Mid-State 2A releases 2022 All-Conference honors for spring sports

The Mid-State 2A officially released the 2022 All-Conference honors for spring sports Friday morning and several dozen student-athletes from McMichael, Morehead and Reidsville were recognized for their accomplishments on the field in softball, baseball, soccer, tennis, golf and track and field. Among those receiving the top honors were Morehead’s Maddie Boothe as the softball Player of the Year, McMichael’s Hannah Lassiter who was selected as the soccer Player of the Year and Morehead’s Anderson Nance who was named the Pitcher of the Year.