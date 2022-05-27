Mid-State 2A releases 2022 All-Conference honors for spring sports

The Mid-State 2A officially released the 2022 All-Conference honors for spring sports Friday morning and several dozen student-athletes from McMichael, Morehead and Reidsville were recognized for their accomplishments on the field in softball, baseball, soccer, tennis, golf and track and field. Among those receiving the top honors were Morehead’s Maddie Boothe as the softball Player of the Year, McMichael’s Hannah Lassiter who was selected as the soccer Player of the Year and Morehead’s Anderson Nance who was named the Pitcher of the Year.
All-Conference selections are listed below:
Softball
West Stokes
Kaylee Hobgood, Cirstin Calloway, Natalie Jones, Crista Moore, Katelyn Tucker, Ashlynn Cox, Gracelyn Goforth and Sydney Dutton
Honorable Mention: Olivia Goforth
McMichael
Savannah Lockhart, Dakota Redmond, Jada Johnson, Anna Casto, Haley Joyce and Makenna Stewart
Honorable Mention: Kaylee Boles, Bradyn Case and Emily Hopper
High Point Andrews
Hser Bwe
Morehead
Maddie Booth, Emma Craig, Kylee Horsley, Alexis Denny and Erica Biggs
Honorable Mention: Hailey Blackwell, Emily Biggs and Kendal Boggs
Walkertown
Kayleigh Holmes, Jayona Griffin, Heidi Crews and Ava Arrington
Honorable Mention: Emily Roberts and Trinity Stressman
Reidsville
Cayden McMillian
Pitcher of the Year – Natalie Jones, West Stokes
Player of the Year – Maddie Booth, Morehead
Coach of the Year – Jordan Stevens, West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship - Walkertown
Baseball
Morehead
Anderson Nance, Hayden Friese, Lucas Lynn, Lucas Brooks, Landon Woods and Brittyn Barnes
Honorable Mention: Landon Roberts
West Stokes
Kaden Fuller, Bryson Bowman, Josh Jones, Jake Smith, Evan Cecile, Dylan Gastley and Mason Howell
Honorable Mention: Dominique Michael
McMichael
Matthew Wright, Jake Lathrop, Tyler Sorrell and Brady Elrod
Honorable Mention: Cooper Accord, Matthew Bedard and Hunter Leake
Walkertown
Danny Staley, Garrett Wagoner, Bryson Milner and Zach Wagoner
Honorable Mention: Clifton Olmendo and Zack Wagoner
Reidsville
Devin Shryock and Vince Widerman
Honorable Mention: Colby Smith
Andrews
Brendon Miller
Honorable Mention: Wes Palanco and T J Ratley
Pitcher of the year – Anderson Nance, Morehead
Player of the Year – Kaden Fuller, West Stokes
Coach of the Year – William Hardin, Walkertown
Sportsmanship – Andrews
Girls Track and Field
Andrews
Sanai Johnson, Ta’Ciana Robinson, Nijayah Townes, Jurnee Flowers, Anaya Cureton, Ashley Bowman and Karrington Kemp
Walkertown
Qeinyla Ross, Mariah Perry, Alia Bowles and Julia Knowles
North Forsyth
Rachel Switzer, Destiny Raveneli, Damiyah Foster and Jakayla Jackson
Reidsville
Tatiana Chigwerewe, NeAjia Hartfield, Kiera Perkins, Heaven Perkins, Mariah Wilson, Kamalia Calloway-Stinson, Lea Miller and Cynthia Thomas
McMichael
Aubrey Simmons
West Stokes
Maggie Hill, Riley Castellano, Hannah Davis, Kayla Fincher, Vivian Agosti, Sadie Knox, Bree Spainhour and Karlie Butts
Morehead
Deajah Shelton and Jatorrie Scales
Girls Field Event Athlete of the Year – Karlie Butts, West Stokes
Girls Runner of the Year – Mariah Perry, Walkertown
Girls Coach of the Year – Erica Durham, West Stokes
Boys Track and Field
Andrews
Correy McManus, Ja’Neil Harris, Jeremiah King, John Shearin, Ja’len Bennett, Ja’Shawn Harris, Marquette Hoskins and Ta’Shaun Smith
Walkertown
Jerimiah McIntrye, Zakhi Mitchel, Chris McCorkle, Chase Ivey, Donta Boxley, Greg Potter, Jai’juan Algood
David Knowles, Connor Vanchure and Zion Moye
West Stokes
Greg Grasso, Zeb Mathis, Ahiyason Bullard, Justin Rakes, Ayden Cherry, Caleb Wood, Tate Dalton, Blaise Dalton and Cody Rakes
North Forsyth
Jacob Patterson, Kamari Carter, Solomon Gantt, Victor Wingate and Lewis Green
Reidsville
Que’shyne Flippen
McMichael
Kaden Pratt, Brandon Craiger and Connor Stevens
Morehead
Mark Hancock
Boys Field Event Athlete of the Year – Ta’Shaun Smith, High Point Andrews
Boys Runner of the Year – Greg Gasso, West Stokes
Boys Coach of the Year – Ty Mathis, High Point Andrews
Girls Soccer
West Stokes
Bree Spainhour, Sadie Knox, Malia Harris, Olivia Harper, Jessica Beasley, Cat Luzzi, Ava Santoro and Rebecca Luzzi
Honorable Mention: Haleigh Moran and Tessa Hatchett
McMichael
Hannah Lassiter, Emily Wall, Courtney Freeman, Olivia Shelton, Diana Malpica and Kaci Wagoner
Honorable Mention: Haygan Stump
North Forsyth
Fatima Serrano, Giselle Ramos, Alexia Valente and Jasmin Solozano
Honorable Mention: Abril Salas
Walkertown
Minerva Zavaleta, Litzy Miranda and Kim Delgado
Reidsville
Lexie Cruz and Daisy Ortiz
Honorable Mention: Cynthia Jaramillo
Morehead
Maria Gonzalez, Hollie Jachimiak, Reagan Harris, Madison Busick and Veronica Costagliola
Honorable Mention: Baillie Howard and Jocelyn Ordaz Ramos
Defensive Player of the Year – Sadie Knox, West Stokes
Offensive Player of the Year – Hannah Lassiter, McMichael
Goal Keeper of the Year – Bree Spainhour, West Stokes
Coach of the Year – Kelsy Perrell, West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship, Reidsville
Tennis
Walkertown
James Brown, Joseph Holt, Anthony Jimenez and Matthew McClelland
Morehead
Harry Wilson, Hunter Smith and Alex Hopper
Reidsville
Anthony Franson, Rodrigo Quero and Claudio Guestivo
West Stokes
Sammie Heath, Jayden Baughman, Matt Allen and James Spainhour
Coach of the Year – David Smith, West Stokes
Player of the Year – Sammie Heath, West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship – Reidsville and Walkertown
Golf
West Stokes
Brandon Bowman, Josh Fulk, Skylar Roberts, Tatum North, Mayson Cline and Weston Stover
Morehead
Ty Horsley, Will Twilla, Chris Hopper and Mason Chambers
McMichael
Dylan Lambert, Reece Graham and Osmin Hernandez
Andrews
Brody Sawyer
Walkertown
Caden Lowe
Coach of the Year – Jeffrey Robertson, West Stokes
Player of the Year – Brandon Bowman, West Stokes