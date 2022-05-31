Mid-State 3A releases All-Conference honors for soccer and track and field

The Mid-State 3A Conference released league honors for soccer as well as track and field and a baker’s dozen Rockingham County student-athletes were recognized for their excellence on the field Tuesday.
For soccer, Emily Southern, Lauren Smith, Liza Key, Madalyn Toney, Shelby Mariotti, Kaylin Newman, Meredith McKinney and Natalie John all earned selections. Lauren Smith was named the Offensive Player of the Year.
Rockingham’s Aaron Wilson was the lone selection for the boys track team while Sharlotte Brown, Cassie Brown, Kaitlyn Warner and Annalisa Lamberth all made the cut for the ladies.
In addition, Rockingham’s Kaitlyn Warner was selected as the Runner of the Year.
Other Mid-State 3A All Conference honorees include:
Soccer
Atkins
Allison Wiebking, Emily Guy, Austin Huffman, Anna Wiebking, Lily Ashburn, Caitlin Davis, Katy Swayne and Charlise Grimes
Ben L. Smith
Darilyn M Bonilla-Nieto, Genesis Arzate and H’Lea Ksor
High Point Central
Warner Vaughan, Ava Vaughan, Kaylee Taylor, Katie Harrison and Boun Phanhvanh
Northeast Guilford
Benitha Isingizwe
Southern Guilford
Hanna Barnes, Vanessa Martinez Meza, Olivia Gaster, Aaliyah Griffith and Elizabeth Cook
Offensive Player of the Year: Lauren Smith, Rockingham County
Defensive Player of the Year: Emily Guy, Atkins
Coach of the Year: William Cornett, Northeast Guilford
Boys Track and Field
Atkins
Jake Cartegena, Jackson Lackey, Lucas O’Neal, Ethan Hall, Joseph Elliot, Will Downs and Dominic Waugh
Ben L. Smith
Kail Hairston and Xavier Partee
Eastern Guilford
Donte Lipscomb
James B. Dudley
Jonathan Smith, Denzel Foster, Steven Davis, II, Terrence Oates, Ayden Foxx, Benton Felton, Tylei Woolard, Asa Bonds, Denzel Foster, Elvis Berry, Larry Monroe, Jonathan Smith, Derrick Hicks, Michael Shaw, Keyaun Dow, Aaron Spears and Jahariee Paschal
Northeast Guilford
Morgan Gardner
Southern Guilford
Nick Blackston, Jakyri Manning, Jayden Diggs, Nick Blackston, Kameron Austin, Nicholas Epps, Rydell Herbin, Jerron Cooper, Jakaii Dixon, Isaac Oppong, Kameron Davis and James Squires
Field Athlete of the Year: Xavier Partee, Smith
Runner of the Year: Nicholas Epps, Southern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Earl Barnes, Dudley
Girls Track and Field
Atkins
Caroline Downs, Lauren Shen, Taylor Shen, Veronica Sherman, Ogechi Ezeigbo, Jordyn Curtis, Aiyana Hale, Sierra Fontenot, Ja’Naya Linder and Morgan Anthony
Eastern Guilford
Alex Taylor-Ramsey, Leah Baizar, Heaven Richardson, Jazmine Patterson and Adrianna Burnette
James B. Dudley
Senadzi Rankin, Madison Crowder, Gabrielle Cheek, Nilijah Darden, Tanzania Washington, Keianna Mims, Nathalya Daniels, Jaiyah Nelson, Tyla Gamble, Amaya Wright, Serenitie Johnson, Noelle Milner, Lyric Watkins and Logan Speight
Northeast Guilford
Kiyah Sherman, Kristian Gwynn, Alexis Herbin and Natalia Bennett
Southern Guilford
Janiya Brown
Field Athlete of the Year: Noelle Millner, Dudley
Runner of the Year: Kaitlyn Warner, Rockingham County
Coach of the Year: Earl Barnes, Dudley