Mid-State 3A releases All-Conference honors for tennis, golf, baseball and softball for spring season

WENTWORTH - Rockingham County High School had 23 student-athletes receive Mid-State 3A Conference honors for the 2022 spring sports season.

Baseball team selections include Hunter Thomas, Israel Zarate, Dominick Hawkins, Ayden Johnson, Mason Lynch and Cody Peters. Johnson was also named the league’s Player of the Year.

Olivia Rebb, Blaklea Neal, Hadlee Russell, Paydon Reynolds, Chloe Hershman, Lily Strittmatter and Shaelyn Leonard were awarded selections for the softball team while Neal was named the Pitcher of the Year and Scott Isley was voted the Coach of the Year.

All Conference selections for the Rockingham tennis team include Ross Jones, Taft Harrell, Jacob Shreve and Luis Hildenbrand. Harrell also was tapped as the 2022 Player of the Year.

Luke Crouse, Blaine Clayton, Ryder Wilmouth, Zack Guill, Colby Gunter and Isaiah Valdez received All Conference honors for golf and Mike Williams was named the Leagues Coach of the Year.

Additional Mid-State 3A All Conference selections and top honorees:

Boys Tennis

Atkins

Ashvath Ramesh, Kathan Gandhi, Priyansh Kansara, Owen Anderson, James Patrick and Merriam

Ben L. Smith

Nick Rcom, Emmanuel Reyes Molina and David Ajqui-Diaz

High Point Central

Slade Howell, Beck Dallas, Phillip Sojka and Harry Lawson

Northeast Guilford

Jenna Perdue

Coach of the Year: Keith Mason, Atkins

Golf

Ben L. Smith

Sirr Hill

High Point Central

Davis DeLille, Ian White, Hunter Busick, Riley Johnson and Adam Peacock

Player of the Year: Davis DeLille, High Point Central

Baseball

Atkins

Kadynce Watson, Jimmy Wormack, Marcello Ricigliano and Jackson Lackey

Ben L. Smith

Jahkeese Bethea

Eastern Guilford

Brennan Fleming, Gavin Fleming, Jonathan Sendziak, Avery Pinnix, Kacey Taylor and Jase Brooks

High Point Central

Alex Cook and Robert Hays, Sam Francis

James B. Dudley

Savoi Edwards, Hueston Gorham and Antonio Lee

Northeast Guilford

Isaiah Brown and Zach Younts

Southern Guilford

Jordan Saunders

Player of the Year: Ayden Johnson, Rockingham

Pitcher of the Year: Jonathan Sendziak, Eastern Guilford

Coach of the Year: Kevin Jones, Eastern Guilford

Softball

Atkins

Alex Austin, Zia Smith and Alannah Mahavong

Ben L. Smith

Shaquira Little and Kiran Khan

Eastern Guilford

Kam Permar, Jasmin Mack, Kara Stroud, Taylor Mitchell and Hannah Smith

High Point Central

J’Niyah Irvin and Jayah Shannon

James B. Dudley

Alexis Cunningham, Ivy Veyney and Ashlee Williams

Southern Guilford

Ashlyn Pegram, Avery Lowe, Kenly Brown and Naomi Hunt

Player of the Year: Jasmin Mack, Eastern Guilford

Pitcher of the Year: Blaklea Neal, Rockingham

Coach of the Year: Scott Isley, Rockingham