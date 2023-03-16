Several Rockingham county student-athletes and coaches received top Mid-State 2A Conference honors for the 2022– 2023 winter sports season. One of the top award winners was Morehead junior point guard Makel Smith who was selected as the Mid-State 2A Conference Player of the Year. See complete award winners below:
Wrestling
Morehead
Elijah Horton, Cameron Benton, Jared Thomas, Nathan Howard, Tyler Moore, Brock Blizzard,
Ephram Biggs, Cole Prichard, Jonathan Dyson and Xavier Roberts
Walkertown
Dakota Larimore, Chris McCorkle, Khalid Hampton and J’Lynn Sheff
West Stokes
Alexander Thompson and Samuel Ramos
People are also reading…
TW Andrews
Tristian Kirkwood, Carrington Bell and Mitchell Jenkins
Reidsville
Alex Murphy, Lemar Carter, Rayshun James, Jasper Williamson and Bryson Miller
McMIchael
Zach Rogers, Ian Kokx, Edward Robles, Michael Vazquez, Hayden Meeks and Jack Rogers
Lower Weight Wrestler of the Year – Rayshun James, Reidsville
Upper Weight Wrestler of the Year – Cole Prichard, Morehead
Coach of the Year – Paul Biggs, Morehead
Team Sportsmanship – tie – Andrews, Morehead, West Stokes and Reidsville
Girls Indoor Track and Field
West Stokes
Cameron Bowles, Ryley Bowles, Millie McGee, Jessica Beasley, Mikayla Nixon, Heidi Porter, Maria Walton, Sadie Knox, Jeidiah Adu and Olivia Goforth
North Forsyth
Rachel Switzer
Andrews
Sanai Johnson, Ta’Ciana Robinson and Kamora Bailey
Walkertown
Mariah Perry
Reidsville
Tatiana Chigwerewe
Runner of the Year – Mariah Perry, Walkertown
Women’s Field Athlete of the Year – Jedidah Adu, West Stokes
Women’s Coach of the Year – Keith Perry, Walkertown
Team sportsmanship – West Stokes
Boys Indoor Track and Field
West Stokes
Ahiyason Bullard, Greg Grasso, Trevor Shiffert, Zeb Mathis, Blaise Dalton, Tate Dalton, Alec Wood, Caleb Wood, Chad Goodman, James Spainhour and Hunter Ramey
Andrews
Correy McManus, Ja’Neil Harris, John Shearin, Zaman Timmons, B. Miller, L. Ratley, J. Pratt, Ta’Shaun Smith and Ja’Shawn Harris
North Forsyth
Caleb Baxter and Jacob Patterson
Walkertown
G. Potter, A. Hunter, R. Thornton-Johnson and B.Millner
Runner of the Year – Greg Grasso – West Stokes
Men’s Field Athlete of the Year – Ta’Shaun Smith – T.W. Andrews
Men’s Coach of the Year – Benji Knox – West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship – West Stokes
Boys Swimming
Morehead
Cole Prichard, Colby Garrett, Omar Saidy, Braden Richardson, Nathan Howard, Landon Meeks, Ian Walker, Kabba Saidy, Noah Cisneros and Avery Dunn
West Stokes
Luke Nickless, Blaise Dalton, Matthew Howell, Brayden Lapham and Griffin Sparks
McMichael
Garrett Heath
Male Swimmer of the Year – Colby Garrett – Morehead
Coach of the Year – Kim Garrett – Morehead
MVP of Conference Meet – Colby Garrett – Morehead and Brayden Lapham – West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship – tie – Morehead and West Stokes
Girls Swimming
Morehead
Mallory Combs, Kyndall Garrett, McKenna Super, Megan Rosas Wuotto, Makayla Hairston and Hannah Moore
West Stokes
Hannah Fulp, Gordon Grabs, Kylie Holmes, Morgan Sargent and Catherine Harper
Female Swimmer of the Year – McKenna Super – Morehead
Coach of the Year – Kim Garrett – Morehead
MVP of Conference Meet – McKenna Super – Morehead
Team Sportsmanship – Morehead
Boys Basketball
Reidsville
Dionte Neal, Kendre Harrison, Tamir Johnson and Amari Baggett
West Stokes
Camden Edmonds, Keyon Rawley and Bryson Bowman
Andrews
DJ Jackson and Keshawn Gunthrop
Walkertown
Jaylen Wilkerson and Bryce Baker
Morehead
Makel Smith
McMichael
Jace Dunn
North Forsyth
Kamouri Lindsey-Sutton
Player of the Year – Makel Smith – Morehead
Coach of the Year – Jason Ross – Reidsville
Team Sportsmanship – North Forsyth and McMichael
Honorable Mention
Reidsville
Landon Denny, Aidan Mansfield and Al Jariq Lee
Walkertown
Jaden Tyson, Zakhi Mitchell and Jeremiah Davis
Andrews
John Shearin, Jaylen Bennett, Chauncey Miller, Marcus Pringle, Kaven Smith, Corey Pate and Jaden Davis
West Stokes
Tyler Moran and Dillon Stanley
North Forsyth
Nick London
McMichael
Isaiah Belcher and Cody Beck
Morehead
Jordan Chandler
Girls Basketball
Andrews
Sanai Johnson, Janiya Milligan, Jurnee Flowers and Jahniya Butler
McMichael
Faith Robertson and Chaya Tatum
Reidsville
Kiera Perkins and Lea Miller
West Stokes
Ava Santoro and Mikayla Nixon
Walkertown
Shamiyah Bailey and Journie Barr
North Forsyth
Ja’Lyia Mizell
Morehead
Tah’maurah Wilkins
Player of the Year – Shamiyah Bailey – Walkertown
Coach of the Year – John Shearin – High Point Andrews
Team Sportsmanship – West Stokes
Honorable Mention
Andrews
Heaven Briggs, Nijayah Townes, Jayda Butler and Alex Belton
McMichael
Zaray Hairston, Anna Casto, Emily Wall and Gracie Lovelace
Walkertown
Kadance Taylor, Kaylan Gaines and Ale’na Lewis
Morehead
Megan Booker, Kaleah Dillard, Quanea Rodgers and Destiny Minter
Reidsville
Morgan Hooper, Gracious Wise and Mariah Wilson
West Stokes
Jessica Beasley and Sadie Knox
North Forsyth
Milijah Hall and Niemia Sides