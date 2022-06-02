Mid-State 3A releases All-Conference honors for soccer and track and field

The Mid-State 3A Conference released league honors for soccer as well as track and field and a baker’s dozen Rockingham County student-athletes were recognized for their excellence on the field Tuesday.

For soccer, Emily Southern, Lauren Smith, Liza Key, Madalyn Toney, Shelby Mariotti, Kaylin Newman, Meredith McKinney and Natalie John all earned selections. Lauren Smith was named the Offensive Player of the Year.

Rockingham’s Aaron Wilson was the lone selection for the boys track team while Sharlotte Brown, Cassie Brown, Kaitlyn Warner and Annalisa Lamberth all made the cut for the ladies.

In addition, Rockingham’s Kaitlyn Warner was selected as the Runner of the Year.

Other Mid-State 3A All Conference honorees include:

Soccer

Atkins

Allison Wiebking, Emily Guy, Austin Huffman, Anna Wiebking, Lily Ashburn, Caitlin Davis, Katy Swayne and Charlise Grimes

Ben L. Smith

Darilyn M Bonilla-Nieto, Genesis Arzate and H’Lea Ksor

High Point Central

Warner Vaughan, Ava Vaughan, Kaylee Taylor, Katie Harrison and Boun Phanhvanh

Northeast Guilford

Benitha Isingizwe

Southern Guilford

Hanna Barnes, Vanessa Martinez Meza, Olivia Gaster, Aaliyah Griffith and Elizabeth Cook

Offensive Player of the Year: Lauren Smith, Rockingham County

Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Guy, Atkins

Coach of the Year: William Cornett, Northeast Guilford

Boys Track and Field

Atkins

Jake Cartegena, Jackson Lackey, Lucas O’Neal, Ethan Hall, Joseph Elliot, Will Downs and Dominic Waugh

Ben L. Smith

Kail Hairston and Xavier Partee

Eastern Guilford

Donte Lipscomb

James B. Dudley

Jonathan Smith, Denzel Foster, Steven Davis, II, Terrence Oates, Ayden Foxx, Benton Felton, Tylei Woolard, Asa Bonds, Denzel Foster, Elvis Berry, Larry Monroe, Jonathan Smith, Derrick Hicks, Michael Shaw, Keyaun Dow, Aaron Spears and Jahariee Paschal

Northeast Guilford

Morgan Gardner

Southern Guilford

Nick Blackston, Jakyri Manning, Jayden Diggs, Nick Blackston, Kameron Austin, Nicholas Epps, Rydell Herbin, Jerron Cooper, Jakaii Dixon, Isaac Oppong, Kameron Davis and James Squires

Field Athlete of the Year: Xavier Partee, Smith

Runner of the Year: Nicholas Epps, Southern Guilford

Coach of the Year: Earl Barnes, Dudley

Girls Track and Field

Atkins

Caroline Downs, Lauren Shen, Taylor Shen, Veronica Sherman, Ogechi Ezeigbo, Jordyn Curtis, Aiyana Hale, Sierra Fontenot, Ja’Naya Linder and Morgan Anthony

Eastern Guilford

Alex Taylor-Ramsey, Leah Baizar, Heaven Richardson, Jazmine Patterson and Adrianna Burnette

James B. Dudley

Senadzi Rankin, Madison Crowder, Gabrielle Cheek, Nilijah Darden, Tanzania Washington, Keianna Mims, Nathalya Daniels, Jaiyah Nelson, Tyla Gamble, Amaya Wright, Serenitie Johnson, Noelle Milner, Lyric Watkins and Logan Speight

Northeast Guilford

Kiyah Sherman, Kristian Gwynn, Alexis Herbin and Natalia Bennett

Southern Guilford

Janiya Brown

Field Athlete of the Year: Noelle Millner, Dudley

Runner of the Year: Kaitlyn Warner, Rockingham County

Coach of the Year: Earl Barnes, Dudley