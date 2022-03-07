Mid-State 3A Conference releases awards for 2021-2022 winter season

Seven Rockingham County High School student-athletes and one coach receive Mid-State 3A Conference honors. See selections below:
Wrestling All-Conference
Rockingham County
Adrian Aguilar, Quinton Whaley and Owen Wilson
Atkins
Kelvin EspinozaJose Diaz, Alfredo Blanco and Brooks Isacsson Savela
Dudley
Aiden Rodriguez and Shawn Bass
Eastern Guilford
Karin Sein, Adam Salazar, Devin Ellis, Nasir Grant, Marcus Bynum, Salif Conneh, Kelvin Daniels,
Jeremiah Chapman, Willian Hoo Chocoj, Omari Figueroa, Solomon Howell and DeShawn Hunter
High Point Central
Matt Wolf, Savion Harris, Semaj Booker, Jordan Hall and Roman Laing
Northeast Guilford
Tyshaun Randleman
Southern Guilford
Jamier Ferere, Jacob Spurgeon, Daniel Graham, Stephen Cotton and Bruce Dudley
Most Outstanding Wrestler (lower weight): Daniel Graham, Southern Guilford
Most Outstanding Wrestler (upper weight): Jamier Ferere, Southern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Maurice Atwood, Eastern Guilford
Mid-State 3A Boys Basketball All-Conference
Rockingham County
Luke Smith
Atkins
Cameron McDonald, Antoine Jones Jr. and Jacari Brim
Ben L. Smith
Markquan Gilbert, Richard Goods, Braylon Collins, NayShaun Hale and Xavier Partee
Dudley
Spencer Hairston, Cam Flippen and Tre McNeil
Eastern Guilford
Mykell Lawson and Jaden Dodd
High Point Central
Tre Hill
Northeast Guilford
Amari Tate
Southern Guilford
Jucqarie Love and Jamias Ferere
Player of the Year: Spencer Hairston, Dudley
Most Outstanding Player: Markquan Gilbert, Smith
Coach of the Year: Derrick Partee, Smith
Mid-State 3A Girls Basketball All-Conference
Rockingham County
Addison Gregson, Skyler Fowler and Juana Rojas
Atkins
Layla Tillery, Amy Pedroza and Aaryn Gabriel
Ben L. Smith
Azahreaya Drayton-Gill, Azaria Scott, Zoe Davis and Morgan Smith
Dudley
Makayla Carney and Kimora Haith
Eastern Guilford
Taylor Branch and Kayla Reynolds
High Point Central