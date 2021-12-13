Mid-State 3A releases All Conference football selections

Dudley led the league with 11 Mid-State 3A Conference selections for the 2021 football season.

Panthers quarterback Jahmier Slade was selected as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year and teammate Jhyheem Pittman was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

In addition to Pittman and Slade - RJ Baker, Mehki Wall, Jonathon Neal, Trevon Humphrey, Logan Wright, Jeremiah Barnes, Alston Lloyd, Steven Davis and Jalen Richmond were also selected.

Slade led the Panthers to both the Mid-State 3A Conference regular season title and a NCHSAA State Championship with a 69-40 win over J.H. Rose at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill Dec. 10. Dudley closed out the season with a 15-1 overall record.

In addition, Slade was named the State Championship games MVP after rushing for 98 yards and scoring three touchdowns and throwing for two more with 115 yards passing.

The Rockingham County football had nine out of 52 total players selected to the 2021 Mid-State 3A All Conference team.

Cougar selections include Luke Smith, Ethan Smith, Gabriel Burden, Tyler Powell, Stone Huskey, Josh Campbell, Maleek Bryant, Jaylen Meadows and Brice Baker.