports this week. See selections below:

Wrestling

Morehead

Jorden Talley, Jared Thomas, Allen Cohen, Cole Prichard, Ayden White, Ephram Biggs, Mekhi Hairston,

Jonathan Dyson, Colin Baumann and Seth Stratton

Reidsville

Alex Murphy, Nick Wilson, Rayshaun James, Lamar Carter, Diaren Broadnax, Julius Miller, David Diaz and Nhycer Kelly

McMichael

Eddie Robles and Hayden Meeks

West Stokes

Landon Neal, Seth Ingle, Bryan Gordon and Cole Waddell

Walkertown

Anthony Brannon, Brayden Millner, Chris McCorkle, Lucas Arce and Lynn Sheff

North Forsyth

Myquan Royster

High Point Andrews

Marcel Bailey

Wrestler of the Year: lower weight classes – Landon Neal , West Stokes

Wrestler of the Year: upper weight classes – Bryan Gordon, West Stokes

Coach of the Year: Paul Biggs, Morehead

Team Sportsmanship: High Point Andrews

Girls Swimming

Morehead

Mallory Combs, Kennedy Smith, Megan Rosas-Wuotto, McKenna Super, Hannah Moore and Makayla Hairston

McMichael

Sophia Pirrwitz

West Stokes

Hannah Fulp, Presley Hartle, Kylie Holmes, Maggie Hill, Morgan Sargent, Gordon Grabs, Kayleana Savannah and Serena Silmser

Female Swimmer of the Year: Kennedy Smith, Morehead

Female Coach of the Year: William Bradshaw, Reidsville

Team Sportsmanship: Reidsville

Boys Swimming

Morehead

Colby Garrett, Zach Barton, Omar Saidy, Braden Richardson, Ian Walker and Lamin Saidy

McMichael

Jake Allred, Matthew Bedard, Jake Lathrop, Jacob Swisher, Tucker Neal and Garrett Heath

Reidsville

Dylan Law

West Stokes

Zachary Heath, Wes Copenhaver, Brayden Lapham, Charles McGhee, Blaise Dalton and Griffin Sparks

Male Swimmer of the Year: Zachary Heath, West Stokes

Male Coach of the Year: Maggie Jones, McMichael

Team Sportsmanship: West Stokes and Reidsville tie

Girls Indoor Track and Field

Walkertown

Quinyla Ross, Kyah Newton Roseboro, Madison Minga Perry, Alia Bowles and Mariah Perry

West Stokes

Malia Harris, Sadie Knox and Karlie Butts

High Point Andrews

Jayla Volley

Female Runner of the Year: Mariah Perry, Walkertown

Female Coach of the Year: Mike Smith, Walkertown

Boys Indoor Track and Field

West Stokes

Cody Rakes, Alec Woods, Greg Gasso, Trevor Shiffert, Zeb Mathis, Blaize Dalton, Ahiyason Bullard, Ethan Jessup, Hunter Ramy and Orasha Graham

North Forsyth

Jacob Patterson, Joseph Terry, Kamari Carter and Victor Wingate

High Point Andrews

Brendon Miller and Benedict Snyder

Walkertown

Greg Potter, Ryan Thornton-Johnson, Chris McCorkle, Jerimiah McIntrye, Randy Oliva and Conner Vanchure

Male Runner of the Year: Greg Gasso, West Stokes

Male Coach of the Year: Erica Durham, West Stokes

Boys Basketball

Morehead

Makel Smith, Lucas Lynn and Hayden Friese

Reidsville

Cam Peoples and Amari Baggett

McMichael

Matthew Wright

Walkertown

Jeremiah Scales, Bryce Baker and Jaylen Wilkerson

High Point Andrews

Woodrow Jackson and Corey Pate

West Stokes

Camden Edmonds and Bryson Bowman

North Forsyth

Justin Covington

Player of the Year: Makel Smith, Morehead

Coach of the Year: Richard Daniels, Walkertown

Team Sportsmanship: McMichael

Boys Basketball Honorable Mention

Morehead

Landon Carter

Reidsville

Al’Jariq Lee, Landon Denny, Eric Neal, Keyshob Allen, Jammarion Blair and Qyshenne Flippin

McMichael

Jayden Moore

Walkertown

Landon Venerable and Zakhi Mitchell

High Point Andrews

Keyshawn Dunthrob

West Stokes

Keyon Rawley and James Spainhour

North Forsyth

Jamari Hauser, Nasir Graham and Jerrod Samuels

Girls Basketball

Reidsville

Kiera Perkins and Gracious Wise

McMichael

Faith Robertson and Chaya Tatum

Morehead

Caitlyn Fontaine

Andrews

Alex Belton, Ashley Bowman, Anaya Cureton and Sanai Johnson

West Stokes

Bree Spainhour, Hannah Davis and Haley Brewster

Walkertown

Shariya Bailey

North Forysth

Trinity Dempsey

Player of the Year: Bree Spainhour, West Stokes

Coach of the Year: John Shearin, High Point Andrews

Team Sportsmanship:McMichael, Morehead and Walkertown - tie

Girls Basketball Honorable Mention

Morehead

Alicia Wall, Megan Booker, Kaleh Dillard and Jazaria Samolu

Reidsville

Heaven Perkins

McMichael

Lia Jones-Spencer and Rachel Horton

High Point Andrews

Jayda Butler, Jurnee Flowers and Zaria Scott

Walkertown

Journie Barr

North Forsyth

Jy’Lyia Mizell and Niema Sides

