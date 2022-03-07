 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-State 3A Conference releases awards for 2021-2022 winter season
Seven Rockingham County High School student-athletes and one coach receive Mid-State 3A Conference honors. See selections below:

Wrestling All-Conference

Rockingham County

Adrian Aguilar, Quinton Whaley and Owen Wilson

Atkins

Kelvin EspinozaJose Diaz, Alfredo Blanco and Brooks Isacsson Savela

Dudley

Aiden Rodriguez and Shawn Bass

Eastern Guilford

Karin Sein, Adam Salazar, Devin Ellis, Nasir Grant, Marcus Bynum, Salif Conneh, Kelvin Daniels,

Jeremiah Chapman, Willian Hoo Chocoj, Omari Figueroa, Solomon Howell and DeShawn Hunter

High Point Central

Matt Wolf, Savion Harris, Semaj Booker, Jordan Hall and Roman Laing

Northeast Guilford

Tyshaun Randleman

Southern Guilford

Jamier Ferere, Jacob Spurgeon, Daniel Graham, Stephen Cotton and Bruce Dudley

Most Outstanding Wrestler (lower weight): Daniel Graham, Southern Guilford

Most Outstanding Wrestler (upper weight): Jamier Ferere, Southern Guilford

Coach of the Year: Maurice Atwood, Eastern Guilford

Mid-State 3A Boys Basketball All-Conference

Rockingham County

Luke Smith

Atkins

Cameron McDonald, Antoine Jones Jr. and Jacari Brim

Ben L. Smith

Markquan Gilbert, Richard Goods, Braylon Collins, NayShaun Hale and Xavier Partee

Dudley

Spencer Hairston, Cam Flippen and Tre McNeil

Eastern Guilford

Mykell Lawson and Jaden Dodd

High Point Central

Tre Hill

Northeast Guilford

Amari Tate

Southern Guilford

Jucqarie Love and Jamias Ferere

Player of the Year: Spencer Hairston, Dudley

Most Outstanding Player: Markquan Gilbert, Smith

Coach of the Year: Derrick Partee, Smith

Mid-State 3A Girls Basketball All-Conference

Rockingham County

Addison Gregson, Skyler Fowler and Juana Rojas

Atkins

Layla Tillery, Amy Pedroza and Aaryn Gabriel

Ben L. Smith

Azahreaya Drayton-Gill, Azaria Scott, Zoe Davis and Morgan Smith

Dudley

Makayla Carney and Kimora Haith

Eastern Guilford

Taylor Branch and Kayla Reynolds

High Point Central

Khalayah Cochran

Northeast Guilford

Kelcey Barrow and Tayana Jean-Joseph

Southern Guilford

Aaliyah Griffith

Player of the Year: Azahreaya Drayton-Gill, Ben L. Smith

Player of the Year: Zoe Davis, Ben L. Smith

Coach of the Year: Jesse Wall, Rockingham County

