Tennis
West Stokes
Jayden Baughman, Sammy Heath, James Spainhour, Peyton Spainhour, Kooper Bray, Austin Osborne,
Todd Mendenhall and Myles Knox
Morehead
Jordan Hyler, Gage Grogan, Collin Tiano and Chris De La Cruz
Player of the Year – Sammy Heath – West Stokes
Coach of the Year – David Smith – West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship – Morehead
Baseball
Morehead
Anderson Nance, Landon Woods, Brittyn Barnes, Brian Woods, Seth Sharpe and Matthew Simpson
McMichael
Jace Dunn, Easton Tillman, Tyler Sorrell, Brady Elrod and Giovanni Hernadez
Reidsville
Princeton Janney, Parker Strader and Lucas Gengler
Walkertown
Clifton Olmedo and Kenan Josey
West Stokes
Kaden Fuller, Jake Smith, Josh Jones, Dru Hall, Dylan Gastley, Evan Cecile and Nico Mickle
Andrews
T J Ratley
Pitcher of the Year – Anderson Nance - Morehead
Player of the Year – Kaden Fuller – West Stokes
Coach of the Year – Kirk Goodson – West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship – Andrews
Honorable Mention
Morehead
Carson Moore and Landon Roberts
Reidsville
Grady Barrett and Jace Lovelace
Walkertown
Bryson Miller, Christain Shrewsbury and Garrett Wagoner
Softball
McMichael
Bradyn Case, Anna Casto, Jada Johnson, Savannah Lockhart, Dakota Redmon and MaKenna Stewart
West Stokes
Olivia Goforth, Baylee Tilley, Abbi Fulk, Sydney Holder, Ashlyn Cox and Bailee Gentry
Morehead
Kendall Boggs, Hailey Blackwell, Sallie Aheron, Emily Biggs, Erica Biggs and Paige Langely
Walkertown
Heidi Crews, Ava Arrington and Emily Roberts
Andrews
Taneia McCollum and Hser Bwe
Pitcher of the Year – Dakota Redmon – McMichael
Player of the Year – Savannah Lockhart – McMichael
Coach of the Year – Bob Casto – McMichael
Team Sportsmanship – Walkertown and West Stokes
Honorable Mention
Walkertown
Trinity Stressman, Savannah Miller and Taylor Isley
West Stokes
Cameron Bowles
McMichael
Aubrey Hill, Kaylee Boles, Brianna Lemons and Betsy Taylor
Andrews
Anasia Holmes
Morehead
Ashlyn Dallas and Hayley Cruise
Golf
West Stokes
Tatum North, Tyler Gordon, Weston Stover and Colton Krakenburg
McMichael
Hunter Kallam and Dylan Lambert
Reidsville
Preston Montgomery and Landon Denny
Morehead
Jayson Bradshaw and Warren Flynt
Andrews
Brody Sawyer and Zack Riley
Player of the Year – Tatum North – West Stokes
Coach of the Year – Luke Bowen – West Stokes
Team Sportsmanship – Andrews
Track and Field
Boys Individual Awards
Runner of the Year – Corey McManus – Andrews
Field Athlete of the Year – Mark Hancock – Morehead
Coach of the Year – Ty Mathis Andrews
Team Sportsmanship – Andrews
Women’s Individual Awards
Runner of the Year – Ryley Bowles – West Stokes
Field Athlete of the Year – Karlie Butts – West Stokes
Coach of the Year – Keith Perry – Walkertown
Team Sportsmanship – North Forsyth
West Stokes
Karlie Butts, Maria Walton, Allie Bartlett, Ryley Bowles, Millie McGee, Chad Goodman, Greg Grasso Hunter Ramey, Blaise Dalton, Tate Dalton, 4 X 800 team, Zeb Mathis, 4 X 800 team and 4 X 400
Morehead
Mark Hancock and Corey Philson
McMichael
Kaden Pratt
Andrews
Jocelyn Boyd, Sanai Johnson, Corey Pate, Zaman Timmons, John Shearin, Ja’Neil Harris, 4 X 100 team, 4 x 200 team, 4 x 400 team, Kamora Bailey, Joshua Hall, Antonio Perry, Ja’Shawn Harris, Correy McManus, Brenden Miller, 4 X 800 team and 4 x 100 team
Walkertown
Alia Bowles, Chris McCorkle, Jazmine McIntyre, Jerimiah McIntyre, Jashonay Peay, Greg Potter, Karlicia Potter, Mitrend Curry, Mariah Perry, Zakhi Mitchell, Ryan Thornton-Johnson and Lemonn Washington
Reidsville
Kiera Perkins, Tyana Bolden, Aveyanah Jackson, NeAjia Hatfield, Tatiana Chigwerewe and Tyshae Lee
North Forsyth
Rachel Switzer, Kierra Twiggs, Jazmir Ford, Laniyah Mills, Caleb Baxter, Solomon Gantt, Victor Wingate and Jacob Patterson
Soccer
West Stokes
Ava Santoro, Rebecca Luzzi, Sadie Knox, Jessica Beasley, Olivia Harper, Tessa Hatchett and Ashlyn Elbadia
McMichael
Emily Wall, Diana Malpica, Autum Wilde, Kaci Wagoner, Olivia Shelton and Ava Williamson – A. L.
Morehead
Madison Busick, Jacquelin Zuniga, Reagan Harris and Jocelyn Ordaz-Ramos – A.L.
Walkertown
Michelle Umanzor and Kyra Holder
North Forsyth
Giselle Ramos-Olvera, Alexia Valente Arreola, Maria Torres, Jasmin Solorzano and Kaylee Rodriguez-Garcia
Reidsville
Daisy Ortiz, Aliyah Garivay, Cynthia Jarmillo and Gloria Vasquaz – A.L.