Mid-State 2A releases 2022 All-Conference honors for spring sports

  • 0

The Mid-State 2A officially released the 2022 All-Conference honors for spring sports Friday morning and several dozen student-athletes from McMichael, Morehead and Reidsville were recognized for their accomplishments on the field in softball, baseball, soccer, tennis, golf and track and field. Among those receiving the top honors were Morehead’s Maddie Boothe as the softball Player of the Year, McMichael’s Hannah Lassiter who was selected as the soccer Player of the Year and Morehead’s Anderson Nance who was named the Pitcher of the Year.

All-Conference selections are listed below:

Softball

West Stokes

Kaylee Hobgood, Cirstin Calloway, Natalie Jones, Crista Moore, Katelyn Tucker, Ashlynn Cox, Gracelyn Goforth and Sydney Dutton

Honorable Mention: Olivia Goforth

McMichael

Savannah Lockhart, Dakota Redmond, Jada Johnson, Anna Casto, Haley Joyce and Makenna Stewart

Honorable Mention: Kaylee Boles, Bradyn Case and Emily Hopper

High Point Andrews

Hser Bwe

Morehead

Maddie Booth, Emma Craig, Kylee Horsley, Alexis Denny and Erica Biggs

Honorable Mention: Hailey Blackwell, Emily Biggs and Kendal Boggs

Walkertown

Kayleigh Holmes, Jayona Griffin, Heidi Crews and Ava Arrington

Honorable Mention: Emily Roberts and Trinity Stressman

Reidsville

Cayden McMillian

Pitcher of the Year – Natalie Jones, West Stokes

Player of the Year – Maddie Booth, Morehead

Coach of the Year – Jordan Stevens, West Stokes

Team Sportsmanship - Walkertown

Baseball

Morehead

Anderson Nance, Hayden Friese, Lucas Lynn, Lucas Brooks, Landon Woods and Brittyn Barnes

Honorable Mention: Landon Roberts

West Stokes

Kaden Fuller, Bryson Bowman, Josh Jones, Jake Smith, Evan Cecile, Dylan Gastley and Mason Howell

Honorable Mention: Dominique Michael

McMichael

Matthew Wright, Jake Lathrop, Tyler Sorrell and Brady Elrod

Honorable Mention: Cooper Accord, Matthew Bedard and Hunter Leake

Walkertown

Danny Staley, Garrett Wagoner, Bryson Milner and Zach Wagoner

Honorable Mention: Clifton Olmendo and Zack Wagoner

Reidsville

Devin Shryock and Vince Widerman

Honorable Mention: Colby Smith

Andrews

Brendon Miller

Honorable Mention: Wes Palanco and T J Ratley

Pitcher of the year – Anderson Nance, Morehead

Player of the Year – Kaden Fuller, West Stokes

Coach of the Year – William Hardin, Walkertown

Sportsmanship – Andrews

Girls Track and Field

Andrews

Sanai Johnson, Ta’Ciana Robinson, Nijayah Townes, Jurnee Flowers, Anaya Cureton, Ashley Bowman and Karrington Kemp

Walkertown

Qeinyla Ross, Mariah Perry, Alia Bowles and Julia Knowles

North Forsyth

Rachel Switzer, Destiny Raveneli, Damiyah Foster and Jakayla Jackson

Reidsville

Tatiana Chigwerewe, NeAjia Hartfield, Kiera Perkins, Heaven Perkins, Mariah Wilson, Kamalia Calloway-Stinson, Lea Miller and Cynthia Thomas

McMichael

Aubrey Simmons

West Stokes

Maggie Hill, Riley Castellano, Hannah Davis, Kayla Fincher, Vivian Agosti, Sadie Knox, Bree Spainhour and Karlie Butts

Morehead

Deajah Shelton and Jatorrie Scales

Girls Field Event Athlete of the Year – Karlie Butts, West Stokes

Girls Runner of the Year – Mariah Perry, Walkertown

Girls Coach of the Year – Erica Durham, West Stokes

Boys Track and Field

Andrews

Correy McManus, Ja’Neil Harris, Jeremiah King, John Shearin, Ja’len Bennett, Ja’Shawn Harris, Marquette Hoskins and Ta’Shaun Smith

Walkertown

Jerimiah McIntrye, Zakhi Mitchel, Chris McCorkle, Chase Ivey, Donta Boxley, Greg Potter, Jai’juan Algood

David Knowles, Connor Vanchure and Zion Moye

West Stokes

Greg Grasso, Zeb Mathis, Ahiyason Bullard, Justin Rakes, Ayden Cherry, Caleb Wood, Tate Dalton, Blaise Dalton and Cody Rakes

North Forsyth

Jacob Patterson, Kamari Carter, Solomon Gantt, Victor Wingate and Lewis Green

Reidsville

Que’shyne Flippen

McMichael

Kaden Pratt, Brandon Craiger and Connor Stevens

Morehead

Mark Hancock

Boys Field Event Athlete of the Year – Ta’Shaun Smith, High Point Andrews

Boys Runner of the Year – Greg Gasso, West Stokes

Boys Coach of the Year – Ty Mathis, High Point Andrews

Girls Soccer

West Stokes

Bree Spainhour, Sadie Knox, Malia Harris, Olivia Harper, Jessica Beasley, Cat Luzzi, Ava Santoro and Rebecca Luzzi

Honorable Mention: Haleigh Moran and Tessa Hatchett

McMichael

Hannah Lassiter, Emily Wall, Courtney Freeman, Olivia Shelton, Diana Malpica and Kaci Wagoner

Honorable Mention: Haygan Stump

North Forsyth

Fatima Serrano, Giselle Ramos, Alexia Valente and Jasmin Solozano

Honorable Mention: Abril Salas

Walkertown

Minerva Zavaleta, Litzy Miranda and Kim Delgado

Reidsville

Lexie Cruz and Daisy Ortiz

Honorable Mention: Cynthia Jaramillo

Morehead

Maria Gonzalez, Hollie Jachimiak, Reagan Harris, Madison Busick and Veronica Costagliola

Honorable Mention: Baillie Howard and Jocelyn Ordaz Ramos

Defensive Player of the Year – Sadie Knox, West Stokes

Offensive Player of the Year – Hannah Lassiter, McMichael

Goal Keeper of the Year – Bree Spainhour, West Stokes

Coach of the Year – Kelsy Perrell, West Stokes

Team Sportsmanship, Reidsville

Tennis

Walkertown

James Brown, Joseph Holt, Anthony Jimenez and Matthew McClelland

Morehead

Harry Wilson, Hunter Smith and Alex Hopper

Reidsville

Anthony Franson, Rodrigo Quero and Claudio Guestivo

West Stokes

Sammie Heath, Jayden Baughman, Matt Allen and James Spainhour

Coach of the Year – David Smith, West Stokes

Player of the Year – Sammie Heath, West Stokes

Team Sportsmanship – Reidsville and Walkertown

Golf

West Stokes

Brandon Bowman, Josh Fulk, Skylar Roberts, Tatum North, Mayson Cline and Weston Stover

Morehead

Ty Horsley, Will Twilla, Chris Hopper and Mason Chambers

McMichael

Dylan Lambert, Reece Graham and Osmin Hernandez

Andrews

Brody Sawyer

Walkertown

Caden Lowe

Coach of the Year – Jeffrey Robertson, West Stokes

Player of the Year – Brandon Bowman, West Stokes

