Nearly 20 Rockingham County student-athletes recently received top Mid-State 3A All-Conference honors in basketball, swimming and wrestling. Among some of the highlights included Jeremy Everitt, who was selected as the Swimmer of the Year and Jodi Troxler who was voted as the Coach of the Year. See complete conference selections below.
Boys Basketball
Atkins
Jaeden Allen and Kaleb Roope
Dudley
Tre McNeil, Denzel Foster and Jaden Ingram
Eastern Guilford
Jaden Dodd
High Point Central
Zak Price
Northeast Guilford
Barry Tate and TJ Burnett
Rockingham
Dalton “Dynamite” Johnson
Smith
Markquan Gilbert, Gage Lattimore, Jahlil Green and Zavier Neeley
Southern Guilford
Jucqarie Love, Jamias Ferere, Jyi Dawkins and Daeshaun Ross
Offensive Player of the Year: Gage Lattimore, Smith
Defensive Player of the Year: Jucquari Love, Southern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Wil Perry, Southern Guilford
Girls Basketball
Atkins
Layla Tillery and Kennedy Paige
Dudley
Makayla Carney, Kimora Haith, Janiah Terry and Jewel Pass
Eastern Guilford
Johnasia Tatum
High Point Central
Gabby Soto-Vasquez
Northeast Guilford
Tayana Jean-Joseph and Tamera Anderson
Rockingham
Addison Gregson, Lily Strittmater and Ava Grace Pruitt
Smith
Zoe Davis, Morgan Smith, Azahreya Drayton-Gill and Azaria Scott
Southern Guilford
Aayliah Griffith
Offensive Player of the Year: Makayla Carney, Dudley
Defensive Player of the Year: Azahreya Drayton-Gill, Smith
Coach of the Year: Shamiah Harvey, Eastern Guilford
Wrestling
Atkins
Wilson Barnes
Dudley
Elijah Dorsey, Aiden Rodriguez, Shawn Bass, Tayshaun Glover, Zavion Clapp, Jeremiah Boyd, Sayed Qubadi, Hunter Macklin and Eric Grant
Eastern Guilford
Malachi Hamilton, Nasir Grant, Kelvin Daniels, Xavier Wilson, Christopher Riley, Devin Ellis, Malachi Cobb, Michael Green, Omari Figueroa, Marcus Bynum, Willian Hoo Chocoj, Jeremiah Chapman and Karin Sein
High Point Central
Adam Nguyen, Savion Harris and Matthew Wolff
Northeast Guilford
Joshua Gray, Angel Hernandez and Tyshawn Randleman
Rockingham
Owen Wilson and William Attaway
Southern Guilford
Zane Means
Wrestler of the Year (lower weight): Aiden Rodriguez, Dudley
Wrestler of the Year (upper weight): Tayshaun Glover, Dudley
Coach of the Year: Lewis Walker, Dudley
Boys Swimming
Atkins
Zach Hartup, Bradley Jiang, Ean Billock, Bobby Gale, Connor Danelson, Graham Hurst and Will Simpson
High Point Central
Rowan Cridlebaugh
Rockingham
Wesley Blankenship, Gavin Goots, Dawson Benton, Dalton McMichael, Lane Blankenship, Jeremy Everitt, Lawson McMichael and Wyatt Wilson
Swimmer of the Year: Jeremy Everitt, Rockingham
Coach of the Year: Jodi Troxler, Rockingham
Girls Swimming
Rockingham
Madison Pryor, Carole-Ann Page, Brooke Parker and Kenzie Tate
Atkins
Caitlin Davis, Taylor Lazenby, Allison Wiebking, Anna Wiebking and Kirsten Hall
High Point Central
Catherine Miller
Eastern Guilford
Kaley White
High Point Central
Eva Doyle
Atkins
Mykaela Newsome, Ashley Wang, Kaleigh Altman, Grayson Phillips, Colette Causby and Katherin Zwiener
Swimmer of the Year: Kaley White, Eastern Guilford
Coach of the Year: Jodi Troxler, Rockingham