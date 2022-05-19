Mid-State 3A releases All-Conference honors for tennis, golf, baseball and softball for spring season

WENTWORTH - Rockingham County High School had 23 student-athletes receive Mid-State 3A Conference honors for the 2022 spring sports season.
Baseball team selections include Hunter Thomas, Israel Zarate, Dominick Hawkins, Ayden Johnson, Mason Lynch and Cody Peters. Johnson was also named the league’s Player of the Year.
Olivia Rebb, Blaklea Neal, Hadlee Russell, Paydon Reynolds, Chloe Hershman, Lily Strittmatter and Shaelyn Leonard were awarded selections for the softball team while Neal was named the Pitcher of the Year and Scott Isley was voted the Coach of the Year.
All Conference selections for the Rockingham tennis team include Ross Jones, Taft Harrell, Jacob Shreve and Luis Hildenbrand. Harrell also was tapped as the 2022 Player of the Year.
Luke Crouse, Blaine Clayton, Ryder Wilmouth, Zack Guill, Colby Gunter and Isaiah Valdez received All Conference honors for golf and Mike Williams was named the Leagues Coach of the Year.
Additional Mid-State 3A All Conference selections and top honorees:
Boys Tennis
Atkins
Ashvath Ramesh, Kathan Gandhi, Priyansh Kansara, Owen Anderson, James Patrick and Merriam
Ben L. Smith
Nick Rcom, Emmanuel Reyes Molina and David Ajqui-Diaz
High Point Central
Slade Howell, Beck Dallas, Phillip Sojka and Harry Lawson
Northeast Guilford
Jenna Perdue
Coach of the Year: Keith Mason, Atkins
Golf
Ben L. Smith
Sirr Hill
High Point Central
Davis DeLille, Ian White, Hunter Busick, Riley Johnson and Adam Peacock
Player of the Year: Davis DeLille, High Point Central
Baseball
Atkins
Kadynce Watson, Jimmy Wormack, Marcello Ricigliano and Jackson Lackey
Ben L. Smith
Jahkeese Bethea
Eastern Guilford
Brennan Fleming, Gavin Fleming, Jonathan Sendziak, Avery Pinnix, Kacey Taylor and Jase Brooks
High Point Central
Alex Cook and Robert Hays, Sam Francis
James B. Dudley
Savoi Edwards, Hueston Gorham and Antonio Lee
Northeast Guilford
Isaiah Brown and Zach Younts
Southern Guilford
Jordan Saunders
Player of the Year: Ayden Johnson, Rockingham
Pitcher of the Year: Jonathan Sendziak, Eastern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Kevin Jones, Eastern Guilford
Softball
Atkins
Alex Austin, Zia Smith and Alannah Mahavong
Ben L. Smith
Shaquira Little and Kiran Khan
Eastern Guilford
Kam Permar, Jasmin Mack, Kara Stroud, Taylor Mitchell and Hannah Smith
High Point Central
J’Niyah Irvin and Jayah Shannon
James B. Dudley
Alexis Cunningham, Ivy Veyney and Ashlee Williams
Southern Guilford
Ashlyn Pegram, Avery Lowe, Kenly Brown and Naomi Hunt
Player of the Year: Jasmin Mack, Eastern Guilford
Pitcher of the Year: Blaklea Neal, Rockingham
Coach of the Year: Scott Isley, Rockingham